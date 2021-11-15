Badge
Here’s a personal look at how families and researchers use science to take on rare genetic diseases

Here’s a personal look at how families and researchers use science to take on rare genetic diseases
When Kelly Mantoan got the news that her 1-year-old son, Fulton, had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) – a rare and progressive genetic disease – she was devastated. More difficult news came just a few months later when she gave birth to her newborn son, Teddy, at 32 weeks. As she sat with him in the neonatal intensive care unit shortly after his birth, doctors confirmed that Teddy had tested positive for SMA as well.

"I was sobbing uncontrollably," Kelly remembers. "[My husband and I] hadn't even fully come to terms with Fulton's diagnosis, and now we have two kids with it."

The Mantoans knew little about SMA – only that the condition involved the loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord due to a defect on the SMN1 gene. The SMN1 defect, the couple learned, meant the boys were unable to produce a protein called SMN, or "survival motor neuron." Without this protein, the muscles surrounding the spinal cord (and then, later, distal muscles such as the arms and legs) gradually weaken, affecting the person's ability to walk, breathe, and swallow. Worse still, while Teddy had been classified as having SMA Type 2, Fulton was classified as having Type 1 – the most fatal form of SMA, typically resulting in a life expectancy of less than three years. (Fulton was later re-evaluated and determined to have SMA Type 2. With proper care, people living with SMA Type 2 often live well into adulthood.)

"We truly thought Fulton was going to die within three years," Kelly recalls.

At the time of Fulton's diagnosis in 2009, there was little anyone could do. Physical therapy helped slow the muscular atrophy, but no medications existed to reverse the muscle function that the boys had already lost. But when Fulton was 8 and Teddy was 10, Kelly heard about a clinical trial for a drug, infused every few months through a lumbar puncture, that could stop the muscle atrophy and potentially even reverse some of the damage. If the treatment worked, the boys, who were now in wheelchairs full time – might be able to regain some of their muscle strength and their function. Kelly and her husband, Tony, were skeptical at first, but changed their minds when other parents in the SMA community started reporting incredible results. Kids with SMA who had lost muscle function were starting to smile, to hold things, to lift their heads on their own. "When it got FDA approval, I knew enough about it that I wanted to get both boys on board," she says.

Testing and advancing new genetic therapies toward FDA approval is the ultimate goal of scientists such as Jane Owens, a Senior Director in the Discovery Biology group at Pfizer within their Rare Disease Research Unit. Owens leads a group of scientists who work to develop medicines for patients with rare diseases that affect skeletal muscles. Although Owens and her team were not involved in developing the therapy that Fulton and Teddy Mantoan have used, they are helping develop therapies that may address the underlying cause of other genetic diseases. "Our genes contain the instructions for making proteins," Owens says. "If the cause of a genetic disease is a gene mutation that results in low levels or even none of that protein being made, we can generate a molecular construct that allows us to deliver a corrected copy of the gene to the patient, thereby replacing the missing protein," she says. This, says Owens, is the premise of many gene therapies in development — and the medicines that may be borne out of this research give hope to families like the Mantoans. "As scientists, our goal is to advance research to unlock the promise of gene therapy for patients, living with rare genetic diseases worldwide, for whom the current standard of care falls short. We're driven by the potentially transformative benefits for patients and their families," Owens said.

Currently, Teddy (now 10) and Fulton (13) are both on a new genetic medicine for their SMA. The new medication, similar to the first, is designed to stimulate the production of the missing protein, only this time the boys take a daily oral medication rather than a lumbar puncture.

While neither of the Mantoan boys has seen dramatic changes in their condition, Kelly says that their therapy has prevented a decline — something the entire family is thankful for. "People want to know if they're doing these big grandiose things like walking, and they're not doing that. But breathing is so important, and we're grateful they haven't lost that ability."

It is important to note that all families may not have the same experience as the Mantoans. There is still much to be understood about genetic therapy. "It's not right for every patient, and the patient responses may be variable," Owens said.

Looking toward the future, the Mantoans are cautiously optimistic that genetic medicine will help the boys maintain their present quality of life.

"Prior to these [treatments], you'd have a skill, then plateau, and then your function would decline and continue to go down," she says. "Now the boys are maintaining, and they're not getting significantly weaker. We're just really happy about that."

Anthony Sampson has understood the value of mentorship since he was a young man. Growing up in Houston, he had a mentor who helped him see the importance of volunteering and giving back to his community. By the time he graduated from college and settled in Dallas, he knew he wanted to share some of that wisdom and experience with the next generation.

