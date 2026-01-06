Peek or gawk? Perfect 'Seinfeld' parody examines modern gym 'gawking' etiquette.
"Everyone knows it's the 1-2-second appreciation peek"
For years, people have tried to envision what Seinfeld, one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in TV history, might look like in modern times. It's an interesting thought exercise, given how much life has changed since the show's 1998 finale, from technology to social norms to politics.
Comedian Alex Sandoval has an entire web series built around this concept, going viral with hilariously accurate impressions of both Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander).
The episode in question focuses on gym etiquette, with George getting called out for "gawking." While he attempts to vent, Jerry and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, channeled here by Maria Frankis) launch into a very Seinfeldian debate. "Everyone knows it's the 1-2-second appreciation peek," Jerry argues, to the sound of a faint laugh track. Borrowing a signature barge-in move from Kramer (Michael Richards, also played here by Sandoval), the character crashes the scene, telling George that a video of his gym encounter has gone viral on social media.
The clip definitely feels like Seinfeld circa 2026, drawing on the minutiae of everyday life through the lens of TikTok and internet virality. But it's cemented by Sandoval's next-level impressions, which nail Jerry's sing-songy quality and the harsher, more aggressive tone of George at his most brash and frustrated. (For points of reference, think "George is getting upset!" or "These pretzels are making me thirsty!")
And as someone in the Instagram comments noted, Sandoval even did great work channeling everyone's mannerisms. "Via facial expressions, you managed to look like three very different characters," someone wrote. "Impressive."
It's gold, Jerry!
Plenty of others were equally impressed, with some even dropping references to Seinfeld episodes. Here are some of the top responses:
"Your accents are incredibly spot on, and the script totally works"
"Why did you cut the episode off I was watching that"
"Wow this is 150% SPOT ON. Make a whole season, please. 👏"
"This is absolutely spectacular…"
"This is gold"
"'You do have a face that gawks' 😂 perfection"
"The Jerry voice is killing me"
"I would watch ten seasons of this!"
"The Seinfeld voice is spot on"
"This was actually incredible. I hope Jerry sees this and gets a good laugh out of it"
"Hahahaha this was absolutely flawless 😂🤣"
"Bro could've wrote on the actual show 😂"
"Kramer's entrance not Kramer-y enough but other than [that] gold"
Everybody loves a good Seinfeld parody
Sandoval isn't the first comic to put a modern spin on the Seinfeld universe. In one well-known example, writers Jack Moore and Josh Gondelman reached Twitter fame with an absurdist account called "Modern Seinfeld," pitching episode loglines, crucial bits of dialogue, and other ideas ("Jerry refuses to go to a Cash Only diner. J: 'They've seen the credit card! They know the credit card! It's time to accept the credit card!'").
In 2024, Joey Mulinaro went viral on TikTok with a "Stanley Cup" sketch that nails all the eccentricities and rhythms that propelled the original show.
