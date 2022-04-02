Joy

Little girl has the sweetest friendship with grocery store employee

We can't stop smiling at this sweet interaction.

Photo by Jomjakkapat Parrueng on Unsplash

Babies and preschoolers spend a lot of time in grocery stores, forming friendships with grownups.

Small interactions can leave a lasting impact. This sentiment rang particularly true in an interaction between a little girl and a Publix employee. The little girl’s mother, Rachel Smith, recorded a sweet interaction on TikTok that went viral, amassing more than 1 million likes. In the video, Fiona walks around the store with a large envelope that contains a thank-you card that she picked out herself to give to the grocery store worker. The two have been fast friends since Fiona was much younger and the Publix worker, Gilnet, would always greet her with a high five, which is how he got his nickname from the young preschooler.

The girl visits the grocery store weekly with her mom to do the shopping, and every week Gilnet gives her a high five. This little ritual has cemented their friendship and warmed hearts across social media when Fiona showed up to show her appreciation. Gilnet bought Fiona a pink Disney Princess bicycle for her birthday complete with tassels sticking out of the handlebars.

Fiona’s mom says that seeing their weekly interaction brings her “unquantifiable joy” and the pair are the “most unlikely BFFs.” In the short video, the duo embrace after Fiona gives the employee her thank-you card. The video stated, “She met him when she was little and sees him here every week.” Later in the video she writes, “Today she brought him a thank-you card because he bought her a bicycle for her birthday.”

@snowinginsaturn

The most unlikely BFF #publix #bff #kids

The greeting was so sweet it could warm anyone’s heart. Fiona’s mom said in a comment the little girl “calls him high five because ever since she was a baby, he gave her a high five when he saw her.” After the video went viral and received more than 7 million views, the girl's mom decided she wanted to do something further to show her appreciation for Gilnet, so she set up a GoFundMe page where she explains that she’d “love to give something tangible back for the unquantifiable joy he’s given my daughter her whole life.”

Rachel reached her goal of $5,000 with the first 375 people that donated, and the total continues to increase. It’s clear that people are looking for the small wins in life and are willing to donate to support a kind gesture. In the comments of the GoFundMe, others tell their stories about how they have their own Gilnet at their local grocery stores. Someone suggested the video Smith posted should become an ad for Publix due to its wholesome content.

People need to see the good in the world, and sometimes you don’t have to look further than your local grocery store. This short video has brought a smile to millions of people across the internet and continues to inspire other people to look for good throughout their days. I have no doubt Fiona will cherish the time she gets to spend with her Publix BFF for a long time to come.

Here are some simple, but brilliant, April Fools' Day pranks to pull on your friends

Here are 17 of the best responses.

via Marco Verch Professional Photographer

April 1 is April Fools' Day.

Nobody really knows why we celebrate April Fools' Day on the first day of April. Some people believe that it goes back all the way to the Roman Empire when they celebrated Hilaria, a festival of merriment where people dressed up in disguise.

Others say that it began in 1583 in France when the country switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent. Folks who were slow on the uptake and didn’t realize that the calendar had moved to January 1 became the butt of jokes and pranks.

Regardless, this is your reminder that on April 1, 2022, you should be prepared to prank some people or at least be aware that it’s April Fools' Day so you can avoid being the victim of someone else’s tomfoolery.

A Reddit user who goes by the name Never--Mind asked the online forum to share their favorite April Fools' Day pranks and they got a ton of great responses. “Since April Fools day is fast approaching, what have been some of your best April Fool pranks?” they asked.

10 things that made us smile this week

If you need a little pick-me-up to round out your week, we've got you covered:

@charliethegolden18/TikTok, @NaomiOhReally/Twitter

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight from around the internet

Phew! So this week's internet has been dominated by The Slap Heard Round the World, which is unfortunate because there were some really lovely moments at this year's Oscars that got lost in the hubbub over it. Lady Gaga's and Liza Minnelli's sweet interaction, for example, is on our list of 10 things that made us smile this week. So is Troy Kotsur's acceptance speech after becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting for his role in "CODA."

We've got some other gems lined up as well—a dog whose dream came true when his owner dressed up as his favorite toy, doting adult children sharing heartwarming messages they got from their parents, Paul Rudd successfully pranking Conan O'Brien on his podcast and a couple of pups whose adorableness is simply irresistible.

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

