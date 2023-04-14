10 things that made us smile this week
Looking for an antidote to the negative news cycle? Look no further, cause we've got you covered.
In this week's roundup, you'll find a delightful surprise proposal, a NICU nurse with a huge heart, a 3-year-old who starts his day in the best possible way, an emotional groom being supported by his besties, a cat aggressively adopting her human in a parking lot and more.
I know I'm a bit biased, but I think this week's list of things that made us smile is especially smile-worthy. So kick back, relax and let these waves of joy wash over you.
1. A teacher thought she was running to break up a fight. What greeted her was the exact opposite.
@lilythern
#fyp #touchingmoment #middleschoolersbelike #loveit
Talk about a surprise proposal. Let's also talk about how she ran straight toward the fray, and in heels no less. Read the story here.
2. Family showing up on Day 31 after No-Baby-Visitors-for-30-Days rule expired is sheer joy
"I already sanitized! I already sanitized!" The eagerness to get first hands on that baby—too precious.
3. NICU nurse with a huge heart adopts a 14-year-old mom who gave birth to triplets
Katrina Mullen, already a mom of five, welcomed four more into her family.
Katrina Mullen had been a teen mom herself, and when her former patient was going to be put into foster care along with her three babies, she didn't hesitate to welcome her into her family. Read the incredible full story here.
4. 3-year-old wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and immediately asks Alexa to play 'I'm Still Standing' so he can dance to it
@narisekiraaaax
5:30am wake up call from my darling son - this bedroom camera captures some of the funniest things 🤣 • #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #mumlife #toddlersoftiktok #newtrend #camera #caughtoncamera #capturedoncamera #imstillstanding #taronedgerton #eltonjohn #dancing #kidstiktok #dancetok #funny #familiesoftiktok #family #hotel #confidence #boymom #mumofboys #uk
Now that's how you greet the day. Go, Vinnie, go!
5. A gift for Gen Xers: Check out this trip down old-school dance memory lane
6. This best man and groomsman supporting an emotional groom has people celebrating genuine friendship
@angelabrushephotography
When Pete saw Maddie 🥹 #fyp #groomreaction #emotionalmoments #weddingtiktok #firstlookwithgroom #weddingphotographer
The groom and best man have been best friends since preschool—and they're both named Peter! Read the full story and see the bride make her entrance here.
7. Teenager performs a surprise haka for his mom at her college graduation
@shay_anar
Very proud of you mum 4 very long and hard years finally paid off!! 💯
Such a powerful expression of love and respect for his mama. Read the full story here.
8. They surprised their 93-year-old grandma after not seeing her for three years and she's beyond thrilled
9. Cat aggressively adopts a new owner in a parking lot and finds a home with 'not cat people'
@dretontheborder
#catrescue #catrescueroftiktok I am not a #catperson but maybe now I will be after today. I #Love my #son has a #huge #compassionate #heart #momsoftiktok #rescate #gato
Some people adopt cats and some people are adopted by cats through the Cat Distribution System. If you've never heard of the CDS, see how it works here.
10. May we all receive the level of emotional support this guy gets from his good doggo
Post-work cuddles and tail wags for the win.
Hope that gave you the boost of serotonin you needed today!