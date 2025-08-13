Clever mom had a perfect rebuttal for a neighbor's complaint about her kid's sidewalk chalk
The mom had some "big" words for the nosy neighbor.
No neighborhood would be complete without that one neighbor who complains about the pettiest things. The big problem comes when you live in a shared building or have a homeowner's association where that nosy neighbor has the power to make your life miserable.
Some people choose to take umbrage with the smallest of perceived slights, like visible trash cans out in the driveway, a few unpulled weeds, or a mailbox that's seen better days. Others take things a step further and start coming after the kids for playing, making noise, and generally doing things that kids tend to do. And that's where good citizens tend to draw their line in the sand.
Ashley Woodfolk, a young adult fiction writer in Brooklyn, couldn't believe it when she received a complaint via the board at her co-cop: Someone had complained about her toddler writing in sidewalk chalk in the courtyard of her building.
Sidewalk chalk, can you believe it? Not only does sidewalk chalk easily wash away, but the complaint was about usage of the common courtyard.
You could understand if the anonymous complainer didn't like kids drawing, say, directly on their own door or steps. But this is just a barely veiled message that kids aren't welcome in the neighborhood.
Who would ever complain about this? Giphy
For those who live outside of New York City, a co-op is a type of housing where each resident is a shareholder in a corporation and pays for their living area based on its size. Co-ops usually have a committee or board that meets to handle issues that arise in the building, not unlike a typical HOA in a suburban neighborhood.
It's incredible to believe that someone would be so shallow that they'd complain about a toddler drawing in sidewalk chalk. All it takes is a hose or a light rain and the chalk will disappear forever.
Woodfolk was incensed that someone would make such a complaint. So she decided to apologize to the woman by writing her a letter
Oh, and the letter was absolutely massive, written on the entirety of the outside courtyard, in sidewalk chalk. Talk about a mic drop.
Woodfolk shared photos and the text of the letter in a post on X, where it went mega viral to the tune of 15k reposts.
"This will be my last time using sidewalk chalk in the courtyard since it seems to be such a problem for you (and only for you). I'm sorry harmless fun that brought my toddler joy (and has actually helped him learned all of his letters and most of his numbers –– his favorites are E and 8) causes you so much distress that you had to complain to the board and waste everyone's time when our building has much bigger real problems.
"I think you're aware that we're in a pandemic and while I'd love to take my kid to museums and the movies I don't feel safe doing that, and sometimes even local parks are more crowded than I'm comfortable with. The courtyard was a safe space but now there are limits on that too. There only a few weeks of nice weather left, and I sincerely hope you enjoy the use of the sidewalk-chalk free courtyard for the remainder of the fall. And I hope that every time it rains, rain that would have washed away any colorful ABCs I wrote on the ground, you think of me."
All my love, Ashley."
To make sure she got her message across, she also left a (smaller copy of the) letter for the woman in the lobby of the building.
According to Woodfolk's later update, the woman got the message.
Woodfolk doesn't blame the board for having to hear about the complaint. She assumes they heard about it multiple times and had to give her the news because they didn't want to be harassed.
Users were in utter disbelief, and excited to cheer Woodfolk on in her quest for petty revenge.
"I love this and you're amazing," one user wrote.
"Dealing with this myself at our apartment complex. It's crazy how many grinches there are in the world. Fight for the kids!" added another
One follower who owns an Etsy shop where she makes sidewalk chalk in adorable shapes offered to send Woodfolk's child a set.
Let's hope that Woodfolk's dramatic reaction teaches the woman, and anyone else who wants to make petty complaints, that they should think twice before reporting someone to the board. They just might get a taste of their own pettiness in a glorious way.
This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.
- Man finds himself playing piano duets with a mystery neighbor. An atypical love story begins. ›
- Man challenges 'new neighbor' to a Nerf gun war, and their battles are so wholesome ›
- Four guys asked their new neighbor if they could walk her dog. Then the dog wrote back. ›
- Neighbor's thoughtful response to a girl's adorable note makes the ... ›