10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Did you know that "happify" is a real word? It sounds like a cute, made-up slang term of some sort, but according to the Oxford English Dictionary, it's been in use since at least 1612.
As one might guess, "happify" means "to make happy." And that's what our weekly roundup of joy is all about—happifying you, dear reader.
This week's list of delights includes some moving moments of kindness, some genuine human goofiness, some awesome animal encounters and more. (I mean, we've got Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and a kazoo—what else do we even need?)
Hope these finds happify you. Enjoy!
1. Cat 'massages' an old, blind dog and it's the sweetest thing
Mutual needs being met. And how about that little kiss in the middle there? Too sweet.
2. A reminder that a little human kindness can go a long way
The courtesy of the customer's apology for ordering so late, the kindness and generosity in the response of the employees—these are the small but meaningful interactions that create a better world. (Scroll through for the whole story.)
3. Woman is approached by cops for what looks like a body in the trunk of her car
@classy_melita
#rvp #wig #hilarous #icantmakethisup #police #policeoftiktok #embarrassing #blowthisup Police receive a call called that there was a body in my trunk.
The way the officer didn't make assumptions but gave her the benefit of the doubt was great, but her reaction was hilarious. Read the full story here.
4. Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick celebrate the 4th of July in the best way
Could these two get any cuter? Read more about Kevin and Kyra's musical farm life here.
7. Three cheers for the people with no chill and no self-consciousness whatsoever
The fact that he asked and the fact that the other dad obliged. These are next-level beach dads.
6. Man does an impressively accurate impression of a Keurig brewing a cup of coffee
@devonthenatureguy
How’d I do? @Keurig #keurig #coffee #impression #americasgottalent #thrivingtalent
Close your eyes and imagine the smell of coffee brewing. Does this count as an ASMR video? Read the full story here.
7. Lil' Van Van and Snoop Dogg giving us all the pick-me-up affirmations we need
Excuse me while I put this on repeat.
8. Man puts together creative games to keep nursing home residents active and now we all want to move in
Yay for caring occupational therapists. How fun does this look?
9. Mama cow named Milkshake shows off her new baby to her owner
@thegoodplacefarm
#fyp #cows #babycow #farmlife #babygirl #heartwarming #crying #cutebaby #cuteanimals
Udderly precious. Good job, Milkshake. Read the full story here.
10. Because how could anyone not smile at this cozy scene
Ending this week's list the way we began it—dogs and cats living together, offering the absolute best example to us all.
