popular

Texas teen added a 'Hamilton'-esque rap to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Texas teen added a 'Hamilton'-esque rap to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon'
via Wikimedia Commons

David Sikabwe, a student at the University of Texas who performs under the name Going Spaceward, put a modern twist on the Frank Sinatra classic "Fly Me to the Moon" and it's both nerdy and romantic.

Sikabwe added a rap verse to the swinging ditty first popularized by Ol' Blue Eyes in 1964 and, while at first it sounds like an awkward idea, it fits great. A big reason is Sikabwe's smooth cadence that's reminiscent of the rapping in "Hamilton."

"Fly Me to the Moon" with an original rap verse www.youtube.com


Sikabwe's lyrics combine a deep knowledge of science with some romantic woo-ing that would have made Sinatra proud.

LYRICS:

They say that every day, the universe expands

and we discover certain things that we don't understand.

Dark matter ain't the only mystery at hand

I'm wondrin' how I got a girl like you to say that I'm her man

It's a statistical anomaly, but girl, you've got me

Gravity is pulling me to your heavenly body

No astronomical phenomenon could ever stop me

You've got a smile that every star in the galaxy copied

The constellations couldn't make as beautiful a pattern

The conversations—every night, I ring you up like Saturn

The telescopes tell us folks that you're the coolest view

A supernova's scootin' over to make room for you

'cause you eclipse every wonder of the cosmos

It's almost unfair to them, but you're the one I want most

It's a miracle that Galileo never found you

If he did, he'd say the universe revolved around you

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
music
Badge
Firefox
Designed to Protect Your Privacy
Protect Your Privacy

Disinformation campaigns are prevalent during crises. Here’s how you can protect yourself.

Lennon Cheng on Unsplash
True
Firefox

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, and the countdown to the 2020 Presidential election, there has been a flurry of online activity.

We're tweeting about these events, we're sharing news articles about them on Facebook, and we're uploading live videos as events happen during protests. These platforms are being used to communicate, to express outrage, to share what we're witnessing on the streets, to debate ideas, and to campaign for candidates.

This isn't new, of course. Social media has long been a way to get information out quickly.

"When the plane landed on the Hudson, that was one of the first events that was social media first," says Kate Starbird, associate professor in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. "The news went out via social media first because it was faster. People could actually see what was going on long before people could write a story about it or put it on the news."

Social media has also been lauded as a way for people to get information from a variety of perspectives — everybody can share what they see.

But, she adds, "the problem is that there is some inherent risk and vulnerabilities in getting things at that speed because speed can drive misinformation and mistakes." It's also incredibly difficult to know if all of these voices on social media are real. Some of those accounts might be deliberately trying to spread disinformation.

Disinformation spreads quickly during and after natural disasters, mass shootings, and other dangerous events.

Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

In fact, for more than a decade, Starbird has been researching how misinformation and disinformation spread online during these kinds of crises.

During a crisis, there's a lot of uncertainty and fear, so we start theorizing — or rumoring — on what to do and that rumoring can create misinformation. Then, political actors can either create additional misinformation or amplify existing rumors to spread false information for political reasons. "When there's fear and anxiety, we're acutely vulnerable to politicization, misinformation, and disinformation," she says.

For example, climate science denialists can use natural disasters — such as hurricanes or winter storms — to amplify false information that supports their cause.

Keep Reading Show less
disinformation
Culture

Vandals defaced a justice for Breonna Taylor sign and accidentally made it even more powerful

A billboard in Louisville, Kentucky's Irish Hill neighborhood calling for justice for Breonna Taylor has been defaced by vandals. The vandals splashed red paint on the image of Taylor's face, making it look like a gunshot to the forehead.

No one is sure of the vandals' intent, but the defaced image of Taylor has turned the billboard into an even more powerful reminder that the officers involved in her murder have yet to face justice.

Editor's Note: Some readers may find the following image to be upsetting.

Keep Reading Show less
black lives matter
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

popular

My father trafficked me throughout my entire childhood. It looked nothing like people think.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

I saw this poster today and I was going to just let it go, but then I kept feeling tugged to say something.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

While this poster is great to bring attention to the issue of child trafficking, it is a "shocking" picture of a young girl tied up. It has that dark gritty feeling. I picture her in a basement tied to a dripping pipe.

While that sounds awful, it's important to know that trafficking children in the US is not all of that. I can't say it never is—I don't know. What I do know is most young trafficked children aren't sitting in a basement tied up. They have families, and someone—usually in their family—is trafficking them.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Dominos Pizza is giving away free pizza to women named Karen who aren't "Karens"

Movies. Clothing stores. The big company potluck. Karens have ruined so much for us. The name "Karen" was one of the top 10 names for girls born in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s, peaking as the third most popular girl's name in 1965. This means that most Karens we know are middle-aged or older — and we can all imagine that wrinkled face and short, highlighted hair. They've taken so much from the world — but one hero is trying to give some of that back.

Domino's Australia has offered to give pizza to anyone named "Karen" who isn't a "Karen". The company said in a Facebook post: "CALLING ALL (MASK WEARING, LAW ABIDING) KARENS. It's a tough time to be a Karen."


Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites