Van Gogh only sold one painting in his lifetime. This moving clip shows what his reaction to his popularity would look like today.

Tod Perry
02.21.20
It's incredible to imagine that Vincent Van Gogh only sold one painting in his lifetime. "The Red Vineyard" sold in Brussels a few months before his death for just 400 Francs.

Now, he's celebrated as one of the greatest artists who ever lived.

In this incredible clip from "Dr. Who" we get to see what his reaction may have been if he saw his art today.

