3 easy, expert-proven tips on how to reset your social media algorithm and deliver joy
It might be time for a healthy reset.
As we enter a new year, many set resolutions to make it healthier, happier, and perhaps even more productive. Of course, there are often roadblocks (like actually getting that gym membership or throwing away those brownies). But one obstacle many social media users face is getting caught in doom-scrolling algorithms.
These can be tricky. Some of us get stuck in echo chambers, and while that can be innocuous, it can also seriously impact our state of mind.
But first, how do algorithms even work? In the piece "The algorithm effect: How social media decides what you see" on the WGEM site, Courtney Lewis, a professor of communications, explains, "The more things that you interact with, the more of that content is going to show up in your feed." She adds, "More of that creates the silos, and so when we like things and when we dislike things, the algorithm shows us more and more of the same."
A person scrolls social media on their phone. Giphy Fun Scrolling GIF
Literally, every time we click, "thumbs up," or comment on a post, it's almost as if we're signing up for a rewards program. They only want to sell what they think you'll buy. Many people already know this. So the question now becomes: how do we reshape and reset for a happier existence?
In an article for Psychology Today, Lindsey Godwin, Ph.D., shares, "What we feed our brains matters. Not just online, but everywhere. If we want to change how we feel, how we think, and even how we show up in the world, the first place to start is often what—and who—we’re paying attention to."
Jake Peterson, senior technology editor at Lifehacker, adds, "Sometimes, our algorithm goes a little haywire. Perhaps you had a passing interest in a creator or subject, but now it's all over your feed. Maybe an accidental 'like' or share mistakenly taught the algorithm you're a fan of something you really are not, and now you're subjected to the topic with every other post (and advertisement, for that matter)."
Assuming you can't get off social media completely, experts have ideas on how to wipe the slate clean.
"AUDIT YOUR INPUT"
Godwin suggests taking a few minutes to look through the social media feeds you see the most. She writes, "What emotions does this content evoke in me? Does it leave me feeling energized, connected, inspired…or depleted and small?"
If it's the latter, simply unfollow those sites or pages.
"CURATE FOR CURIOSITY OR JOY"
Now that you've made a little space, it's time to bring in some healthier interaction. Again, Godwin asks that you reflect on what brings you joy. Is it otters dancing? Dogs and cats? Skateboarding tricks? Or maybe even certain bands you love hearing new music from. Recognize that and simply follow those social media accounts.
A dog skateboards with ease. Giphy Hot Dog Dogs GIF
When looking at this, Godwin makes an interesting distinction: "Who inspires real, grounded hope, not just toxic positivity?" We often get stuck in mindless, sometimes even AI-generated meme scrolls. On the surface, they may seem helpful. But unsolicited, often banal platitudes can muddy our minds unnecessarily.
PHYSICALLY RESET CONTENT
Using Instagram as an example, Peterson explains how users can go into their Account Center and reset suggested content. After clicking your profile and the hamburger menu, you'll see "Content preferences."
Once you click "reset," it will ask, "Want a fresh start?" It then reiterates that resets can't be undone. Nor will it change your ad topics. But Peterson advises that these warnings shouldn't deter you: "Enjoy building a new algorithm, post by post—though if you find your suggested posts and reels lacking in the future, remember you can always return here to reset again."
Godwin also notes that our algorithms aren't always technological. What we change "offline" matters. She shares, "Be just as mindful about who and what you let shape your inner landscape offline as you are online. Sometimes the most powerful algorithm shift is as simple as spending an afternoon in nature instead of another two hours online."