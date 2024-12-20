A group of vacationing young friends expose their buddy's secret: He's an 'airport dad'
Every friend group has at least one friend who winds up parenting the group.
If you've ever traveled or gone out to a party or bar with a group of friends, then you've probably experienced the phenomenon of the "friend-parent." Now, this is a term I totally just made up, but I bet you recognize it. Sometimes referred to as the "mom" or "dad" of the group, this friend is the one that takes on the responsibility of corralling any stragglers, tossing out drinks that have been left unattended, and generally making sure everyone stays safe.
A friend-parent was recently caught on video being an "airport dad" to his group of friends. Usually, you hear about women looking out for other women in a mother-hen sort of way, but this group of guys just proved the friend-parent knows no gender. In a TikTok video from Johannes2o that currently has 5.3 million likes and 25.7 thousands comments, a small group of guys are standing near each other with "POV: our friend is an airport dad" in text on the screen.
Before the crew heads into the airport, their friend collects everyone's passports and boarding passes before checking his watch. He checks flight information one last time and then tries to have them all check in but they're too early. The whole video is playing out to the tune of "Highway to the Danger Zone."
At one point, the airport dad stands with his hands on his hips seemingly inspecting the plane from the large windows at the gate. If that's not a dad move, I don't know what is. One of the best moments that exemplifies "dad mode" is when the friend-parent realizes that one of the guys overpacked and he helps the friend repack while appearing stressed.
The guys had one job and it seems airport dad couldn't trust them with that either. The overpacker will never live this down, and now weighing and measuring bags will likely become one of airport dad's self-imposed pre-airport duties.
Watch the unexpectedly cute video below:
And since their last video exploded, the guys soon shared a "Part 2" of their beloved "airport dad" becoming "roadtrip dad" when their car breaks down...twice. Check it out:
Ah, the friend-parent. Where would we be without them?
This article originally appeared last year.