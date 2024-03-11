Dad challenges his Gen Z daughter to figure out 3 things about a U-haul truck
The look on her face when she sees the manual window.
David C. Smalley, a comedian and podcaster, regularly gives us some generational humor by exposing his 19-year-old daughter Talissa to relics of the past. You know, things like CDs, phonebooks, remote controllers…feeling old yet?
Recently, Smalley challenged Talissa with navigating a standard U-Haul storage truck. She had to 1) unlock the door 2) roll down a window and 3) start the engine.For those of us who grew up before the 90s, this might sound like the easiest challenge ever. But apparently, for Gen Z, it’s like being asked to maneuver a horse and buggy.
Despite growing up in a key fob generation, where simply pressing a button on a tiny remote controller could magically open doors, Talissa aced unlocking the door with a key.
Next, she was understandably baffled over the amount of physical labor required to simply roll down a window.
“Are you serious? They haven’t updated that?!” she exclaimed while doing the tedious hand-cranking move we all know so well. “Are you kidding me?! I would not do this every time.”
She definitely had a point on this one. Electronic windows have been the standard for decades. Is U-Haul just sentimental or what?
Having checked off two of the three tasks, Talissa then had to start the car—which proved to be the biggest challenge of all.
Looking on the center console, where she’s used to seeing the ignition button, Talissa found the airbag and radio (two foreign objects in their own right) but no way to start the car.
Finally…success! Talissa found the ignition hiding behind the steering wheel.
“I’m not going to make it explode, am I?” she joked as she turned the key and celebrated her victory.
Watch below. Hearing Talissa ask if the radio is a “fidget game” is entertainment in itself.
@davidcsmalley #daughterissues #daughterpod ♬ original sound - David C. Smalley
It’s always fun to see the ways in which different generations navigate the world through fashion, slang, entertainment, dating, food, the list goes on. But technology, which continues to evolve at a rapid rate, always feels like the biggest culture shock.
And unlike bell bottoms, outdated tech rarely makes a comeback. So once the more energy efficient, more convenient appliance becomes mainstream, its predecessor is forever obsolete. Unless of course you count the cool, hipster folks hanging onto vinyl for the superior sound quality.
Speaking of vinyl, Talissa was also previously challenged by Smalley to work a record player, to equal hilarity:
@davidcsmalley #daughterissues #daughterpod #genz #genx #recordplayers #vinyl #talissa ♬ original sound - David C. Smalley
Somehow, seeing how far we’ve come through the look of bafflement from the young ones is the only thing that never gets old.
Enjoy more fun interactions from Smalley and Talissa on TikTok.
This article originally appeared on 9.25.23