That's why Sampson, an Allstate insurance agent for 38-years, co-founded 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth more than 20 years ago and is still deeply involved, sitting on the board of directors. The organization matches Black male mentors with mostly young Black men to help them live up to their potential and contribute to society. By building character and producing leaders, 100 Black Men works toward improving the whole community.

"It means a lot to our mentees to see positive examples of Black men," Sampson shares. "I believe that 'What They See Is What They'll Be.' In fact, it's our organization's official motto."

According to Sampson, strong mentorship can help young people develop the skills they need "to understand how to deal with issues in life from a positive perspective." To date, the Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of 100 Black Men has mentored more than 1,500 young people.

Kynsington Hobbs is one of them. Now a senior in high school, Hobbs began a mentorship with Anthony Sampson when he was 13. He says working with Sampson changed his perspective of what success can look like in the African-American community, especially for kids who don't have dads in the picture.

Family

Therapist makes adorable videos explaining everything you should know about dog psychology

Millie the Noodle Horse.

One of the most humane trends in the past 30 years of American life has been the decline in greyhound racing. After hitting its peak in 1985, state laws have led to the closure of racetracks across the country.

By the end of 2022, there will only be two active greyhound tracks in the United States, both in West Virginia.

The change in attitudes toward dog racing has meant an increase in greyhounds being rescued and living second lives as family pets. Greyhounds are great around children, have happy dispositions and, even though they're fast on the track, they don't require a lot of exercise.

This has led them to have the nickname the "45 mile-per-hour couch potato."

As a kid, Jamel Holmes knew he wanted to be a teacher. He would spend rainy days giving spelling tests and playing math games with other children in his apartment building in New York's South Bronx.

But throughout elementary school, Holmes never had a teacher who looked like him. It wasn't until seventh grade that he had his first Black male teacher—Mr. Emdin. In some ways, he was lucky. Nearly 80% of teachers in the U.S. are white, and many Americans go their entire educations without having even one non-white teacher.

Teachers of color make a difference, which is why education nonprofit DonorsChoose has teamed up with The Allstate Foundation to support them. According to research from Johns Hopkins University and American University, having at least one Black teacher in grades three through five reduces the likelihood of Black students dropping out of high school by up to 39% and increases the likelihood that students from low-income households will aspire to attend college. An analysis published in Education Next also found that Black teachers tend to have higher expectations of Black students, which contributes to greater success.

Culture

Security guard pulled a hilarious prank on a man who didn't return his grocery cart

This man will never not return a shopping cart again.

If you were unaware that not returning one's grocery cart to the store or the stall was a major source of controversy, welcome to the internet. Entire articles have been written about the psychology of putting your cart away in the parking lot, there's a "Shopping Cart Theory" that treats your cart-returning habits as a test of moral character, and people definitely have feelings about it.

(Full disclosure: I abandoned my cart in the parking lot once. I was a new mom with a screaming baby in the car and the cart return felt like it was miles away and I was wickedly sleep-deprived. So sorry. Please don't flog me.)

People's intense opinions on grocery cart etiquette may be why this video on Reddit of a security guard pulling a fast one on a man who did not appear to have any other reasonable excuse for not walking a few extra steps to return his cart is so popular. It feels like a bit of righteous justice being served as the bafflingly clueless man keeps being duped over and over again.

Watch:

Education & Information

A boy with dwarfism struggled to get his lunch. So a cafeteria worker made him a souped-up cart.

Julian Worsham gets a new cart.

Six-year-old Julian Worsham of Beaverton, Oregon is like a lot of other first-graders: he loves Super Mario and Taekwondo. But he has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, and goes to a school that wasn't built for kids his height.

"He's born into a world that just, in some ways, is not built for him," Julian's father, Brett, told WHAS11.

His mother did a walk-through before his first day at school to make sure he wouldn't run into any problems because of his height but forgot to check the cafeteria. [We] "noticed that where the food was, was right at his head," Heather told the Beaverton School District. Then, to make things more of a struggle, he had to carry his tray outside to the lunch benches.

The school made him a makeshift cart out of an upside-down milk crate on wheels to help him transport his lunch from the cafeteria to the benches.

"When I saw it I thought, 'Wow,'" said Enedelia Mottram, who's served lunch for the school district for 18 years. "I just wanted to help Julian, because I mean his head barely reaches the lunch line. He can't see anything."

