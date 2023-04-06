+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Two iconic songs in Disney's 'Little Mermaid' remake will change lyrics to emphasize consent

Original composer Alan Menken made some modern-day tweaks to "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

little mermaid 2023
Disney

Both "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" will get a slight lyric tweak

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” is sure to have songs that 90s kids have known by heart since childhood. However they might find that certain lyrics are a tad different than what they’re accustomed to in those sing-a-longs.

Prolific composer Alan Menken, who wrote the iconic tunes for quintessential Disney movies like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” and, yes, “The Little Mermaid,” revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that the songs “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Soul” would be undergoing slight tweaks for the upcoming remake.

In case the lyrics don’t hold a spot rent-free in your mind, here's a Disney sing-along for “Kiss the Girl,” when Prince Eric and a voiceless Ariel go on a romantic boat ride together:

Though Menken didn’t specify which lyrics are being changed, he did suggest that the songs were being revised to incorporate a more modern take on consent. “People have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” he told Variety.

Similarly, in “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the sea witch Ursula tells Ariel that “on land it's much preferred…for ladies not to say a word,” adding that men aren’t “impressed with conversation” and that a woman who "holds her tongue" is the one who "gets a man."

Granted, as Menken noted, this song is a moment in which Ursula, the story’s villain, is doing an obviously villainous thing by trying to manipulate Ariel into giving up her voice (both literally and figuratively). But he felt that as previously written the song “might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn.”

Menken’s planned tweaks reflect a growing trend. Only last year in 2022, both Beyonce and Lizzo immediately changed lyrics to their songs after receiving backlash that the lyrics contained “ableist slurs.” And music isn’t the only faction of pop culture to undergo changes in an effort to reflect more current perspectives. Earlier in 2023, the language in Roald Dahl classics like “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” and “James and The Giant Peach” was modified to what some felt were overzealous extremes, swapping out gendered words like “mother” and “father” for gender-neutral words like “family,” for instance.

Regardless of whether these changes fall under the “completely necessary” category or “cancel culture run amok,” it is interesting to notice this emerging real-time interaction between creators and consumers. Art is so often a reflection of the times, and this kind of rejiggering of how we use language specifically is also telling of the current state we are in as a society. Clearly, we are in the midst of figuring things out—what exactly is consciously creating vs. adhering to censorship—and it’s very much a work in progress.

From Your Site Articles
music
Pop Culture

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer board the 'wrong train' in perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever

It's clever, funny and incredibly effective.

MySwitzerland/YouTube

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah filming a Swiss tourism ad

What do you get when you combine comedian Trevor Noah, tennis legend Roger Federer and the world famous clock-making, chocolate-brewing, Alpine-skiing symbol of neutrality, Switzerland?

Apparently, a delightfully charming train ride through the Swiss countryside and perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever made.

Both Noah and Federer shared a tourism ad they collaborated on for the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, and people are loving it. It's one of those ads that people don't care is an ad because it doesn't really feel like an ad and it's so enjoyable to watch. (It's also incredibly effective—like, give us alllll the train rides through Switzerland, please.)

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Joy

Skier rescues snowboarder buried upside-down in 6 ft of snow, and the GoPro footage is intense

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Francis Zuber/YouTube

Ian Steger was buried in a tree well when Francis Zuber happened to catch a glimpse of his snowboard.

No matter how long you've skied or snowboarded or how much of an expert you are, there's one nemesis on the mountain that poses an underappreciated threat—the tree well.

People may think the main danger of skiing through trees is the risk of running into one. But falling into a tree well is a less obvious, but still potentially deadly risk due to the possibility of snow immersion suffocation (SIS). Essentially, the area around the base of a tree creates snow conditions that are quite different than those out in the open. Air pockets in the snow combined with water vapor rising from the tree base turns the snow into a quicksand-like texture that is nearly impossible to escape from—the more you struggle, the deeper in you fall. Skiers and snowboarders die every year from SIS due to falling into tree wells and not being found in time.

That could easily have been snowboarder Ian Steger's fate in March 2023 if not for the eagle eye and quick thinking of backcountry skier Francis Zuber.

Keep ReadingShow less
snowboarder rescue
Family

4-year-old's emotional intelligence is off the charts and people are giving kudos to his mom

The bedtime conversation between Aldie and his mom is incredible to witness.

