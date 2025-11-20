14-year-old speaks up after Megyn Kelly downplays Jeffrey Epstein's affinity for 15-year-olds
"Kids my age aren't supposed to be the ones correcting you."
For years, rumors and speculation have swirled around associates of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and sex offender who collected a web of high-profile connections prior to his death in prison in 2019. In recent years, more information has come to light about the man convicted of abusing and exploiting dozens of minors, with many Americans clamoring for the FBI to release the "Epstein files," which many believe will implicate public figures who participated in sex crimes as well.
As the conversation about the Epstein files continues to dominate public discourse, former Fox News commentator Megyn Kelly made a comment on The Megyn Kelly Show that she knew "somebody very close to this case" who was in a position to "know virtually everything" about allegations about Epstein and that the person told her "from the start [...] that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile."
Megyn Kelly is facing fierce backlash after suggesting Jeffrey Epstein "wasn't a pedophile," saying he liked "15-year-old girls."
"He was into the barely legal type, like, he liked 15-year-old girls," Kelly continued. "I'm not trying to make an excuse for this, I'm just giving you facts—that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passer-by."
Despite her couching it as just passing along what someone else said, the statement drew widespread criticism from people of all political persuasions. But one response in particular that drew viral attention was a video from a 14-year-old girl named Eloise.
"I wasn't even going to say anything because the topic's an adult one," Eloise said. "My mom even made a video about it yesterday because we didn't feel it was an appropriate topic for a child to speak about. But after hearing you go on camera and explain that Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds, just the 'barely legal' type like 15, I realized you might need an actual reality check from a little child."
Here's a reminder from an actual 14 year old about what a child even IS. If adults are out here debating the "acceptable age" of abuse, then kids aren't the ones who need to grow up.
"Megan, people in my grade are turning 15 right now," the high school freshman continued. "Some of us still have baby faces. Some of us still have braces. Some of us still call our parents when we're scared at night. Some of us still look like middle schoolers because we basically are. And the fact that a grown woman needs a teenager to explain that is honestly terrifying."
Eloise explained that under the law, anyone under 18 is a child, period. No qualifications. It doesn't matter whether they've hit puberty—under 18 means you are legally a child.
"What you said wasn't factual, it was minimizing," Eloise went on. "It was making abuse sound like a technicality. And Megyn, here's the part you really need to hear: If a 14-year-old has to get on the internet and explain to a grown adult with a national platform that children are children and there's no age where abuse suddenly becomes less bad, then the problem isn't confusion. It's corruption. Because kids my age aren't supposed to be the ones correcting you. We're not supposed to be the moral compass in a room full of adults who should've known better. But here we are."
Eloise wrapped up by stating what should be an obvious truth: "The minute adults start defending predators by debating the age of a child, you're not protecting the truth. You're protecting the predator. And you shouldn't need a freshman to tell you that."
@cheeringforchange
People rallied around the teen from all corners of the Internet, praising her for speaking out and corroborating what she said.
"As a dad of a teen girl my heart is just busting with pride hearing you. You’re spot on! Said it better than anyone else could have."
"At 14 I was playing with bratz dolls and staying up for the High School Musical dance along. That’s a damn child."
"Some of us didn’t even get our period until 15."
"Barely legal means 18. Legal but barely. You are a child. Full stop. You are an amazing child. I'm really proud of you for this."
"This was brave and cool as hell, Eloise. (And I’m a conservative.)"
"Elder millennial mom here. I'm so proud of you. You NEVER should have been put in this position, but your shiny spine is inspiring. Keep up the good work."
"Eloise, you are more intelligent and well spoken than many adults. Thanks for being a voice for reason and for young people. Your videos remind us that our adult words and actions don't exist in a vacuum. Our children see it. They understand it."
That's it right there. Some people might think this is not a topic for a 14-year-old to be speaking on, but this girl is at the threshold of the age being discussed. If a teen is old enough to be the subject of such a conversation, they're old enough to participate in it and state their opinion on it. Well done, Eloise, for using your voice to say what needs to said, but really shouldn't have to be.