Springer Spaniel accidentally reveals husband's secret when wife takes him for a walk
Uh oh, busted.
There's a famous novel called The Dogs of Babel. In it, a husband is distraught after the unexplained death of his wife, and spends the entire novel trying to extract information from the only witness to her final moments — their dog. It's heartbreaking and funny and incredibly poignant.
However, it may not be realistic. And that's because when you get down to it, dogs are actually quite bad at keeping secrets. One hilarious viral story shows exactly why.
Jinky, the Springer Spaniel, has his own social media page, where his doggie parents document his beautiful life in Yorkshire, England.
As the photos suggest, he loves playing in the mud. Springers are active, love the great outdoors, and are known for having a lot of energy.
Recently, Jinky’s mom took him on a walk during a loose-leash training session when he took an unexpected turn that revealed where his doggie daddy had secretly been taking him. Loose-leash training is a method trainers use to teach dogs to walk on a leash with some slack without pulling or going after other dogs.
Here’s the big reveal that got daddy in the dog house. Jinky's mom captioned the video:
"POV: you walk the dog the day after your husband did and now he's dragging you into the village pub..."
Cover blown!
After Jinky turned to walk into the village pub as if he had done it a million times before, the wife thought it was hilarious and asked her husband to let her know she was on to him.
"It was really funny," she told Newsweek. "I sent the clip straight to him."
The clip was quite a hit on Instagram, where it has been seen over 5 million times and has over 200,000 likes. Many of the commenters suspected that there were many great friends and treats inside the pub, and that’s why Jinky wanted to go back.
"My spaniel nearly breaks the door down for the pub, is v embarrassing ... but they do give extremely good treats so can’t blame him wanting to go in"
"My dog does this with yoga studios, she knows where the good pets are"
"But mum, the ‘ave footy on telly and all the lads are there!"
"Come on man, don't be a snitch," one user joked.
Others thought the wife should have let Jinky into the pub for a pint or two.
"Go on lad get him a **** pint"
"I mean as long as he’s got the first round…"
"Let the lad have a pint," another joked.
"My friend's dog does this, drags me to all the pubs, even if they're closed," another user added.
Dogs have a fantastic memory, but it works a little differently than ours. Their long-term memory is surprisingly good, but is heavily tied to the associations they make with people, places, and things, according to PetMD. The Instagram theories are probably correct that Jinky associates his visits to the pub with lots of treats, cuddles, and yummy smells. Research shows dogs can remember people, places, and smells for years and years — so it's unlikely Jinky will be able to pass that pub without wanting to go in anytime soon!
Which, of course, is great news for Dad on their walks.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.