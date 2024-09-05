6 can't-miss moments from the Paralympics that show you've been watching it all wrong
It's not inspiration porn. It's elite athletics.
I recently saw someone say that the Olympics are the warm-up for the Paralympics.
After tuning in to some of the coverage, I have to say — they're right!
Research from the UK's Channel 4 showed more people tend to tune in to the Paralympics to see people overcoming their disabilities than to watch exciting sports competition.
While it's great that folks are watching (in record numbers, in fact), respectfully, they've got it all wrong.
When you really sit down and watch some of the competitions, you start to realize that the Paralympics is anything but an afterthought — it is, in its own right, a display of world-class athleticism and skill, not to mention diversity and community and inclusiveness.
Here are some of the most incredible feats from the Paris games so far.
1. This blind football penalty kick that had the world in awe.
Blind football, or blind soccer, is a sport that bears a lot of resemblance to the football/soccer we're used to, except its modified for the visually impaired.
All the participants compete on an even playing field by wearing full black-out masks and must navigate the pitch using only their other senses.
A video of a penalty kick posted by NBC recently took Twitter/X by storm.
It's impossible to emphasize how difficult this is.
2. This incredible archery shot that broke the internet.
You just have to watch Sheetal Devi, a 17-year-old from India, nail a perfect bullseye in Para archery. You must see it with your own eyes.
She's the only woman with no arms competing in the games, and the extraordinary display of athleticism as she uses her feet, shoulder, and mouth to fire an arrow is truly hard to believe.
3. This unreal one-legged high jump.
A video of Polish high jumper Łukasz Mamczarz went viral on Reddit this week, and it's easy to see why.
It's an astounding display of power and coordination as Mamczarz chose to compete without a prosthetic.
from nextfuckinglevel
Sadly, Mamczarz did not medal in the event. However, American high-jumper Ezra Frech won Gold with a Paralympic world record of 1.94 meters!
4. This world-record shattering wheelchair race.
American Samantha Kingborn brought home the gold with an amazing performance in her 100m final.
She completed the race in 15.64 seconds — an astonishing speed to achieve with arm power alone!
(Seriously, just look how fast the athletes are moving by the end. Wow!)
5. This clip that shows what championship-level breakdancing is supposed to look like.
Not to continue piling on poor RayGun, but you don't need a PhD to know that these breakdance athletes are just on another level.
(Full disclosure: This group, Ill Abilities, performed their routine at the 2024 Olympics — breakdancing was controversially excluded from the Paralympics this year.)
Check out the casual backflip done on one leg!
6. This video that explains the genius way visually impaired fans can follow goalball.
Paralympic athletes aren't just changing the game on the court or field. The games are also pushing the boundaries for how we can watch and consume sports.
TikToker Lucy Edwards recently shared the brilliant device used at the Paralympic games that allows visually impaired fans to follow along while watching goalball — another sport played completely blind that requires complete silence, as the athletes need to focus on hearing bells inside the ball.
These tactile magnet boards, called Vision Pads, allow people in the audience to follow all the action without the need for announcers.
@lucyedwards
I am still so emotional I was able to do this… I have never had an experience this inclusive with a live event. I came out of the arena and cried like a baby. Vision Pad you are amazing. [PR Event with @Channel 4 @paralympics ] #Paralympics #ParalympicsC4 #AccessibleSport #Sport #Goalball
Meanwhile NFL games can't get basic closed captioning right half the time.
It's time to ditch the idea that the Paralympics are an inferior athletic product, or that the level of competition is somehow watered down from the Olympics.
Thinking of the games as a way for athletes to overcome their disabilities drastically underestimates them as athletes.
Take the time to watch the events and you'll be absolutely astonished with what you see. Not to mention incredibly entertained!