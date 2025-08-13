upworthy
Culture

Passenger on 274-day cruise is surprised to learn the one word you can't say on the ship

"It's like saying 'Macbeth' in a theater."

via Mattew Barra/Pexels
There's one word you can't say on a cruise ship.

There are some things you just don't say. You don't yell out "bomb!" on an airplane, make jokes about carrying weapons while going through security, or, as Michael Scott from The Office knows, loudly proclaim that a boat you're currently on is sinking.

Those are all pretty obvious examples, but sometimes etiquette and decorum are a little more subtle. If you're not experienced in the ways of the venue you're in, you might not know all the unspoken rules. And you might find out the hard way. Cruise ships, for example, have their own very specific set of rules and regulations that guests should abide by.

On December 10, 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas set sail on the Ultimate World Cruise—a 274-day global trek that visits 11 world wonders and over 60 countries.


cruise, 9-month cruise, Marc Sebastian, cruise life, vacation, titanic, unspoken rules, etiquette, cruise etiquette, royal caribbean 9 months is a very long time to be aboard a boat, even a giant cruise ship. Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash

This incredible trip covered the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Europe with a ticket price that ranges from $53,999 to $117,599 per passenger.

With such a unique and incredible offering, it's understandable that Royal Caribbean wanted to invite plenty of influencers to help them get the word out.

Aboard the Serenade to the Seas was popular TikToker Marc Sebastian, who documented his experience throughout the journey. In one video with over 4.3 million views, he revealed what he’s learned over his first few weeks aboard the ship; the biggest was the one word you’re not allowed to say.

"So here's [what] I've learned about cruising since I've spent 18 nights on this floating retirement home with a Cheesecake Factory attached. First, number one, you're not supposed to talk about the Titanic," he says in the clip.

Titanic! It's the ultimate taboo when you're on a giant ship traversing the ocean. Even after all these years, it's still too soon to make even lighthearted comparisons or jokes.

@marcsebastianf

someone get whoopi on the line girl i have some goss for her #ultimateworldcruise #worldcruise #serenadeoftheseas #cruisetok #cruise #9monthcruise #titanic

“Who knew that? I didn’t,” Sebastian said. “I brought it up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship is only 100 feet longer than the Titanic — when I tell you that utensils dropped. Waiters gasped. It’s dead silent.”

Sebastian was flabbergasted. "It wasn't in the... handbook," he joked. "Not that I read the handbook, clearly."

After the unexpected reaction, his cruise friend told him, “You’re not allowed to talk about the Titanic.” It makes sense.

Who wants to be reminded of the tragedy that killed around 1,500 people while sinking one of the most impressive engineering feats of the era? More experienced cruisers chimed in that they were familiar with the unique piece of etiquette.

cruise, 9-month cruise, Marc Sebastian, cruise life, vacation, titanic, unspoken rules, etiquette, cruise etiquette, royal caribbean Pro tip: Don't ask the band on board to play "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion Giphy

"When I went on a cruise, my mom told me saying Titanic was equivalent to screaming ‘bomb’ at an airport," Mikayla wrote in the comments.

"It’s like saying Macbeth in a theatre, it’s an unspoken rule" another commenter added.

"I’m sorry you’re telling me you had a Harry Potter like experience saying Voldemort at Hogwarts but it was the titanic on a modern day cruise I’m cryingggg" joked another.

Later in the video covering little known cruise facts, Sebastian admits he was surprised to learn that cruise ships have godmothers and that the pools are filled with seawater.

In an update from June of 2024, Sebastian explains that he only stayed on the cruise for 18 nights. He was not booked to stay throughout the entire voyage, and for him, that was a relief.

He initially jokes that he was kicked off the boat for saving a penguin that had jumped aboard. But in the end, he admits he was more than happy to deboard early.

"I walked off that ship not a happy man," he said, saying the ship was overstimulating and stressful. In another video, he films as the ship navigates the Drake Passage, one of the most notoriously dangerous and choppy stretches of water in the world. It looks stressful indeed, to say the least.

Cruising isn't for everyone, let alone for 274 days straight! But now Sebastian knows the golden rule for his next cruise.

This story originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
cruise
CultureJoy
Mental Health

Man has recorded his mood every 15 minutes for 7 years. Here's what he learned about happiness.

"The search for that formula is what keeps me going."

Kevin Sandler

Kevin Sandler discusses his mood tracking.

Kevin Sandler woke up one day in 2018, a senior in high school, and decided to do something unusual. A self-described "data nerd," he wanted to find a way to make a quantitative roadmap to understanding what, exactly, made him happy. So, he began charting his moods every fifteen minutes and has done so for the past seven years.

