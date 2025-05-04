Jack Black surprises 13-year-old girl battling cancer with 'Lava Chicken' duet
Sasha Friedman and the actor jammed out to the 'Minecraft Movie' hit.
Actor Jack Black made sure Sasha Friedman's 13th birthday was one she will always remember. The School of Rock actor surprised Friedman (@officialsashf), who has battled Ewing's Sarcoma cancer since 2022, with the help of Instagrammer Isaiah Garza (@isaiahgarza).
The two connected via video for an epic chat and some singing. Specifically, they bonded over his recent film A Minecraft Movie, and his viral song "Steve's Lava Chicken".
"@jackblack surprised a 13 year old fan battling cancer on her birthday 🥹❤️ Can we wish her a happy birthday, insta?!" Garza captioned the post.
In the video, Garza first surprises Friedman with some birthday cash, before telling her he has a second surprise. "I have someone who wants to meet you right now. Will you come with me right now to meet him?" In the next clip, Friedman is sitting in front of a computer screen, when Jack Black appears.
"Oh my god!" Friedman says, and Black excitedly raises the roof with his hands and says, "Yeahhhh! What's up, Sasha?! Oh my god, is it your birthday? Is it true?" Friedman is smiling from ear-to-ear, and says yes while thanking him.
Black adds that it is great to meet her, and Garza jumps in saying, "She was just talking about you yesterday!" And Garza adds in the caption that it has been Friedman's dream to meet Black. "No way!" Black says, and Friedman replies, "I was singing your song!" Black asks, "Were you singing 'Lava Chicken'?!"
Friedman says, "Sadly yes," as Black laughs and responds, "I'm sorry about that. It is everywhere! You can't escape my 'Lava Chicken'!" Then, Friedman starts singing it to Black, who starts dancing and mouthing the words with her. "Oh my god, that was the most beautiful rendition!" he tells her.
The two continue to chat, and Friedman shares more about her cancer journey with him. "I've been fighting cancer for three years now. I had three ribs removed," she says, and Black replies, "Wow." She continues, "And I had part of my skull removed." Blacks says "wow" again, before Freidman shares, "And that was probably the hardest part, is losing a part of yourself."
Black tells her, "You're an amazing kid, and it was really great getting to talk to you and hang out with you for a little while." Before they end the call, Friedman asks him, "Can I get a 'Chicken Jockey' before you leave?!" And Black happily gives her one in dramatic fashion. "Wait a second, someone just came in the room...who is that? CHICKEN JOCKEY!" They all laugh together, and the video ends.
And the video of their meeting received so many positive comments. Friedman herself wrote, "Thank you so much @isaiahgarza and @jackblack. You made it one of the best days of my whole life." Another viewer added, "Jack is one of the best people in Hollywood seems to actually care for his fans." And another wrote, "Jack Black will forever be a legend. Great guy all around." And another also commented, "I appreciate when public figures do this. You can tell that Jack made this girl’s day. I hope she continues to fight cancer courageously. ❤️"
Friedman's family has created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for her cancer treatment.