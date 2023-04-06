+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Ethical fashion brand Passion Lilie is making a difference, one garment at a time

They create affordable, high-quality clothing using sustainable and eco-friendly methods with a focus on fair trade practices and artisanal techniques.

Ethical fashion brand Passion Lilie is making a difference, one garment at a time

Editor's Note: Passion Lilie is an affiliate partner of Upworthy and we earn a portion of revenue from these partnerships.


People often perceive Fashion as an industry that prioritizes profit over people. But Passion Lilie is challenging this notion. It’s an ethical fashion brand committed to creating beautiful and sustainable garments through ethical fashion. They create affordable, high-quality clothing using sustainable and eco-friendly methods with a focus on fair trade practices and artisanal techniques.

20% off with CouponCode:
Upworthy2023
passion lilie kanchana organic dress
SHOP NEW ARRIVALS
FROM $36 NOW AT PASSION LILIE

The Passion Lilie Story

Passion Lilie was founded in 2013 by Katie Schmidt, a fashion lover with a passion for sustainability and social responsibility. She always loved the world of fashion but was also aware of the industry’s negative impact on people and the environment. So she started Passion Lilie to create change and make a positive difference.



The brand began as a small collection of handmade clothing created in partnership with fair trade artisans in India. Since then, Passion Lilie has grown into a full-fledged fashion brand known for its unique designs and commitment to ethical fashion. The brand's mission is to create clothing that is beautiful, sustainable, and socially responsible. This mission is inspired by the idea that fashion can be a force for good.

Ethical Fashion

Passion Lilie approaches ethical fashion with three key principles: sustainability, social responsibility, and affordability. The brand is committed to minimizing its environmental impact by using eco-friendly materials and processes, such as organic cotton and natural dyes. In addition, Passion Lilie partners with fair trade organizations and artisanal communities to ensure that its garments are ethically made. Finally, Passion Lilie strives to make its clothing affordable because ethical clothing shouldn’t just be for the wealthy.

Passion Lilie is not just a fashion brand; it's a movement toward a more sustainable and equitable future. The company’s commitment to ethical fashion is reflected in every aspect of its business, from sourcing materials to producing garments. The brand's designs are inspired by nature and traditional textile techniques, giving each garment a unique and timeless quality. By choosing Passion Lilie, consumers can feel good about their purchase, knowing that they are supporting a brand that is making a positive impact on the world.

Ethical Manufacturing

Passion Lilie is a brand committed to ethical manufacturing practices. The brand's commitment to fair trade is a core mission. It partners with fair trade organizations and artisanal communities to ensure its garments are made ethically and sustainably. By working with fair trade organizations, Passion Lilie ensures that its workers are paid fair wages and have safe working conditions. The brand's commitment to fair trade is not just about meeting basic standards but about creating a better future for all those involved in the manufacturing process.

Artisanal Techniques
Passion Lilie's garments are made using traditional artisanal techniques, which give each garment a unique and timeless quality. By working with skilled artisans, the brand creates clothing that is not only beautiful, but also sustainable and socially responsible. These techniques include hand block printing, hand embroidery, and hand weaving, which are all labor-intensive and require a high level of skill. By incorporating these techniques into its manufacturing process, Passion Lilie supports artisanal communities and promotes the preservation of traditional textile techniques.

Sustainable Materials

The brand uses organic cotton, which is grown without harmful chemicals and is better for the environment and the people who grow it. The brand also uses organic dyes that do not contain toxic chemicals. In addition, Passion Lilie is committed to minimizing its environmental impact by using energy-efficient production processes and reducing waste. By prioritizing sustainable materials and production processes, Passion Lilie sets a new standard for the fashion industry and proves that it is possible to create beautiful, sustainable clothing made with respect for people and the planet.

Sustainable Practices

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world, with significant environmental impacts from textile production, dyeing, and transportation. Passion Lilie recognizes the urgent need for sustainable fashion practices and is committed to reducing its environmental impact. The brand's approach to sustainable fashion is grounded in the principle of “reduce, reuse, and recycle.” The brand's production processes are designed to minimize waste and reduce energy consumption. Passion Lilie also emphasizes durability and quality in its designs, encouraging customers to buy fewer, higher-quality garments that will last for years.

In addition to using organic cotton and organic dyes, the brand also incorporates recycled materials into its designs. Passion Lilie uses recycled cotton , made from textile wastage. The brand also uses eco-friendly printing practices and packaging materials, minimizing its carbon footprint and waste.

Through its focus on sustainable materials and practices, Passion Lilie is setting an example for the fashion industry and demonstrating that it is possible to create beautiful, high-quality garments that are also environmentally responsible.

Empowering Women

The world of fashion has historically been dominated by men, and women have faced significant barriers to entry and advancement. By partnering with women-led initiatives and supporting women's education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, Passion Lilie is helping to create a more equitable and inclusive fashion industry. Passion Lilie is also committed to promoting diversity and representation in its marketing and advertising and actively seeks to feature women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds in its campaigns. By prioritizing women's rights and equality, Passion Lilie is leading the way in creating a more just and sustainable fashion industry.

The brand is also committed to empowering women in India. The brand works with women-led initiatives and provides them with a platform to showcase their skills and talent. These partnerships enable them to support women's education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship and help break down gender barriers in the fashion industry.

Current Impact, Future Progress

Passion Lilie’s fans rave about the brand's unique designs, high-quality fabrics, and comfortable fits. Customers frequently share their purchases on social media and tag the brand, generating a buzz around its products. But the company’s community engagement goes beyond social media. Their impact on customer awareness of ethical fashion extends beyond its brand, inspiring customers to make more informed and intentional choices when it comes to their clothing purchases. After learning about Passion Lilie, many customers report being more conscious of the impact of their clothing purchases and actively seeking out brands that align with their values.

Passion Lilie is dedicated to staying at the forefront of sustainable fashion practices, and the brand is constantly exploring new ways to innovate and reduce its environmental impact. This includes using more eco-friendly materials in its products, developing new techniques for recycling and repurposing fabric waste, and exploring new partnerships to increase sustainability across the entire supply chain. As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Passion Lilie is committed to remaining a leader in ethical and sustainable fashion practices.

It's important to remember that our purchasing decisions have an impact beyond just the item we're buying. By supporting ethical and sustainable fashion brands, we're promoting a culture of conscious consumerism that can have a ripple effect on the industry as a whole. By supporting brands like Passion Lilie, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for everyone.

20% off with CouponCode:
Upworthy2023
passion lilie kanchana organic dress
SHOP NEW ARRIVALS
FROM $36 NOW AT PASSION LILIE
affiliate
Pop Culture

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer board the 'wrong train' in perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever

It's clever, funny and incredibly effective.

MySwitzerland/YouTube

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah filming a Swiss tourism ad

What do you get when you combine comedian Trevor Noah, tennis legend Roger Federer and the world famous clock-making, chocolate-brewing, Alpine-skiing symbol of neutrality, Switzerland?

Apparently, a delightfully charming train ride through the Swiss countryside and perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever made.

Both Noah and Federer shared a tourism ad they collaborated on for the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, and people are loving it. It's one of those ads that people don't care is an ad because it doesn't really feel like an ad and it's so enjoyable to watch. (It's also incredibly effective—like, give us alllll the train rides through Switzerland, please.)

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Joy

Mom shares video of her toddler coming to the rescue when she locks herself out of the house

Tiny human to the rescue.

Holden and Mama/TikTok

Toddler helps mom when she's locked out of the house.

Would you be considered human if you haven't locked yourself out of your house at least once? One mom on TikTok found herself in quite the predicament with only her toddler to "mission impossible" his way to unlocking the house door to let his mom, @gesikaaaaaa, inside. The video starts with the camera pointed at a rosy-cheeked toddler on a snow-covered porch.

The boy looks to be no older than 2 or 3 but he's an expert at following directions … sort of. It's all still pretty new to him and, as anyone who's ever interacted with a toddler knows, multistep directions are not the way to go. They tend to hear one thing only and even then are apt to be distracted by a stray piece of lint and not be able to finish the task.

Everything is new to a toddler and it doesn't take much to distract them. And just about anything can be a toy. So when this mom helped her son through an open window in an effort to guide him through the process of unlocking the door, classic toddler cuteness ensued.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Joy

Michigan family welcomes the first baby girl born on the dad's side of the family since 1885

"No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years."

13 On Your Side/YouTube

Family welcomes first daughter since 1885.

There are obviously families where all of the children are the same sex, no matter how many times they tried to get the opposite. It's probably how the labels "boy mom" and "girl mom" came about. But one family in Michigan took the "boy mom" label to a different level because, for multiple generations, no one gave birth to a girl.

It sounds completely made up. So made up, in fact, that when Andrew Clark told his then-girlfriend Carolyn that his family didn't have any girls, she didn't believe him, even going as far as to confirm this story with his parents.

"I asked his parents to confirm that information and they're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line.' He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls but in his lineage, there has not been a girl," Carolyn told "Good Morning America."

Keep ReadingShow less
first girl in 100 years
Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher dance-off
Joy

Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art

"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"

via @Hollyd_rn/TikTok

Holly the delivery nurse.

After working six years as a labor and delivery nurse Holly, 30, has heard a lot of inappropriate remarks made by men while their partners are in labor. “Sometimes the moms think it’s funny—and if they think it’s funny, then I’ll laugh with them,” Holly told TODAY Parents. “But if they get upset, I’ll try to be the buffer. I’ll change the subject.”

Some of the comments are so wrong that she did something creative with them by turning them into “inspirational” quotes and setting them to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton on TikTok.

“Some partners are hard to live up to!” she jokingly captioned the video.

Keep ReadingShow less
nurses
Family

Pediatrician's unfeigned ode to the 'empathy' of 8-year-old girls is oh so heartwarming

“In my opinion, Congress should be all 8-year-old girls.”

@dr_mikem/TikTok

In this doctor's opinion, 8-year-old girls are "the highest form of humanity."

Saying that little girls are made of “sugar, spice and everything nice” might not be something one would readily do today, as many feel it projects outdated, sexist limitations onto children. But still, maybe there’s something in the spirit of the phrase that still rings true. There's this tender couple of years, during the early stages but before true adolescence, where young girls kind of have the best of both worlds, where emotional maturity meets an unencumbered enthusiasm. There was a whole slew of 90s movies dedicated to girls at the magical age, for crying out loud. Remember “Matilda?” “A Little Princess?” “Madeline?”

It is this “sweet spot” that pediatrician and dad of seven Dr. Michael Milobsky has interacted with time and time again, bringing him to the conclusion that, by far, girls around 8 years old are the “highest form of humanity.”
Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Trending Stories