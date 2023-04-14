+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of delights

wedding, babies, proposals
@angelabrushephotography/TikTok, @flynailsonly/TikTok, @lilythern/TikTok

From sweet groomsmen to new baby eagerness to surprise proposals, this week's list is full of joy.

Looking for an antidote to the negative news cycle? Look no further, cause we've got you covered.

In this week's roundup, you'll find a delightful surprise proposal, a NICU nurse with a huge heart, a 3-year-old who starts his day in the best possible way, an emotional groom being supported by his besties, a cat aggressively adopting her human in a parking lot and more.

I know I'm a bit biased, but I think this week's list of things that made us smile is especially smile-worthy. So kick back, relax and let these waves of joy wash over you.

1. A teacher thought she was running to break up a fight. What greeted her was the exact opposite.

@lilythern

#fyp #touchingmoment #middleschoolersbelike #loveit

Talk about a surprise proposal. Let's also talk about how she ran straight toward the fray, and in heels no less. Read the story here.

2. Family showing up on Day 31 after No-Baby-Visitors-for-30-Days rule expired is sheer joy

"I already sanitized! I already sanitized!" The eagerness to get first hands on that baby—too precious.

3. NICU nurse with a huge heart adopts a 14-year-old mom who gave birth to triplets

Katrina Mullen, already a mom of five, welcomed four more into her family.

Upworthy/Today

Katrina Mullen had been a teen mom herself, and when her former patient was going to be put into foster care along with her three babies, she didn't hesitate to welcome her into her family. Read the incredible full story here.

4. 3-year-old wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and immediately asks Alexa to play 'I'm Still Standing' so he can dance to it

@narisekiraaaax

5:30am wake up call from my darling son - this bedroom camera captures some of the funniest things 🤣 • #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #mumlife #toddlersoftiktok #newtrend #camera #caughtoncamera #capturedoncamera #imstillstanding #taronedgerton #eltonjohn #dancing #kidstiktok #dancetok #funny #familiesoftiktok #family #hotel #confidence #boymom #mumofboys #uk

Now that's how you greet the day. Go, Vinnie, go!

5. A gift for Gen Xers: Check out this trip down old-school dance memory lane

6. This best man and groomsman supporting an emotional groom has people celebrating genuine friendship

@angelabrushephotography

When Pete saw Maddie 🥹 #fyp #groomreaction #emotionalmoments #weddingtiktok #firstlookwithgroom #weddingphotographer

The groom and best man have been best friends since preschool—and they're both named Peter! Read the full story and see the bride make her entrance here.

7. Teenager performs a surprise haka for his mom at her college graduation

@shay_anar

Very proud of you mum 4 very long and hard years finally paid off!! 💯

Such a powerful expression of love and respect for his mama. Read the full story here.

8. They surprised their 93-year-old grandma after not seeing her for three years and she's beyond thrilled

9. Cat aggressively adopts a new owner in a parking lot and finds a home with 'not cat people'

@dretontheborder

#catrescue #catrescueroftiktok I am not a #catperson but maybe now I will be after today. I #Love my #son has a #huge #compassionate #heart #momsoftiktok #rescate #gato

Some people adopt cats and some people are adopted by cats through the Cat Distribution System. If you've never heard of the CDS, see how it works here.

10. May we all receive the level of emotional support this guy gets from his good doggo

Post-work cuddles and tail wags for the win.

Hope that gave you the boost of serotonin you needed today!

uplifting
Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

teachers
Pop Culture

Have you noticed your favorite shows don't look as good as they used to? This viral post explains why.

A fascinating look at quality versus quantity.

Fandom Wiki/ Nola Yost/Facebook

One of these things is not like the other.

For fantasy fans, it truly is the best of times, and the worst of times. On the bright side—there’s more magic wielding, dragon riding, caped crusading content than ever before. Yay to that.

On the other hand, have you noticed that with all these shows, something feels … off?

No, that’s not just adulthood stripping you of childlike wonder. There is a subtle, yet undeniable decline in how these shows are being made, and your eyes are picking up on it. Nolan Yost, a freelance wigmaker living in New York City, explains the shift in his now viral Facebook post.

The post, which has been shared nearly 3,500 times, attributes shows being “mid,” (aka mediocre, or my favorite—meh) mostly to the new streaming-based studio system, which quite literally prioritizes quantity over quality, pumping out new content as fast as possible to snag a huge fan base.

The result? A “Shein era of mass media,” Yost says, adding that “the toll it takes on costuming and hair/makeup has made almost every new release from Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu have a B-movie visual quality.”

He even had some pictures to prove it.

fandom
Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

nicu nurse
Joy

Teens are on a mission to teach local seniors how to use technology. It's the sweetest.

One woman couldn't figure out how to get rid of 122,000 emails.

CBS | YouTube

Teens help seniors learn how to use technology.

Technology has become such a big part of daily life, it's easy to forget that using it doesn't come easily to everyone, especially senior citizens. While there are certainly elderly people who have no problem picking up on how new technology works, that isn't always the norm. It seems every person under 50 has received a phone call from an elderly loved one asking them to show them how to use a computer or their new cell phone.

But not everyone has a younger person to call, so when a group of teenage boys showed up at an assisted living facility, the residents were excited to get help. The teens are from Canterbury School in Fort Meyers, Florida, and belong to a program called CLEO, which stands for Computer Literacy Education Outreach, one of the teens explained to CBS News.

The idea came after the kids were all joking about how their grandparents always call to ask them for help with their technology. This sparked a conversation on how to make helping elderly people beyond their own grandparents a reality.

teens
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields have a no nonsense discussion about childhood exploitation

Viewers are praising Barrymore for being able to provide a safe space for difficult conversations.

"The Drew Barrymore Show"/Twitter, @carolineframke/Twitter

Host Drew Barrymore discusses childhood exploitation in Hollywood with Brooke Shields.

Drew Barrymore is the master of delivering raw, intimate and thought-provoking interviews in a refreshingly sincere way. But across the board, folks are feeling like her discussion with actress and model Brooke Shields hits a little different.

Both former child stars got their own personal glimpse into the darkness of Hollywood at an early age—Barrymore being introduced to drugs at only 9 years old, and Shields’ entire career being ignited by a role in which she was an object of sexual desire when she was 12.

Now, at age 48 and 57 and in their full autonomy, the two women reflected on those experiences on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” in what people are hailing as an “intense,” yet ultimately “powerful” and “healing conversation.”

celebrity
Family

Woman films her ex-husband proposing to his girlfriend in refreshingly heartwarming TikTok

Such a great example of what healthy blended families can look like.

@blinkerthanks/TikTok

Leah filmed her ex-husband, Steve, proposing to his girlfriend, Shonda.

Proposal videos are usually incredibly heartwarming, but this one is its own flavor of sweetness, as it offers a refreshingly uplifting glimpse of what a healthy relationship between divorcés can look like.

Leah Bourdo, a single mom in Michigan, recently went viral on TikTok after filming her ex-husband, Steve, proposing to his girlfriend (spoiler: now fiancée), Shonda.

The video shows Steve getting down on one knee for Shonda, who is visibly thrilled, as Leah and Steve’s two daughters welcome their new stepmom with a card and flowers.

love
