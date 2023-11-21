+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy

Transforming Spaces: Expand Furniture's space-saving wonders are redefining living areas

Expand your living space with these ingenious furniture solutions for modern homes

Transforming Spaces: Expand Furniture's space-saving wonders are redefining living areas

In today's world, where urban dwellings are increasingly compact, maximizing limited living space has never been more pressing. Enter Expand Furniture, a trailblazer transforming tight quarters into versatile, stylish living areas.

This company is not just about furniture; it's about reinventing your home's potential, regardless of size. In this feature, we're diving into a trio of their ingenious creations – each designed to unfold new possibilities in your living space.

From multifunctional tables to sofas that do more than just sit there, prepare to be amazed by solutions that are as smart and adaptable as your lifestyle demands. Let’s unfold how Expand Furniture turns the concept of 'less is more' into a living reality.

The Junior Giant Table

Junior Giant revolution extending dinner table from Expand Furniture on Vimeo.

Imagine a sleek console table, quietly sitting in your cozy studio apartment, that magically transforms into a grand dining table fit for a family feast. This isn't a scene from a futuristic movie—it's the Junior Giant Table from Expand Furniture.

At first glance, it's a compact, stylish console, but with a few simple adjustments, it becomes a spacious table that can comfortably seat up to 12 people. Perfect for those impromptu dinner parties or family gatherings in small spaces.

The genius of the Junior Giant lies in its five extension leaves, each seamlessly connecting with built-in magnets, expanding your dining space without the hassle. Whether you're hosting a romantic dinner for two or a lively gathering, this table adapts to your needs, proving that your living space's size doesn't limit your hospitality.

This table isn't just about saving space; it's about expanding possibilities, turning every meal into an event and every home into a haven of functionality and style.

MurphySofa Migliore: 2 Seat Sofa in Fabric

Murphy Sofa - Milgiore.mov from Expand Furniture on Vimeo.

Nestled comfortably in the corner of your urban oasis is the MurphySofa Migliore, a two-seater that's more than just a cozy spot to unwind. It's a masterclass in design, blending functionality with a flair for the modern. With its sleek lines and plush fabric, this sofa is a statement piece that doesn't scream for attention but effortlessly commands it.

But here's the real magic: the MurphySofa Migliore is a perfect companion to Murphy beds, making it a space-saving superhero. Imagine transforming your living room into a bedroom without the usual furniture shuffle. This sofa gracefully slides or folds away, harmonizing with the Murphy bed to optimize your space without compromising style or comfort.

And comfort? It's in every stitch and cushion. Whether you're lounging with a good book or entertaining friends, the Migliore offers a luxurious seating experience. It's not just a sofa; it's a haven in your home.

In a world where every square inch counts, the MurphySofa Migliore isn't just furniture—it's a lifestyle upgrade.

Compatto – Wall Bed Revolving Bookcase Table

Compatto revolving murphy bed with table from Expand Furniture on Vimeo.

Step into a world where a bookcase spins into a bed, and a table emerges like a scene from a modern-day fairy tale. This isn't just clever design; it's the Compatto – Wall Bed Revolving Bookcase Table from Expand Furniture, a triumph of multifunctionality in interior design.

The Compatto is an alchemist in the furniture world, seamlessly transitioning from a chic bookcase to a cozy bed to a functional table. This ingenious piece doesn't just save space; it redefines it. Your books and cherished keepsakes have a stylish home on their shelves, and when the night falls, a comfortable bed folds down, welcoming a restful sleep. In the morning, it transforms again, offering a table space for your coffee or laptop.

What truly sets the Compatto apart is its ease of transformation. With a simple turn or pull, your living area becomes a bedroom or a study without the clutter or cramp. It's not just furniture; it's a space revolution.

In the heart of our urban jungles, the Compatto isn't just a piece of furniture; it's a beacon of intelligent living, proving that there's enormous potential for beauty and functionality in small spaces.

Learn More

Expand Furniture’s innovative designs are more than just furniture; they're a lifestyle revolution for the space-savvy. The Junior Giant Table, MurphySofa Migliore, and Compatto Wall Bed perfectly blend functionality, style, and smart space management. Imagine your home's possibilities: spaces that adapt, furniture that transforms, and rooms that invite both comfort and versatility. Ready to redefine your living space? Visit Expand Furniture’s website to explore these wonders and more and take the first step towards a home that's as dynamic as your life.

Science

Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space

This change in perspective could change humanity.

via Rubén Moreno Montolíu/Flickr

Our home, from space.

Sixty-one years ago, Yuri Gagarin became the first human to make it into space and probably the first to experience what scientists now call the "overview effect." This change occurs when people see the world from far above and notice that it’s a place where “borders are invisible, where racial, religious and economic strife are nowhere to be seen.”

