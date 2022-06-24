+

This spirit company makes alcohol free spirits worth raising a glass to

These alcohol alternatives are changing the game.

Zero proof. Zero calories. Zero regrets. Ritual Zero Proof blew the cork off the non-alcoholic spirit game with their whiskey, gin, tequila and rum alternatives. To the three best friends that began this company, non-alcoholic spirits weren't intended to be an "or" but an "and" – an addition to their bar and an arsenal in their cocktail kit. Ritual Zero Proof makes alcohol alternatives so that people don't have to sacrifice their night cap, their celebratory toast or their pitcher of margaritas on the beach. But how do they make it taste so... real?


The *zero* proof is in the pudding. Unlike many non-alcoholic spirits that have a small percentage of alcohol in them, Ritual Zero Proof truly has 0% alcohol. The reason: they aren't an "alcohol removed" spirit. Each bottle is crafted from the ground up and made with love.

It took GG, Marcus and David over 500 different recipes and a year before they were satisfied with their truly zero proof alcohol. The three are foodies who care deeply about what's in their glass, and while they could do without their nightcap, they found that it was this ritual that was missed most.

So, they tasted Madagascar vanilla against Chinese vanilla. They extracted the essence of Mexican blue agave, American oak and Siberian pine to replicate the tastes of the spirits they love. It took a year and over 500 different recipes that were tasted by masterchefs and Chicago's top bartenders before they had a spirit they were proud of.

Now, each of their batches are microfiltered and date-stamped to ensure freshness. By using botanicals and all natural ingredients (organic ones when possible), Ritual Zero ensures that their alcohol alternatives are worth making the switch for... and they even captured that classic alcohol "burn". They blend complex botanicals that both rein in your taste buds and give them a little heat so that each bottle truly packs a punch.

They're also gluten-free and don't have any allergens (like tree nuts). The tequila and gin alternatives have 0 calories and their whisky and rum each have less 10. Because these spirits are traditionally more sweet, their Ritual Zero Proof alternatives use natural sugars to replicate the same tastes, with significantly less.

For many, making a drink is not about alcohol. It's about the ritual behind it. Ritual Zero Proof is there for expecting women who want to have a pitcher of margaritas on the beach with their friends this summer. They're for the person who's training for a marathon and needs to get up a 4am for their run but still wants to come over for a nightcap. They're for the couples that want to toast on their wedding night, but not get carried away. They're for those trying to lose weight or those that want to see what a non-alcohol lifestyle could look like.

Because the truth it, they're for almost everybody. Check them out today and see how much your ritual can change.

From Your Site Articles
Education

Parents are empowering their kids to imagine exciting new careers in STEM

via FIRST

FIRST students learn real-world career skills through robotics competitions.

True

In today’s rapidly changing world, most parents are concerned about what the future looks like for their children. Whether concerning technology, culture, or values, young people today are expected to navigate—and attempt to thrive in—a society that’s far more complicated than that of their parents. It’s one of the reasons why parents are keen to involve their kids in activities that will help them become more resilient, well-rounded and better prepared for life when they enter adulthood.

One such activity is FIRST®, a volunteer-based global robotics community that helps young people discover a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through exciting, multifaceted challenges. FIRST helps kids ages 4 to 18 to build confidence, resilience, cooperation and empathy as they compete and collaborate with one another.

You may have seen the transformative power of FIRST programs featured in the new 2022 Disney+ documentary “More Than Robots.”

stem fields
Health

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

psychology
Joy

Save dogs & farm animals all before your morning cup of coffee

A quality coffee roaster that makes a difference

Tackling anything before you finish your first cup of joe seems like a tall order, but with Hugo Coffee Roasters you can turn your morning ritual into an act of kindness. This female-founded, fair trade organic coffee roaster partners with different organizations to help save the lives of rescue dogs and farm animals. Here's how they do it:

Joy

Video shows dog's valiant escape from pet hotel and return home while family's on vacation

How'd he get home?

via Pixabay

A leaping border collie.

Pet hotels have come a long way from the gloomy dog kennels that were once the norm. But apparently there's still no substitute for the comfort of home. In a delightful and downright impressive story from Inside Edition, Jeremy and Sarah Henson had their five-day Las Vegas vacation disrupted last February when they got an alert that their Ring doorbell had been pressed. Who was at their door? It was none other than their dog Dexter who they had recently boarded at a local pet hotel.

The Lenexa, Kansas couple must have been completely shocked that the dog escaped the pet hotel, made his way home and knew how to ring the doorbell. “We were both like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Dexter!’” Jeremy told Inside Edition. “Obviously, he didn’t understand the fact that we were gone, he just thought that we were home. And he takes his job protecting us very seriously."

dogs
