A group of dads in Australia got together to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in their kids' school

We're all wondering how they did that!

Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash

Enterprising dads take COVID-19 mitigation measures into their own hands.

The pandemic has been on our minds much longer than anyone could have anticipated, and usually when you hear COVID-19, the news isn’t the best, but this news is. A group of dads in Australia were able to mitigate the spread of the very contagious omicron variant in their children’s school. The dads, whose children attend Brisbane Independent School in Pullenvale, Queensland, got together with the principal to figure out how they could prevent outbreaks of the omicron variant. They used their knowledge in science and engineering to come up with a plan to stay ahead of the contagious virus that they all knew could spread through the school like wildfire. Dads in the group included a scientist that specializes in marine ecology, an engineer and a medical specialist.

In December, the dads began discussing how they could keep the small school's 71 children safe after the border was recently reopened. They decided to do something that Bill Nye would be proud of, and turned to science and what they knew about how the virus spreads. Ventilation was key in keeping the spread as low as possible, and these dads did not disappoint when they put their heads together to figure things out. The group used a smoke machine to study airflow patterns in the classrooms and administration areas, and carbon dioxide meters were used to identify “dead spots” where ventilation was low.

They purchased air purifiers that included high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters to lower the risk of SARS-CoV-2 particles circulating throughout the classrooms and other areas of the school. The school also invested in CO2 monitors for every classroom to monitor and track trends in data and identify how the ventilation was working. The dads used fans to adjust the airflow in the classrooms to help account for the “dead zones,” and the experiment worked! The dead zones were eliminated and the classes were able to keep track of the flow, or lack thereof, with the CO2 monitors.

This didn’t completely stop people from contracting COVID-19, as a teacher and one or two students in several of the classes did test positive, but the transmission was not traced back to the school building. All in all, this was a huge success. The group of dedicated dads was able to prevent community spread throughout the school by utilizing their skills in science and engineering. Dr. George Roff, a scientist and one of the dads that helped make this possible, told ABC News Australia, "Our goal in creating clean-air classrooms at the school was to minimize this risk of transmission within the community."

It’s clear that these dads were on a mission to limit the risks for their kids, and used their smarts to stop the virus it in its tracks. Brisbane Independent School principal Lachlyn Bowie said she was grateful for the expertise of the parents. “At the end of the day, this is about health and safety. We’re trying to protect our students and staff,” she said. These parents prove that love has no bounds and using a little ingenuity can go a long way to protect not only their kids, but others as well.

Rick Astley covered Foo Fighters' 'Everlong' and it's shockingly great

Rick Astley/YouTube

Rick Astley rocking his Foo Fighters 'Everlong' cover.

Rick Astley has to be the luckiest '80s musician on the planet. The whole "Rickrolling" phenomenon has given his hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up" a reach far beyond its natural life span, and kept the guy a household name far longer than he probably would have been.

(For those who are unfamiliar, Rickrolling is when you make someone think they're being sent to a website, but the link goes to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" video instead as a joke. It's a silly viral bait-and-switch gag that's been going since 2006.)

But what people may not realize, because his most famous song has become an internet joke, is that Rick Astley is actually a really freaking great musician. The man can saaaang and it seems he's only gotten better with age.

Notebooks written by Charles Darwin show up in a pink bag 22 years after going missing

It's a mystery for the ages.

Cambridge University Library/Facebook

The return of Darwin's missing notebooks brings joy and relief to Cambridge University librarian.

Sometimes art imitates life. And other times, life imitates an art heist movie.

More than a century ago in the late 1830s, the innovative and disruptive scientist Charles Darwin had just returned from the Galapagos Islands. In his small, leather-bound notepad, he began to draw a vision that played on his mind: a tree with many branches.

The sketch was simple, crude even, but it helped inspire Darwin’s most elegant and groundbreaking theories on natural selection and evolution. His “Tree of Life” sketch put forth the notion that we are all connected, not just metaphorically. Without it, we might never have had his famous book “On the Origin of Species,” considered to be the foundation of evolutionary biology.

Darwin's sketch of the Tree of Life. www.flickr.com

The notebook holds one of science's most important moments in history. And yet many thought it was gone forever. Until now.

Grandma goes viral for her three simple yet hilarious 'funeral rules'

Bertha is NOT invited.

TikTok

Do NOT let Bertha in.

Forget kids. Grandmas say the darndest things.

One grandma in particular is taking TikTok by storm for her brutally honest, yet hilarious “funeral rules.” And though Grandma Lill adds the caveat that it won’t be anytime soon, you had better remember these rules when the day finally comes. Or there might be two funerals to plan.

Grandma Lill is no stranger to the spotlight. Her social media bios all read “I’m a celebrity” and she’s not foolin’ around. She has her own clothing line, YouTube Channel and her name has been uttered by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Harvey. She’s basically the internet’s favorite granny.

But this video takes the cake at a whopping 20 million views. She’s gone full-blown viral now. Probably because she inadvertently brings up some little gems of wisdom we could all apply to dealing with the passing of a loved one.

Or maybe it's just cause she's delightfully cantankerous. Either way, it makes for some wholesome entertainment.

Without further ado, here are those three important rules:

