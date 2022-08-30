+
Joy

Watch an adorably goofy video of 20-year-old Keanu Reeves at a teddy bear convention

Before there was 'John Wick,' there were teddy bears.

keanu reeves teddy bears, keanu reeves video
commons.wikimedia.org

This is the best video ever recorded.

Just when you thought there was nothing else to love about Keanu Reeves, you find wholesome reason #472.

Like many actors before they hit it big at the box office, as a performer Reeves had a few odd jobs filling out his resume. But this one might just be the oddest job of them all.

An unearthed video posted to Twitter by All The Right Movies shows a baby-faced Reeves doing a news report in 1984 for CBC, a Canadian television network.

Where was he reporting? Why, a teddy bear convention, of course.

Interviewees included convention-goers, toymakers and, of course, the bears themselves.

A consummate professional, Reeves asked the tough questions like “Why are all the bears’ first name Teddy?” and “What do your friends think about you collecting bears?” All while giving off major “Bill and Ted” vibes. It was pure delight.

The best part, though, comes at the end, when Reeves fake wrestles a teddy bear, and proceeds to get tackled to the ground.

Keep in mind, he hadn’t learned kung fu from "The Matrix" yet.

Was it cheesy? Oh yes. Bizarre? You betchya. But also delivered with a goofy, loveable charm that only Keanu can really pull off.

As one would assume, the short and sweet video clip got lots of love online.

“I will protect this man with my man,” one person wrote.

“Best thing public television ever funded,” added another.

Basically, Keanu Reeves is a treasure.

It’s not an easy feat to go from playing airheads to one of Hollywood’s leading action stars. It’s equally rare to reach stardom without losing at least some humility. But Reeves has pulled off both. His unbridled kindness and emotional resilience have made him not only a celebrity, but a role model.

Now, there’s another thing to endear him to us all. Reeves avenges puppies, time travels AND interviews teddy bears … is there anything this man can’t do?

