Parody of 'Living on a Prayer' about the pile on the stairs has parents jamming out in agreement
The dreaded pile is literally halfway there, just take it the rest of the way...please.
Parents who live in two-story houses know the struggle of clutter on the stairs all too well. It doesn't seem to matter how tidy someone keeps their home, things pile up on the stairs. You start cleaning, and as you move through the rooms on the lower level an odd number of items that belong on the upper level continue to appear. The things don't belong to you, so you put them on the staircase to be begrudgingly put away by one of the small humans you care for.
Eventually, the pile grows and becomes a tripping hazard. But there's something parents who suffer from stair piles didn't know they needed until now, and that's a song about their plight. Kim and Penn Holderness are always coming up with creative ways to make parents laugh and this parody of "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi is just chef's kiss.
The parody is called "The Pile on the Stairs" and it has parents holding up lighters and swaying in their living rooms with their eyes closed. At the start of the video, Kim is standing on the stairs in front of strewn items.
"Do you not see this stuff? I put it on the stairs. Then you just carry it up. I'm not touching it," she says. "I guess we're just leaving this stuff here until we move."
That's when Penn comes in with the vocals, playing an electric guitar keyboard and belting relatable lyrics to a tune nearly everyone knows.
"Mommy found a pair of my socks. They're down on the couch along with some other stuff. So much stuff," he sings.
Each line in the song just adds to the relatability of this parenting struggle. People in the comments were here for the switch-up in lyrics.
"An 80's power ballad dedicated to leaving items on the stairs? You've made our entire Tuesday, Penn and Kim," one person wrote.
"This one just went straight to the top of my Holderness favorites! You scored a perfect bullseye with this one. These lyrics are going to be stuck in my head for all eternity," another said.
"I'm dying, this is totally our family. We've started trying to institute a 'take 1-2 things from the stairs when you go up' rule, which apparently I'm the only one who follows. Although our pile is more on one side, rather than all over the place. :)," a different commenter wrote.
Watch the entire music video below: