People are donating thousands to a waiter who received a racist message instead of a tip
Things did not turn out well for the woman who wrote the racist message.
Over 800 people donated money to show their support for Ricardo, a waiter who received a racist message instead of a tip on Sunday, March 2, at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio. After a photo of the receipt went viral, a GoFundMe campaign was started to recoup the tip. The story is an excellent example that for every person who does something wrong in this world, hundreds will try to make it right.
Ricardo was serving a woman who works as a real estate agent and after she received a bill for $87, she didn’t leave a tip, instead she left a racist message: “ZERO, YOU SUCK” on the line where tips are added. Below, the signature line read, “I HOPE TRUMP DEPORTS YOU!!!” Richardo is of Latino heritage, born in the United States.
"We were deeply disappointed by the offensive message left on a recent receipt, which goes against our values and the welcoming environment we strive to create,” Cazuelas Mexican Cantina said in a statement to ABC 6. “There is no place for hate in our restaurant.”
A statement from Cazuelas Mexican Cantina.via Google and Cazuelas Mexican Cantina
"It was a normal Sunday. Things got a little busy so that the wait could have been a little longer than usual, but we aren't really sure what made her write that,” Fabio Oribo, the head of marketing at Cazuelas, told The Colombus Dispatch. "From what I hear... she wasn’t happy about a coupon or something like that," Oribo told News 19. “It’s just not right, just not right.”
“He’s a really good person," Oribo said of Ricardo, who has two jobs and only comes into the restaurant on Sundays. "We all... come here every day to do our job, which is to serve people and have a good time... Thankfully, all the community has been really supportive."
The story went viral on Monday, March 3, after one of Ricardo’s coworkers posted about it on Facebook. “Y’all love our food but hate us. Shame on you, Stephanie, for not having the courage to say it with your chest,” she wrote in a post that has since been deleted.
NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio confirms story first post by employee at Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant.
Yes, realtor named Stephanie Lovins wrote "I Hope Trump Deports You!!" on receipt—she was mad about 1 coupon per table rule.
Yes, she was fired from her job at Century 21.
Yes, Ricardo… pic.twitter.com/ikpZBytFOs
— LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 4, 2025
The post, which had information identifying the 49-year-old woman, went viral, and her employer, Century 21 Real Estate, promptly fired her, and her profile page on its website was deleted. “We are aware of the situation with the agent in question. Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand, and we are taking this very seriously," a spokesperson from CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty told PEOPLE in a statement. “After investigating the situation and connecting with the respective broker, as all companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand are independently owned and operated, we can confirm that this agent is no longer affiliated with the brand.”
Anna Overman created a GoFundMe campaign so that Ricardo could be compensated for the missing tip, and the response has been overwhelming, earning $23,000 in just three days. The outpouring of love wonderfully shows that the number of good people in this world far outweighs the bad ones. Overman noted the irony of people leaving a racist message at the restaurant. “In case it's unclear: THESE PEOPLE WERE EATING AT A MEXICAN RESTAURANT,” she wrote on the campaign’s website.
A week after the incident, on Sunday, March 9, Cazuelas is hosting an event to celebrate Ricardo’s hard work and present him with a check for the funds raised for him.
