Gardener in India spends his days tending plants and saving people from suicide attempts
He's saved over 50 people who have jumped in the river.
Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
People struggling with mental health is universal. There's no shortage of mental health conditions or life circumstances that cause people to quickly spiral into depression when things don't look up for long periods of time. In those moments of struggle, it can be helpful to have someone around that you can talk to but not everyone has access to that. And not everyone who has a solid support system reaches out when things take a dark turn.
For some, they see suicide as a way out of the suffering they may be experiencing but in many cases the suffering will pass if the person holds on a little longer.Cuttack, India is the home of Mahanadi barrage, a concrete fixture that is designed to divert water in rivers and other bodies of water. Some barrages also double as a bridge allowing cars and pedestrians to cross but in Cuttack, people were using the barrage for another reason–jumping into the river.
The Mahanadi river has an extremely strong current making it difficult to swim in, so unless you're in a boat it's unusual to see people in the dangerous body of water. That's where Babuli Behera comes in. He's a 55-year-old garden supervisor for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation and has thwarted over 50 suicide attempts from people leaping from the top of the barrage.
Behera's life-saving mission didn't just start recently, the first time he saved a woman who stepped off of the water diverting apparatus was when he was just 15. The then teen boy had newly dropped out of high school to help his parents' fishing business when the woman jumping from the barrage caught his eye causing him to instinctively jump in the raging river after her. Thanks to his quick action and strong swimming skills, he was able to get the woman safely ashore.
Behera tells The New Indian Times that his parents ensured that he knew how to swim against the river's strong currents before he began fishing with them.
“There was no concrete barrage over Mahanadi then. There was a wooden barrage a few metres above the present barrage. I had mastered the trick of taking the perfect dive into Mahanadi from the wooden barrage,” he tells the outlet.
Thanks to his experience, though he's no longer a fisherman he can't help but keep an eye on the top of the barrage when he's tending to the garden. This has allowed him to save many people, including teenagers. Behera's not alone in his efforts though, he works alongside his wife to make sure the people he rescues gets to the hospital and the couple stays with them until the person's family comes.
While it may seem like Behera is a real life super hero, he has been hurt while trying to rescue someone from the dangerous river. In July, the man broke his leg while saving an elderly woman who jumped in the river. Though he broke his leg, he was still able to rescue the woman and get her to safety.
Behera tells The New Indian Times, “When we ask them why they want to end their lives, the students would blame it on exam failure. The women mostly jumped into the river due to failed affairs, marriages or domestic violence.”
Back in 2018, Behera's son, Chandan also earned his superhero cape after a bus careened off of the bridge into the river. The boy jumped into the water and helped pull out several passengers, so saving lives is sort of the family business. Behera is well respected in Cuttack as many people have seen him unselfishly put himself at risk to save the life of someone attempting suicide. He was also recognized by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida for his heroic acts.
The man and his wife don't run any sort of specialized organization, he's simply a gardener with a keen eye for people in distress and a childhood survival swim skill. Hopefully the people Behera saved got the help they needed long after they were pulled from the river and are living happy and healthy lives.