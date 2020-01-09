Chris Hemsworth pledged $1 million to help the Australian wildfires and is asking others to step up, too

The wildfires in Australia have burnt 15 million acres of land, claiming 25 lives and destroying nearly 2,500 homes. According to ecologists from the University of Sydney, half a billion mammals, birds, and reptiles have died since September. New South Wales and Victoria were declared a state of emergency, and army reserve troops have been helping with recovery efforts. It's going to take a lot of work to repair the damage that's been done, and in that vein, Chris Hemsworth and his family have donated $1 million to save his native country from the devastating wildfires. Hemsworth posted a video explaining the importance of donating to relief efforts.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated," Hemsworth wrote in his post on Instagram.

In the video, Hemsworth warned the fires might get worse. "They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here, as is plenty of challenging times ahead still to come," Hemsworth said. Australia is currently experiencing its hottest and driest summer on record. The spread of the fires has been exacerbated by strong winds.

Hemsworth encouraged others to contribute to the cause, even if they don't have $1 million in spare change lying around. "Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep!" he wrote on Instagram.



Hemsworth also shared links to several places where others can donate.

Hemsworth explained what donations go to. "That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and are in desperate need for our support," he said. Australia's firefighting force is largely volunteers, and many have had to take time off from their jobs to fight the fires.



It's fantastic that so many celebrities are raising money and awareness for the fires, but it's important to remember that you can still help out - even if you haven't stared in a Marvel movie.