The overview effect makes man’s squabbles with one another seem incredibly petty and presents the planet as it truly is, one interconnected organism.

Keep ReadingShow less
space
Pop Culture

NSYNC's Joey Fatone advocates for men being candid about cosmetic changes

"A lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about!"

Canva

NSYNC member Joey Fatone opened up about his previous cosmetic procedures

While many people (especially those of younger generations) have no issue being candid about their cosmetic work, that transparency, generally speaking, seems to come mostly from women.

And that’s not because there’s no demand. Whether for career prospects or a more fruitful dating life or simply to get rid of pesky annoyances, procedures for men are on the rise. Primarily eyelid rejuvenation, neck lifts, rhinoplasty (nose jobs), chin augmentation, liposuction, breast reduction and a general assortment of botox and fillers, according to the North Shore Plastic Surgeon blog.

And yet, you’d be hard pressed to find many men talking about these procedures. Perhaps because whatever stigma surrounding plastic surgery that remains—associating it with superficiality, vanity, low self esteem—also touches on the stigma still surrounding masculinity.

Keep ReadingShow less
mens health
Science

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

30 dump truck loads and two years later, the forest looks totally different.

assets.rebelmouse.io

One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded.

So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.

Keep ReadingShow less
climate change
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Science

An old male bald eagle who adopted a rock as an egg has just been given a real foster baby

People are totally invested in Murphy becoming a real dad after he spent weeks nurturing his "RockBaby."

World Bird Sanctuary/Facebook

Murphy meets a rescued eaglet—his new foster baby.

On March 8, 2023, a keeper at World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis County, Missouri, noticed something odd. A male bald eagle named Murphy was guarding what appeared to be a large depression in the ground.

“The spot was sparsely but carefully decorated with leaves and branches, and featured a simple rock right in the center,” the nature preserve shared on its Facebook page.

Murphy began sitting on the rock, nudging it and becoming fiercely protective of it, as it if were an egg. People visiting the sanctuary would inquire about the bald eagle just sitting there, wondering if he was okay. The keepers finally put up a sign that read:

Keep ReadingShow less
eagle dad
Joy

11-year-olds mowed 50 lawns for free so 'The Lawnmower Man' gave them new gear to start a business

"These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude."

via Upworthy Presents

Rodney Smith Jr. mowing a lawn in West Covina, California

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, was recently profiled by KMBC for his generous donation to two 11-year-olds who fulfilled his 50 Yard Challenge in Gadsden, Alabama. Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice, founders of TJ & JT Mowing Service, completed Smith’s challenge to mow 50 yards for the elderly, veterans, and people unable to care for their lawns for free.

"I’m heading down to Gadsden right now. These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude," Smith, known as "The Lawnmower Man," told KMBC. Smith had been told that Taylor and Rice were sharing an old lawnmower that a neighbor had donated to them.

When he arrived, he gave both teens a mower, a blower and a trimmer for their hard work, hoping they’ll use their new equipment to expand their business. "Giving these boys lawn equipment is teaching them discipline," Smith said. "If they tell someone they are going to mow a lawn, they need to mow the lawn."

"Remember, this is not the end; it’s just the beginning," Smith added. "This could be the beginning of a successful lawn service."

Smith’s commitment to taking care of people’s lawns started in 2015, and the following year he went viral for helping a 93-year-old woman who could no longer mow hers. The photo of Smith and the woman received over 1 million likes.

Five years ago, Upworthy profiled Smith for setting a bold goal of mowing lawns for free in all 50 states. His goal was to promote his initiative that "provides free lawn care to our elders, those who are disabled, single mothers, and our veterans, who do not have the time, resources, and/or money to manicure their yards."

As part of this goal, he created the 50 Yard Challenge, which has been a smashing success.

As of May 2023, 4,588 pre-teens and teens are participating in this challenge across the United States. If everyone completes the challenge, that will bring the total number of lawns mowed for free by Smith’s Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service to 229,400.

Kids and teens can take part in the challenge by sending them a photo holding up a sign that says, “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge,” and in return, they’ll receive a white Raising Men/Women shirt along with shades and ear protection to get started. For every 10 lawns cut, they will get a new color shirt.

• 10 lawns earn an orange shirt

• 20 lawns earn a green shirt

• 30 lawns earn a blue shirt

• 40 lawns earn a red shirt

• 50 lawns earn a black shirt

After completing the challenge, the child or teen will receive a mower, a blower, and a trimmer, just like Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice from Alabama.

Smith’s story is an incredible example of how one good deed from a kind-hearted person can lead to an outpouring of kindness across the country. It also teaches young people the values of giving back and self-discipline as well as the entrepreneurial spirit.

Learn more about Smith’s nonprofit and donate at Weareraisingmen.com.


This article originally appeared on 6.23.23

From Your Site Articles
giving back
Trending Stories