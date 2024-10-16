Mom swears by this buy-nothing trick for 10 minutes of quiet in the mornings
Morning Baskets are a gamechanger for fighting morning chaos.
Working parents, stay-at-home parents, parents of all ilks — we all need a few minutes in the morning to get ourselves together. Unfortunately, young children don't always cooperate with that plan.
My 4-year-old, for example, is a tornado in the morning. She might wake up at 5:30 ready to party or sleep until her alarm goes off. Anything goes. On those early mornings, it can be really tough to roll into the day when we're trying to juggle getting her set up with breakfast before we're even dressed ourselves, let alone caffeinated!
Apparently, we're not the only one who has this problem.
Morning Baskets are the solution to morning chaos currently taking the parenting world by storm.
What is a Morning Basket?
It's a basket full of toys, games, activities, or books that you set out for your kids the night before.
When they wake up the next day, they excitedly look through the basket to see what you've added, and then enjoy playing by themselves for a little bit while you get dressed, drink coffee, make breakfast, or tend to other responsibilities.
(Or just stare into the abyss until your brain wakes up.)
Photo by Robo Wunderkind on Unsplash
Morning Baskets seem to be an adaptation of a popular idea from the homeschooling world, where the first lessons and readings of the day are placed in a basket the night before. Now the basic concept has been adapted to fit the needs of working parents, work-from-home parents, stay-at-home parents, and everyone inbetween.
Working mom Abigael Lanai recently made a TikTok explaining her approach to Morning Baskets.
Abby says her almost 3-year-old daughter always has free reign over all of her toys, but narrowing down the choices helps focus.
"I feel like first thing in the morning, specifically, she has a little bit of decision fatigue. She doesn't know where to start or really where to go. And having this basket with just a couple of items has really helped kind of focus her and lead her to having some independent play without me having to facilitate it."
Without having to facilitate it being the key phrase here.
"To me, that's the whole point of the morning basket," Abby says. "I need 10 minutes to myself, to drink my coffee while it's hot and let my brain fully wake up."
The baskets may not buy you a ton of time, but sometimes just a few minutes can make a world of difference.
Some parents worry that filling Morning Baskets with a never-ending rotation of new games and toys sounds expensive. Abby says — not so!
"I didn't buy anything new," she says. "I found this basket in my house and everything in it, we already own."
Abby recommends filling with items your kids used to love or have lost interest in, things they haven't played with in a while. Just as long as you keep it fresh so the kids are always curious to see what they'll find inside.
Watch Abby's full video for an amazing breakdown and FAQ on using Morning Baskets.
@abigaellanai
Replying to @nicolebasi.13 i change things out every weekend, would that be helpful to see what i include in tue basket each week? 👀 #momsoftiktok #morningbasket #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom
People in the comments loved the idea — even if they don't have kids!
Though Abby didn't invent the idea of Morning Baskets, her excellent explainer went viral to the tune of nearly half a million views and counting.
Clearly, parents were resonating with the challenge of hectic mornings, and this unique solution.
Photo by Aedrian Salazar on Unsplash
"Morning baskets have saved my LIFE with my toddler while I feed my twins in the morning," wrote Alyssa M.
"Heavy on the 'drink my coffee while it’s still hot' It’s a struggle over here," said petitecrevette04.
A lot of adults with no kids even chimed in that they wanted someone to set up a morning basket for them. (Honestly, same.)
Crucially, Abby adds that Morning Baskets are not anti-screen time. They're just a judgment-free alternative.
We use screentime in the morning in my house sometimes. But it's sometimes more trouble than it's worth, to be honest. I have to set up the show, skip around to find the right episode, and help change to a new show when my daughter inevitably gets restless.
The beauty of the Morning Box is that it's set up the night before and ready to go to work the second your child opens their eyes in the morning.
Morning routines are hard to get right, and hard to stick to, but that doesn't mean they're not important. Having a rushed, chaotic morning in your household stresses everyone out, including the kids.
Kids with a peaceful and calm morning routine show better attentiveness in school and develop a positive association with going to school each day.
And us parents? We're just barely holding it together a lot of the time. A few minutes to wake up and enjoy our coffee can go a long way to making us feel human in the morning.