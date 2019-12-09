Jameela Jamil had an epic response to the people who said her abortion was a 'mistake'

Being a celebrity must suck, because you can't talk about personal decisions without everyone feeling they need to have their say. However, some celebrities just don't care what the haters think and are going to live their lives how they see fit. Nobody does it better than actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

Earlier this year, Jamil revealed she had an abortion seven years ago. "I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel," she wrote on Twitter. Jamil decided to reveal her abortion after Georgia's controversial fetal heartbeat abortion law was passed.

Now, Jamil says she's living her best life, because her decision was not a "mistake" – even if other people see it that way.

"Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person. I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking," the "Good Place" actress wrote on Twitter.

Jamil said that the baby would have had a very different life had she chosen to give birth. The actress wasn't a "thriving multi-millionaire" at that point in her life.

Jamil also acknowledged that she worked her way out of a different financial situation that would have made it difficult for her to raise a child.

Not everyone saw the issue the same way Jamil did, with some feeling she was flippant in her attitudes towards abortion and her wealth. Jamil responded to accusations of bragging by saying she was simply stating facts. Jamil was trying to show what women can achieve when they're allowed to have control over their bodies and live their lives the way they want.

Other Twitter users had Jamil's back, and she said she was grateful for the support she received. Additionally, Jamil pointed out it's important for WOC to see other WOC thrive.

She had one final message to her haters.

Abortion isn't a "one size fits all" issue. What works for someone isn't always going to work for someone else, and people shouldn't feel like they're being shamed for their decisions.

