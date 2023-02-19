+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Health

Some people who have autism and Asperger's think in pictures. Kinda like Google Images.

People with autism and Asperger's see the world in very different ways from the rest of us. Here's a peek into that world from someone who has lived it.

Ted talks, Autism, science, education, best-selling author
Image from YouTube video.

Temple Grandin takes the stage for a Ted talk about Autism.

This article originally appeared on 07.21.15


Temple Grandin spent her early life, as she says, "goofing off" until a science teacher made her brain light up.

She was born with autism during the 1940s, when people didn't understand it well.

But Grandin has done a lot since those days of goofing off.

She became a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, a best-selling author, a consultant to the livestock industry, and a popular public speaker.

HBO made an award-winning movie about her life, which millions of people saw. (When she talks about "the movie" in the TED Talk below, that's what she's referring to.)

You can watch "Temple Grandin" on HBO or Amazon.

Her main work now is to educate people on how she, like many people with autism and Asperger's, sees things in pictures.

She even suggests that some people in places like Silicon Valley may be on the autism spectrum or they wouldn't have been able to do what they've done.

Grandin really does think almost completely in images.

As she describes it, when you say "steeple," her mind goes to the first image she knows is a steeple from her childhood church. Then, to the next one.

Kinda like Google Images does, right?

Autism is still not very well understood, although research — as well as the number of people diagnosed on the autism spectrum — has been increasing.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the prevalence of autism spectrum diagnoses has drastically increased since 1970. And Temple was born 28 years before this graph's earliest date.

mental health, studies, educational advancement, community, family

A graph illustrating the increasing numbers of people born with Autism.

Image via The Fullerton Informer.

And no, vaccinations do not cause autism. Science has proven otherwise, so please do not take away from this anything that's purely fiction.

But there are some things we do know.

Some of them are included in Grandin's TED Talk.

She has some great suggestions for ways to help those on the autism spectrum, too, like these:

    • Educators and parents need to find ways to get people on the spectrum to be engaged and thrilled to be using their unique brains the way they need to in order to make a difference in the world.
    • Understand their reality. She was a "different" kid and adult. She made it work because she found her place and made other humans understand that she didn't function the way that they do. What if we approached other humans on a regular basis with this understanding and empathy? What a wonderful world it would be, indeed.
    • Get to know a family with kids who are differently abled than the rest of us. See what their world is like, and maybe make them feel loved — or at least understood a little better.
    • Spread the word — when you see her movie or TED Talk, pass it around. It's a great place to start a conversation.


    From Your Site Articles
    More

    The four magic phrases to use when you’re stopped by the cops

    Everyone should know these.

    Photo via Pixabay

    Knowing your rights when navigating the unbalance of power in any given police traffic stop.

    This article originally appeared on 08.31.18


    Whether it’s a traffic stop that turns into “We smell something in your car” or a “driving while black” situation, you have rights when you’re pulled over, and it’s for the best if you actually use them. So how does this work, anyway?

    Well, you have rights when you’re pulled over. These have been established via case law, and ultimately, some stem from the Constitution itself. In order, here are the magic phrases, along with some graphics to help you remember.

    1. “Am I free to go?”

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Family

    A cancer diagnosis meant a lot more time together for one mom and daughter

    This is beautiful.

    Image pulled from YouTube video.

    Mother and daughter enjoy each others company on the couch.

    True
    Ad Council + AARP

    This article originally appeared on 11.20.15


    When her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, this medical student knew what she had to do.

    She dropped out of school for a year to be with her mom and help her navigate the procedures, helpers, hospice workers, medications, and so many other things that suddenly occupied her mother's life, 24/7.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Humor

    Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings. They showed her instead.

    "She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."

    Lonnie IIV TikTok screenshots

    Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings.

    Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they're your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it's hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That's not to say you didn't dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)

    But not everyone has siblings, so it can be equally as hard for someone who grew up as an only child to picture what it would be like to have them. Only children also likely had moments where they dreamt of having a little brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.

    TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch, when the girl in the group asked what it was like to grow up with siblings. In less than a minute she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    funny video
    Pop Culture

    How movie trailers get you hooked in a matter of seconds, explained by a guy who makes them

    "It's like trying to sell a jigsaw puzzle."

    Vox/Youtube

    Bill Neil breaking down iconic trailers for Vox.

    We know that a ton of dedicated time, energy and artistic skill goes into bringing movies to life. But what about the thing that first introduces you to the movie? That 60-second video meant to encapsulate every thrill, swoon and jump scare the story promises to deliver, if only you are brave enough to step out to the movie theater (or these days, your couch) for two hours.

    We are, of course, talking about the movie trailer. And take it from the ones who create them, trailers are in and of themselves a complex art form—with just a dash of psychological manipulation.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    movie trailers
    Identity

    Mom offered to pay someone to hang out with her son with Down syndrome. The response floored her.

    Everyone deserves friends.

    via Pexels

    Two friends hanging out playing video games.

    Christian Bowers of St. Charles, Missouri, has Down syndrome, which didn’t stop him from making friends in high school. But, according to Today, after he graduated and left the school's social atmosphere, he had a hard time making friends. The situation was made worse because his siblings had people over all the time.

    "On the weekends, Christian watched his older sisters have sleepovers and attend parties while he sat on his own,” his mom, Donna Herter, told Today. Six months after leaving school, Bowers kept asking his mother, "When are my friends coming over?" and she had no words for him.

    Herter had no idea what to do. You can’t force adults to be friends, but she couldn’t bear to watch him suffer. So she decided to pay someone to be his friend. That way, she could rely on them to come and spend time with her son.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    disabilities
    Pop Culture

    97-year-old Dick Van Dyke's stunning reveal as 'The Masked Singer' brought a judge to tears

    The legendary showman shared, "It was the weirdest thing I've ever done."

    Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

    Dick Van Dyke in 2017, showing off his signature grin.

    Few people manage to achieve the status of both Hollywood legend and human legend, but Dick Van Dyke is definitely one of them.

    The 97-year-old actor, dancer, singer and all-around showman blew away the audience and judges of "The Masked Singer" when he was revealed as the voice behind the enigmatic "Gnome" in the show's ninth season opener. Judge Nicole Scherzinger found herself crying at witnessing the reveal.

    "I love you so much. We love you so much. The whole world loves you so much," she said through tears. "I'm trying to, like, play it cool, but you look so gorgeous! You look so handsome!"

    Indeed, Van Dyke looks remarkably good for being three years shy of 100, and the fact that he's still got the energy to do a wild reality show is a testament to his vitality. He truly is #aginggoals personified.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    dick van dyke
    Trending Stories