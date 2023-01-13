+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Democracy

No, Joe Biden isn’t going to take your gas stove. He actually wants to buy you a new one.

Isn’t that nice?

gas stoves, gas stove ban, ted cruz
via Wikimedia Commons and Pixabay

Joe Biden's kickoff rally for his 2020 presidential campaign and a gas stove burner.

When politicians find an issue that affects the average person, it’s an easy way to gain leverage over their opponents. They’re called “kitchen table” issues and the Republicans have found a great one with the “gas stove ban.” Conservative lawmakers are claiming that the Biden administration wants to ban gas ovens and stoves.

Heck, it’s not just a figurative kitchen table issue, it’s a problem that’s in voters’ kitchens. The problem for Republicans is that no one wants to take away anyone’s kitchen stove.

The kerfuffle began on January 9 when Richard L. Trumka Jr. of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg that a ban “was on the table” for gas stoves. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned," Trumka added.

Gas stoves have been on regulators' radars after a recent study found that roughly 13% of all childhood asthma cases can be attributed to having a gas stove—a risk level that’s on par with secondhand smoke.

Trumka’s comments caught the attention of Republican lawmakers who quickly tried to use the issue to their benefit. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted Monday that "the Biden Administration is once again going to extreme lengths to appease Green New Deal fanatics — they're considering a national ban on gas stoves."

GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas weighed in as well.


Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, jumped into the fray, too.

The good news for the 38% of Americans who prefer to have their food cooked over a hot blue flame is that the government has no interest in barging into your kitchen and taking your stove.

The chair of the CPSC, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, clarified the issue on Wednesday indicating that the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce the dangers that come with gas stoves but has no interest in confiscating your appliances. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” he said.

The White House has also denied any interest in banning gas stoves. “The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves,” a White House spokesperson told CNN on January 11.

Joe Biden and a group of jack-booted thugs aren’t going to be knocking down your front door and stealing your gas stove anytime soon. But the Biden administration does want to make it easier for you to transition to an electric stove if you so choose.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $4.5 billion in funding for states to give rebates to people who purchase new electric appliances, including wall ovens, ranges and cooktops. Those who switch from gas or propane to electric can get up to an additional $500 rebate.

So if politicians were being honest, they’d be saying, “Joe Biden doesn’t want to steal your stove. He’d like to buy you a new one.” But that doesn’t get people talking on cable news, now does it?

From Your Site Articles
joe biden
Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh gave a perfect response to being rushed through her Golden Globes speech

Her reaction to the music cue was immediate, authoritative and hilarious.

Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.

Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.

Keep ReadingShow less
michelle yeoh
Pop Culture

Toddler pretends to be a nail tech and her presentation is pure polished perfection

“I’m trying my best hooooonnnney.”

@addytok/TikTok

She's trying her best, honey.

There are few things in this world more precious and entertaining than little kids trying their hand at adult activities. They might have not had a ton of time on this planet, but toddlers can be so observant of their surroundings. And even if they don’t totally understand what they’re observing, they do their best to act out what they see and hear, often to hilarious effect.

That’s why 3-year-old Addy is bringing smiles to millions as she pretends to be a manicurist for her parents. When it comes to cuteness, she totally nailed it.

Every morsel of this 16-second clip is absolutely delightful—from using all 10 of her teeny tiny fingers to carefully unscrew a bottle of nail polish to instantly globbing an enormous amount of hot pink polish on mom’s pinky.

Keep ReadingShow less
joy
Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Keep ReadingShow less
Science

This online course will teach you everything you need to know about sustainable living

Right now, you can get a crazy deal on the Sustainable Living Online Course through Groupon.

Image via Unsplash

Over the last few years, sustainability has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the fight against environmental problems like climate change, loss of biodiversity, ecosystem degradation, and pollution. But what does sustainability actually mean? And how do you make it part of your everyday life?

Broadly speaking, sustainability is the idea that we must meet our own needs without compromising the ability of others to meet their needs, whether the “others” in question are future generations or people living in other parts of the world. But understanding the basic concept is one thing. Practicing it is quite another.

Keep ReadingShow less
affiliate
Pop Culture

What is 'vocal fry,' and why doesn't anyone care when men talk like that?

Britney Spears employed it in the first line of her debut single, "Baby One More Time" all the way back in 1998.

Photo by Raamin ka on Unsplash

Using a raspy lower register gets noticed or does it?

This article originally appeared on 07.28.15


"Vocal Fry" is a term for the glottal, creaking sound of lower-register speech oscillation.

You know, like that raspy Zooey-Deschanel-type thing where your voice has that little "GuUuUuUuUuUuUuUh" crackle, instead of the smooth, consistent "Guuuuuuuuuuuuuuh."

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.

Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

Image from Pixabay.

Big smiles in class at kindergarten.

This article originally appeared on 08.12.15


Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.

Keep ReadingShow less