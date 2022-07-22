+
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.

She came home a winner.

Every dog's a winner, baby.

Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car.

“Bonnie used to be a street dog and we were so worried she wouldn't have known to come back,” she told the BBC.

The couple, along with their two daughters and neighbors, searched all over their West Sussex, England, neighborhood to find the missing dog. They called veterinarians, the police and animal shelters in the area to try and locate poor Bonnie but she was nowhere to be found.

Paula also posted on Facebook that her dog had gone missing in hopes that someone from the neighborhood would find the pooch.

Later that day, John Wilmer was driving his two dogs to a dog show and saw Bonnie by the side of the road, not far from where the Closiers had been searching. "I was in a bit of a rush to get there when we found Bonnie and put her in the car,” he told the BBC. “She was such a lovely dog, I thought it'd be good to enter her."

Before taking Bonnie to the show he put up a post on Facebook saying that he found a dog on the street. The Closiers saw the message and responded to Wilmer’s post.

Wilmer already had plans for Bonnie so he decided he might as well give her a nice play date with his dogs before taking her home. So he entered her into the show and lo and behold, she won third place in the best rescue category.

When Wilmer brought the dog home she was wearing a big beautiful yellow third-place ribbon. "When John brought her back to us with a rosette we couldn't believe it. It's a shame she didn't come first in the show,” Paula told the BBC.

Bonnie must have won the award because of her natural charm. “[She’s] a free spirit,” Paula told The Dodo. “She's lovely, never negative, tail always wagging.” Bonnie was rescued from Crete, Greece, where she lived as a street dog.

What started off as a terrifying day for the Closier family wound up being one they’ll never forget. “We found her adventure lovely and funny,” Paula told The Dodo. "We're so thrilled she's safe and well and also a winner. You couldn't make this stuff up."

"Bonnie was absolutely fine when she got back. She just thought she was having a great day out," Peter said, according to People. "When she was missing, I had five different outcomes in my head, the best being that she came back. This was even better than that; she came back with a rosette."

Now that Bonnie has shown she can be successful in the world of dog shows, Paula is considering placing her in another competition.

“We might,” she said. “She obviously enjoys them.”

Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

Image courtesy of GTUx

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

True

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

psychedelics, psychedelics and religion, gtuxAll images courtesy of GTUx

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

