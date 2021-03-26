Culture

Guy's wonderful TikTok video destroys the myth that women are more talkative than men

Guy's wonderful TikTok video destroys the myth that women are more talkative than men
via Pexels

Throughout history, women have always been stereotyped as the more talkative gender. People who talk too much are known as Chatty Cathys and there is no male equivalent. Talkative Tim? Spechifying Simon? Mansplaining Marty? They don't exist.

Just consider the famous quotes about women: "A woman's tongue wags like a lamb's tail, never still," and "Many women, many words."

As the stereotypes go, women have been unfairly labeled as gossipers who sit around the proverbial "sewing circle" telling tales out of school.


This stereotype of chatty, gossipy women has rendered their speech to be perceived as frivolous, compared to men whose contrite manner of speaking is seen as virtuous. The old saying he was a "man of few words" is usually seen as a positive trait.

On a deeper level, the devaluing of women's speech due to the belief that they are careless with words means that they're often uncomfortable when speaking up in professional settings.

Psychologist Victoria Brescoll says that "institutional power encourages men but discourages women from talking more, as powerful women fear a backlash that is absent for men when taking on a greater share of the conversational floor."

The assumption that women talk more than men is generally accepted by most people. However, according to research, it isn't true. In fact, it only took artist Abraham Piper from Minneapolis, Minnesota, about a minute to debunk the myth recently on TikTok.

@abrahampiper #WeirdHistory of a #sexist #language #fact. // #linguistics #sexism #mythbusting #urbanlegend #propaganda #exvangelical #nonreligious
♬ original sound - Abraham Piper

In his video, Piper cites a study by researchers Deborah James and Janice Drakich published in 1993. The meta-analysis revealed that only two of 56 studies found that women talk more than men and that 34 of them said men talk more than women.

Another study by psychologist James Pennebaker fitted men and women in the U.S and Mexico with a device that records 30-second snippets of sound every 12.5 minutes. Pennebaker found that women spoke an average of 16,215 words a day while the men spoke 15,669. A pretty negligible difference.

Piper also points out that a big reason for the recent perpetuation of the myth that it was popularized by a major figure on the Christian right.

"It was first published and popularized by James Dobson. That's right the mega-famous Christian conservative psychologist of Focus on the Family," Piper says.

In Dobson's book "Love for a Lifetime," he incorrectly states that "research tells us" God gives a woman 50,000 words a day, while her husband only gets 25,000.

Dobson then extrapolates that this causes tension in the home because men come home from work and they've used up their entire word budget for the day and their wives are just rearing to go.

Piper notes that Dobson's stat is often cited by well-meaning psychologists who never did their research, "So many people believe it."

The good news is that Piper's video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people, so maybe it'll work to change public perception.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
women
Heroes

Trevor Noah brilliantly explains why men need to take responsibility for women's safety

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah/YouTube

Every human being is responsible for their own safety and well-being—in a perfect world. In the world we live in, however, where certain people are targeted because of their gender, race, or other identifying factor, we have to place the primary responsibility where it belongs. That means holding the people doing the targeting accountable, which also means enlisting those people's peers who have the power to actually make a difference.

Sarah Everard's recent disappearance and murder in the U.K., as well as the murder of seven women in a shooting spree in Georgia, has prompted a wave of discussion on harassment and violence against women around the world. On social media and TV segments, women have shared the myriad ways they try to stay safe, the precautions they take, and the enormous mental load of constantly being on guard. It's a lot. And there's only so much women can do to get to the root of the problem.

Comedian Trevor Noah explained on The Daily Show why men need to take responsibility for this issue in his brilliantly Trevor Noah way. He pointed out that March was supposed to be a time to celebrate women's history, but we haven't been able to focus on that because of what's happening in women's present.

He pointed to the high-profile murders in the news, then pointed out, "For many women, they're only the most extreme manifestation of a problem that they have to deal with every single day."

Keep Reading Show less
women
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories