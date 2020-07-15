Well Being

Extremely positive 'bros' tried to help out a California beach town by handing out free masks

via Chad Goes Deep

Huntington Beach, California has a reputation for being one of the last bastions of conservatism in California.

The Orange County town also has a long-standing problem with white supremacists and made national news for staging an anti-mask rally in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic.

While public health shouldn't be something that people fight over, as with everything in America these days, masks have become a political issue.

A recent poll by Pew Research found that "Democrats and those who lean Democratic are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say they personally wore a mask all or most of the time in the past month (76% vs. 53%)."

To help the people of Huntington Beach avoid contracting COVID-19, Orange County natives Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, hosts of the Chad Goes Deep podcast, showed up on the strand to hand out masks to the anti-maskers. They were greeted with scorn and a whole lot of fake science.


Solving the Mask Shortage in Huntington Beach www.youtube.com

The food industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. This initiative is helping workers get back on their feet.

Get Shift Done
True

Shkoryah Carthen has spent half of her life working in the service industry. While the 32-year old restaurant worker quickly sensed that Covid-19 would bring real change to her daily life, Carthen hardly knew just how strongly it would impact her livelihood.

"The biggest challenge for me during this time, honestly is just to stay afloat," Carthen said.

Upon learning the Dallas restaurant she worked for would close indefinitely, Carthen feared its doors may never reopen.

Soon after, Carthen learned that The Wilkinson Center was desperately looking for workers to create and distribute meals for those in need in their community. The next day, Carthen was at the food pantry restocking shelves and creating relief boxes filled with essentials like canned foods, baby formula and cleaning products. In addition to feeding families throughout the area, this work ensured Carthen the opportunity to provide food for her own.

Culture

A New York veterinarian talks about re-opening his clinic during the coronavirus

The Veterinary Care Group's Westbury location in Long Island had their first case of the coronavirus a week after two New York house cats had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 — the first pets in the U.S. to have the virus.

It was a fearful day, as one of the workers at the veterinary hospital tested positive— although it wasn't from caring for an infected animal. "It's not confirmed that dogs or cats can spread the virus to humans. There's no evidence of that," says Medical Director Mario Costa of the Oyster Bay and Westbury locations.


These mayors are leading the way to a fair and green recovery from COVID-19

Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash
True

Since COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, it has spread around the world, wreaking havoc on our daily lives.

As of July 6, 2020, there have been over 11.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across 216 countries and territories.

Over 500,000 people have died.

Cities and countries instituted strict lockdowns or issued shelter-in-place orders, but as we retreated indoors to flatten the curve, economies ground to a halt. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Hospital ICUs hit capacity. Inequality has been made painfully obvious as the most marginalized communities are forced to bear the worst impacts. Never before has it been more clear just how interconnected our health and the health of the planet truly is.

Culture

Richard Rose didn't believe in the 'hype' of wearing masks. Let's all learn from his tragedy.

By all accounts, Richard Rose was a good, fun and kind-hearted person. He served his country in the Army for nine years with two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. The 37-year-old did not think wearing a mask was necessary, and will not be around to write the next chapter of his life. He passed away from coronavirus on July 4th.

Rose had been outspoken on social media about how he did not see the point of face coverings. Heavy.com confirmed that the posts were real. On April 28, he wrote: "Let make this clear. I'm not buying a f**king mask. I've made it this far from not buying into that damn hype."


Heroes

A Los Angeles Sheriff deputy saved a baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest

via Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

Dashcam video from a patrol car shows a Los Angeles Country sheriff saving the life of a choking 11-month-old baby. The dramatic footage is even more poignant because the mother and child had been attending a Black Lives Matter protest being monitored by the sheriffs.

The event was organized just a few days after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by choking him with his knee.

The incident happened on May 31 in Palmdale, California 60 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