@mom_aldie/TikTok

Aldie knows how to articulate his emotions better than most adults.

Some kids can wow us with their abilities, from being precocious philosophers to musical prodigies. Whether a child's extraordinary talents are due to "nature" or "nurture" is always a big question mark, but there's no question that some kids stand out among their peers for the things they can do.

Sometimes they even stand out from grownups. Take young Aldie, for example, whose ability to articulate his feelings exceeds many adults. When you find out he's barely 4 years old, hearing him calmly talk about his emotions and good choices is all the more remarkable.

Aldie's mom, Jonisa Padernos, tells Upworthy that she's felt he was "really special" since he started talking in full sentences at 20 months. "Believe it or not, he had no major tantrums in his toddler years because he was always able to express [himself] with his words," she says.

Keep ReadingShow less
emotional intelligence
Joy

Michigan family welcomes the first baby girl born on the dad's side of the family since 1885

"No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years."

13 On Your Side/YouTube

Family welcomes first daughter since 1885.

There are obviously families where all of the children are the same sex, no matter how many times they tried to get the opposite. It's probably how the labels "boy mom" and "girl mom" came about. But one family in Michigan took the "boy mom" label to a different level because, for multiple generations, no one gave birth to a girl.

It sounds completely made up. So made up, in fact, that when Andrew Clark told his then-girlfriend Carolyn that his family didn't have any girls, she didn't believe him, even going as far as to confirm this story with his parents.

"I asked his parents to confirm that information and they're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line.' He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls but in his lineage, there has not been a girl," Carolyn told "Good Morning America."

Keep ReadingShow less
first girl in 100 years

Ditch the fish: Omega-3 algae supplements go straight to the source for sustainable wellness

Omega-3 supplements have become increasingly popular due to their numerous health benefits.

Calgee

Editor's Note: Calgee is an affiliate partner of Upworthy and we earn a portion of revenue from these partnerships.



Omega-3 supplements have become increasingly popular due to their numerous health benefits. They are a rich source of essential fatty acids, which are crucial for maintaining overall wellness. They also improve brain function, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of chronic diseases. The problem is the current method for producing Omega-3 supplements relies heavily on unsustainable fishing practices. In fact, approximately 50 fish are killed to produce a single bottle of traditional Omega-3 supplements. But a company called Calgee is revolutionizing the market by providing sustainable, ethically sourced Omega-3 supplements made from algae.

Use coupon code
"UPWORTHY" for 10% off!
calgee vegan omega-3
Sustainable Vegan Omega-3
$30 NOW AT CALGEE

Benefits of Omega-3s

Omega-3s are essential fatty acids that the human body cannot produce. They are crucial for maintaining the health of the brain, heart, and joints and can reduce inflammation and lower triglyceride levels. Studies have also shown that omega-3s may even reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

Unlike traditional omega-3 supplements sourced from fish that feed on Omega-3-rich plants, Calgee's supplements are made directly from algae, a plant-based source that is both sustainable and eco-friendly. Calgee's supplements are also vegan-friendly, making them a conscious choice for those who want to avoid consuming animal products. With its innovative and sustainable approach to wellness, Calgee is quickly becoming a leader in the supplement industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Education

A guy and his friends shared their travel plans. The results perfectly explain the wealth gap.

What on Jeff Bezos's green earth did we just watch?

TikTok/@tcruznc

Sometimes you see something so mind-boggling you have to take a minute to digest what just happened in your brain. Be prepared to take that moment while watching these videos.

Real estate investor and TikTok user Tom Cruz shared two videos explaining the spreadsheets he and his friends use to plan vacations and it's...well...something. Watch the first one:

So "Broke Bobby" makes $125,000 a year. There's that.

How about the fact that his guy has more than zero friends who budget $80,000 for a 3-day getaway? Y'all. I wouldn't know how to spend $80,000 in three days if you paid me to. Especially if we're talking about a trip with friends where we're all splitting the cost. Like what does this even look like? Are they flying in private jets that burn dollar bills as fuel? Are they bathing in hot tubs full of cocaine? I genuinely don't get it.

Keep ReadingShow less
culture
Trending Stories