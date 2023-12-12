Gen Zers finally found a reason to quit vaping: to help the Democratic Republic of Congo
It's proving to be a surprisingly powerful reason for kids to quit.
Getting teens to stop smoking seems to be an unending battle for parents. Just as the allure of cigarettes began to fade away after the year 2000 or so, e-cigs took on the “cool status” among Gen Zers—especially when they got a candy coated makeover and became hyped up by celebrities and influencers.
Now, vaping is as prevalent as ever among younger generations, despite overwhelming evidence showing the health risks and environmental damage, not to mention government crackdowns. But while none of these factors have convinced teens to kick the habit, social justice might actually do the trick.
Currently there’s an online movement happening on TikTok where Gen Zers are encouraging each other to stop vaping in order to help support people in the Democratic Republic of Congo—where cobalt is mined to produce lithium-ion batteries which power a large portion of the world's electronics…including major single use vape brands like Juul, Elf Bar and Geek Bar.
As young people discovered the inhumane working conditions cobalt miners faced in DCR, likened to “modern day slavery” by the BBC, a viral boycott was born.
Twenty-five-year-old Kristina amassed 1.8 million views for her passionate video plea.
@itskristinamf #freecongo ♬ original sound - Krizztina
“I’m genuinely disgusted,” she says in the clip, having recently learned about DRC’s business practices, and realizing that of all her cobalt-utilizing electronics, her disposable vape was the only item that she consumed regularly enough to really contribute to the issue.
“If you look up what’s going on in congo right now, and you look at your vape, I swear to god you will never see it the same.”
Kristina’s sentiments are reflected in several other people her age who have made efforts to raise awareness of DRC’s plight and share how the knowledge has completely changed their perspective.
@kissuonurforehead @Sincerely Awa @simplysimone #cobalt #vape #foryoupage #fyp #tiktok #congo ♬ original sound - zoe elizabeth 🇵🇸 @iyjonah I love how yall are quitting for Congo 🫶🏾🇨🇩 #congolaise🇨🇩 #freecongo #democraticrepublicofthecongo #congogenocide ♬ original sound - Iyjonah @chris.crochets #stitch with @Sèrge ♬ original sound - Chris🍄
If these videos are any indicator as to what kids these days really care about, freedom appears to be paramount. Several Gen Zers chimed in to say that previously, they would thwart quitting for health purposes using the mantra of “my body, my choice.” However, learning that so many continue to endure in the Congo without choice made it impossible not to be the vape pen down for good.
Empathy-focused action is another major factor. Gen Zers appear to be more engaged in activism than in previous generations, and TikTok is a major platform used to ignite deep conversations about social injustices. Basically, Gen Zers know how to use the voice, and tend to want to use it to stop suffering.
And while this movement might mean a resurgence of teens smoking cigarettes, the wrongdoings in that industry are no secret either. So maybe this time, we can all get on board with something that does a little good for everyone.
With a story that highlights some not-so-good aspects of humanity, it’s nonetheless heartening to see that generations to very well might be able to unite thanks to shared compassion.