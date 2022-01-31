Design

Holy moly, these handmade miniature film and TV sets are incredible

miniatures, art, Bridget McCarty, tiny rooms
Instagram

Looks real, doesn't it?

There truly is no limit to the amount of creative brilliance in the world. And sometimes seeing the works of talented humans is all you need to have your faith restored, or at least to brighten your day a bit.

Los Angeles based artist Bridget McCarty creates incredibly lifelike, yet nonetheless tiny rooms with remarkable craftsmanship.

Her Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are chock-full of these intricate, elaborate mini-masterpieces, and even some amazing how-to videos that can help get your own creative juices flowing.

Taking a look at these creations, it’s easy to forget that these models are in fact only inches tall.


…that is, until you notice a “giant” hand in the frame.

The amount of serenity I received from seeing this tiny sushi restaurant cannot be expressed by mere words.

Just when you thought apartments in New York couldn’t get any tinier.

McCarty also takes iconic sets from well-known movies and televisions shows, and recreates them—with exact detail—as miniature models.

When I say exact detail, I mean it.

"Seinfeld," but make it small. Like, really small.

In this recreation of Jerry’s apartment from “Seinfeld,” McCarty offers a little hack for making teeny tiny potato chips … by using bell pepper seeds! How genius is that?

A "Jurassic Park" that could fit in your pocket.

Pro tip from McCarty’s behind-the-scenes video: If doing this at home, don’t forget you have to break the tiny fence open, so that the tiny dinosaur can get out and cause tiny mayhem.

The not so "Big Bang Theory."

I think even cynical Sheldon would approve of this recreation of the popular sitcom’s Comic Center of Pasadena.

Enter a fun-sized "Friends."

Behold, a 1:12 scale model of Monica’s kitchen. Could this BE any cooler?

Harry Potter and the magical miniscule model.

Looking at McCarty’s handcrafted Flourish and Blotts, the wizarding world’s beloved bookstore found on Diagon Alley, is making me feel like a muggle.

"Star Wars" fans rejoice at this itty-bitty baby Yoda.

… aka Grogu, for "Mandalorian" purists.

Scaled-down spookiness.

The Haunted Mansion fans were baffled by McCarty’s Haunted Ballroom, complete with ghostly pipe organ and glowing chandelier. Actually, according to her website, McCarty is a huge Disney aficionado and even supplies art to Disney Parks galleries.

@bridgetmccartyminis Who has been baking in my kitchen?! #ShowYourGlow #36SecondsOfLightWork #fyp #halloween #baking #wow #amazing #lol #foryoupage ♬ Who Ya Gonna Call (From "Ghostbusters") - Karaoke Version - Urock Karaoke

And I mean, who you gonna call when you need some compact "Ghostbusters" nostalgia? McCarty, clearly.

McCarty found this seven-inch house at a Michael’s craft store, and decided it would be the perfect home for a tiny Gizmo.

Many of McCarty’s pieces have itty-bitty working TVs (like, you can change the channel on them and everything), which can be found at Walmart. Who knew?

Though currently on hiatus from Etsy, McCarty also creates the most adorable custom pet miniatures. Like this doggo. 

Look at the awe on this fella’s face!

A coin-sized kitty is also available and adorable. 

Personally, I’d like 500 of these.

McCarty’s designs might be small, but they’re certainly making a big splash on social media. On TikTok alone, she has 110,000 followers.

Her art is already so clever and creative, but seeing someone authentically live their passion makes it all the more inspiring.