He's not the first to track moods. The popular logging journal app, A Year in Pixels, helps people assess their emotions using color grids that people can individually design. One can then see their moods change with charts based on weeks, months, and years allowing them to visualize how their overall well-being tracks through time.

In fact, Sandler was inspired by this app, but wanted more. He didn't just want the "what" or "when" of it all. He wanted the "why." In an exclusive chat with Upworthy, he jokes, "I thought, how can I make this even MORE intense?"

His goal? "I just wanted to visualize my life, in terms of happiness. I wanted to see my happiness charted in a graph. From there, it took on a life of its own."

At first, he started tracking his mood three times per day, but thought, "My mood changes too much." He then did it hourly, finally landing on 15-minute intervals of waking hours. (We did confirm that he doesn't wake himself up in the night to measure his moods.)

In her opinion piece "Are We Happy Yet?" for The New York Times, author Jessica Grose spoke to Sandler, who admitted that "when you're in the moment, you don't have a full perception of how you actually feel." This is why, she explains, he "tracks his location using Google Maps and then the following day creates a kind of emotional map." This gives him a bit of perspective, which ultimately provides stronger pattern recognition.

Kevin sandler, mood tracking, happiness chart, data, information A chart by Kevin Sandler tracking his moods through a year.Kevin sandler

Sandler also discovered that "happiness" wasn't exactly the end goal. Instead, it's being content or "satisfied with your life overall." Another distinction Sandler makes very clear is that what he's searching for is a formula for his happiness, fully acknowledging that it's different for everyone. He also notes that he's specifically looking for actionable data—things he can actually do to put his findings into positive action. "There's a lot of information out there on what makes you happy. So like, sunlight or close connections. But what action can I take today? And what is the measurable impact? The search for that formula is what keeps me going."



@sndcastle

Tracking my happiness in fifteen minute intervals - Scotland Day 3

He recognizes that there are a lot of theories, philosophies, and studies committed to what makes people happy. "Is being around other people still the biggest influence? Absolutely. Nothing new that the secret to happiness is connection. But now that we have that knowledge, how can we get practical? How many hours should you spend around other people? What quality of people do I need to be around?"

When asked what seems to work for his personal happiness, besides the aforementioned sunlight and human connection, he shares that the quality of the people you spend your day around is a huge factor. But also, "how motivated you feel about what you're working on that day."

He also mentions the importance of personal values. "I value distinctiveness and novelty. So, I like to make each day have its own distinctiveness from the last. I want to figure out that formula for myself, that can inspire other people to find their own formula."

Kevin Sandler, happiness, mood tracking, data, study Kevin Sandler sits outside as he tracks his mood.Kevin Sandler

Another discovery is the unique magnificence of being able to look at how far he's come. "I started when I was 17. It's crazy how different your emotional variability changes from a teenager into adulthood. And the fact that I got to track my happiness through that transition is remarkable. Because the highs and lows that I used to go through. I have quantitative data to show how different it is!"

From Your Site Articles
happiness
Mental HealthHealth
Science

The longest — and probably largest — proof of our current climate catastrophe ever caught on camera.

It was the largest such event ever filmed.

Exposure Labs

All GIFs and images via Exposure Labs.

Photographer James Balog and his crew were hanging out near a glacier when their camera captured something extraordinary. They were in Greenland, gathering footage from the time-lapse they'd positioned all around the Arctic Circle for the last several years.

They were also there to shoot scenes for a documentary. And while they were hoping to capture some cool moments on camera, no one expected a huge chunk of a glacier to snap clean off and slide into the ocean right in front of their eyes.


science, calving, glaciers

A glacier falls into the sea.

assets.rebelmouse.io

ocean swells, sea level, erosion, going green

Massive swells created by large chunks of glacier falling away.

assets.rebelmouse.io

It was the largest such event ever filmed.

For nearly an hour and 15 minutes, Balog and his crew stood by and watched as a piece of ice the size of lower Manhattan — but with ice-equivalent buildings that were two to three times taller than that — simply melted away.

geological catastrophe, earth, glacier melt

A representation demonstrating the massive size of ice that broke off into the sea.

assets.rebelmouse.io

As far as anyone knows, this was an unprecedented geological catastrophe and they caught the entire thing on tape. It won't be the last time something like this happens either.

But once upon a time, Balog was openly skeptical about that "global warming" thing.

Balog had a reputation since the early 1980s as a conservationist and environmental photographer. And for nearly 20 years, he'd scoffed at the climate change heralds shouting, "The sky is falling! The sky is falling!"

"I didn't think that humans were capable of changing the basic physics and chemistry of this entire, huge planet. It didn't seem probable, it didn't seem possible," he explained in the 2012 documentary film "Chasing Ice."

There was too much margin of error in the computer simulations, too many other pressing problems to address about our beautiful planet. As far as he was concerned, these melodramatic doomsayers were distracting from the real issues.

