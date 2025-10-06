Kids being treated for cancer get their own newly designed Brave Barbie and Ken dolls
The dolls are made specially for children with illness-related hair loss.
Toy dolls of today may look different than those made centuries ago, but they still serve the same purpose. Some kids play with dolls to pretend to be a parent, some to role-play a range of imaginary identities, and some to practice social situations, figuratively putting themselves in the doll's shoes and developing empathy in the process.
It seems logical that kids who have dolls they see themselves in would find comfort in playing with them, so imagine how a child who has lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illness would feel having a doll made just for them. And not just any doll—an iconic Barbie doll that reminds them that they are brave and strong.
As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 100 Brave Barbie and Ken dolls were delivered by Mattel to Children's Hospital L.A. for kids undergoing cancer treatment. Brave Barbie and Ken are bald and come with hats and wigs, reflecting the reality that many children undergoing chemotherapy see when they look in the mirror.
Mattel introduced the first Brave Barbie in 2013, making her the only toy in the world created and distributed exclusively through nonprofit partners. Now, the first-ever Brave Ken doll joins Brave Barbie, along with a new Brave Barbie model with brown skin and dark hair. The toy manufacturer announced that 10,000 of the dolls will be distributed worldwide to children fighting cancer or autoimmune diseases that result in illness-related hair loss.
“For more than a decade, Brave Barbie doll has offered children comfort in seeing themselves reflected and reassurance that they are not alone on this journey,” said Nancy Molenda, Vice President of Global Corporate Events and Philanthropy at Mattel. “With their meaningful new look and expansion to a Brave Ken doll, these dolls continue to embody courage and compassion. Placing these dolls into the hands of families and seeing the light they bring during life’s hardest moments is profoundly humbling and a privilege we hold close to our hearts.”
Children's Hospital L.A. explained what the dolls mean to the young patients in their care and expressed gratitude for Mattel's generosity.
"These dolls bring moments of joy, spark imaginative play, and help kids feel strong and supported during treatment, where they may experience hair loss," the hospital shared on Instagram. "Our Child Life Specialists use dolls to help children understand their treatments and feel more at ease in the hospital. These toys are wonderful teaching tools, making medical procedures less scary by creating a safe, fun, and supportive space for learning."
Brave Barbie and Ken come with "fashion-forward" outfits and five accessories: headphones, a hat, a headband, a rooted wig, and a customizable sticker pack.
Chase Carter, director of community engagement at CureSearch, helped develop the Brave Ken doll, which he describes as "deeply personal" since he is a childhood cancer survivor himself. “It was important to me that Brave Ken carry the same message that Brave Barbie has given kids for years, that they are seen, valued, and strong even in their toughest battles,” Carter says. “These dolls are far more than toys; they are symbols of courage and companions in the fight.”
Mattel has shared that over 120,000 Brave Barbies have been distributed since her launch in 2013. This year, the program has expanded globally thanks to partnerships with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Starlight Children’s Foundation, CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, and other international organizations, including Koala Kids, Save the Children, Fundación Teletón, and In-Kind Direct.
As Children's Hospital L.A. wrote, kids who are dealing with serious illnesses like cancer demonstrate what true bravery looks like every day. How wonderful to have that courage reflected to them in their imaginative play.