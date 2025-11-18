Boss noticed struggling employee was wearing tattered clothes. His response left the worker teary-eyed.
Compassion and Costco make a winning combo.
Many people have hit hard economic times in their lives, barely scraping by and making ends meet with nothing leftover once the bills were paid to buy something new. Financial struggle is tough, and unless someone has experienced it personally, they may not fully grasp how much every single cent counts when you're living paycheck to paycheck.
That's why a story of a compassionate company owner helping out an employee has struck a nerve. A man on Reddit shared that he had gotten laid off in 2020 and was unemployed for most of the year. After being hired in December of 2020, he was trying to get back on his feet financially. His shoes were worn through and he had holes in his jeans. The employee was waiting for his next paycheck to arrive to be able to get some fresh clothes, but rather than having to wait, he was surprised by the owner of his company taking note of his clothing situation and doing something exceptional.
from MadeMeSmile
“Today, he took me to Costco and bought me 2 new pairs of shoes, 4 new pairs of jeans, and some food,” the employee shared along with a photo of the items purchased. The owner could have chastised him, told him he wasn't representing the company well, and told him to get some new clothing. He could have assumed that the employee just didn't care rather than assuming the man was wearing the best clothes he had at the time. Instead, the owner supported his worker in every way possible.
In a world where management often disregards their employees, this boss’ gesture is a prime example of professional yet human relationships. The employee added that he was touched by the gesture and wanted to add to the goodwill. “It was such an unbelievably nice gesture. I cried and hugged him. I can’t wait until I’m able to pay it forward.”
A boss noticed an employee's tattered shoes and clothing. Photo credit: Canva
He also encouraged people reading the post to donate their time, finances or resources to reach out to people in need. “There’s a lot of good people out there. There are also a lot of people who are worse off than me (I’m fortunate enough to have a roof over my head, heat during the winter, and keep my dog fed.) No matter what we look like or where we come from, we’re all human beings and a little bit of love goes a long way,” he concluded.
The post warmed people's hearts and inspired several others to reach out and help wherever and whenever they can. u/flitterbug78 wrote, “I love that your response is a plan to pay it forward. Your boss recognizes your worth, and I hope your year goes better than the last!” u/mentosfruitgun added, "What an awesome boss. This is how you keep people motivated to work hard for you. Sympathy and appreciation.” u/geoxan69 remarked, “It’s so obvious and simple but very few people can do it.” u/JazziTazzi exclaimed, “I'm so happy that there are people who are willing to help in some way! And one day, you will be able to help someone too!”
World's best boss, indeed. Giphy
Leadership doesn't just mean being in charge of people. It also means giving your employees the best chance to do their best work, to support and encourage, and to be an example. This man's employer showed us all what compassionate leadership looks like and also demonstrated the best way to gain loyalty from employees. Take care of your workers and they will take care of your company. But most of all, this story highlighted how a human helping another human, regardless of their positions or statuses, is always the right thing to do.
This article originally appeared 4 months ago.