That was then.

Greenland, Antarctica, glacier calving

The glacier ice continues to erode away.

assets.rebelmouse.io

In fact, it wasn't until 2005 that Balog became a believer.

He was sent on a photo expedition of the Arctic by National Geographic, and that first northern trip was more than enough to see the damage for himself.

"It was about actual tangible physical evidence that was preserved in the ice cores of Greenland and Antarctica," he said in a 2012 interview with ThinkProgress. "That was really the smoking gun showing how far outside normal, natural variation the world has become. And that's when I started to really get the message that this was something consequential and serious and needed to be dealt with."

Some of that evidence may have been the fact that more Arctic landmass has melted away in the last 20 years than the previous 10,000 years.

Watch the video of the event of the glacier calving below:

This article originally appeared 10 years ago.

From Your Site Articles
ScienceClimate Change
Mental Health

Therapist explains how the viral 'dopamine anchoring' can be the best hack for conquering chores

You might already be doing it without knowing it.

Photo credit: Canva, @kyndalvcc/TikTok

A viral hack that actually works? We'll take it!

Actually completing mundane tasks isn’t just a challenge for neurodivergent folks. Nearly everyone has at least one boring, but necessary, chore that we simply cannot be bothered to get done. That one email to send, that one appointment to schedule, that one errand to run, that no matter what, we can’t seem to bring ourselves to do.

That’s where “dopamine anchoring” comes in. This viral productivity hack taking over TikTok might be geared towards those with ADHD, but it can certainly be co-opted for anyone hoping to make their to-do list a little more enjoyable (and therefore more doable).

The best part is—you might already be dopamine anchoring without even realizing it.

@thatll_do_podcast How do you dopamine anchor?? 🫶 looking for ideas 💡 #lifehack #dopamine #psychology ♬ Tchaikovsky "Dance of the Reed Flutes"(1257471) - kzy

The concept is simple: pair a not-so-enjoyable task with a simple, enjoyable treat or activity. Think grabbing a fancy iced latté after getting an oil change, or listening to your favorite podcast while folding laundry. This little “treat yourself” moment elicits a dopamine rush, causing you to feel pleasure while doing that undesirable task, which, over time, helps you form a positive connection with it because of the feel-good chemicals being released. Pavlovian productivity, if you will.

As Chicago-based therapist Kyndal explains, this strategy is vital for people with ADHD, since, due to their naturally lower levels of dopamine, their brains often refuse to do tasks that aren’t “incredibly interesting, immediately rewarding, or super urgent…It has to be that severe.”

@kyndalvcc #neurospicy #adhd #dopamineanchoring #mentalhealth ♬ original sound - Kyndal - Therapist

Sure, there’s something to be said about not relying purely on extrinsic rewards, but, as Kyndal notes, sometimes we also need to “work with our brains rather than against them.” And, hey, if it leads to overall healthier behaviors—which science has shown to be the case—it might be worth at least experimenting with.

In her clip, Kyndal offered a few examples of what dopamine anchoring can look like in various situations:

Environmental Anchoring

-Doing a boring task at a coffee shop (long live third spaces!)

-Playing a podcast while doing chores

-Lighting a scented candle while working on a project

Social Anchoring

-FaceTime a friend during a dull work block

-Pair doing a household chore with phoning someone

-Plan a coffee meetup after doing something hard

Sensory Anchoring

-Wear your favorite clothes to do tough work (or, if you’re like me, your fanciest clothes, whatever floats your boat)

-Save a special drink for challenging tasks

-Use a motivating playlist

If you’re looking to come up with your own list of dopamine anchors, other therapists, like Brianna Paruolo, and Najama Davis, MSW, LCSW, LCADC, have some tips as well.

“Keep the reward small, realistic, and reserved for that task—otherwise it can lose its power,” Davis told Bustle. “It’s not about tricking yourself—it’s about making life’s less fun moments a little more enjoyable.”

Davis also encouraged folks to remember your dopamine anchor doesn’t always have to come AFTER the task. You can start sipping on that strawberry match just before starting that email, so long as it doesn't completely distract you.

Furthermore, in an interview with VeryWellMind, therapist Brianna Paruolo suggested that the anchor matches the difficulty level of the task. Taxes, for example, might need a bit more hefty of an anchor, like going out to dinner, as opposed to folding laundry.

ADHD, dopamine, dopamine hacking, dopamine anchor, viral tiktok, therapists of tiktok, productivity Anything that ends with sushi can't be that bad. Photo credit: Canva

Paruolo also warned not to expect "instant results.” But as you're “rewiring neural pathways,” be patient with the process.

Bottom line: next time you're having difficulty getting something done, give yourself a little treat and a little grace.

From Your Site Articles
productivity
Mental HealthHealth
Trending Stories