David Bowie's daughter shares a darling video of the rock icon singing nursery rhymes and dancing
Just David Bowie being a normal, everyday dad.
Rock icon David Bowie and supermodel Iman’s daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, 22, shared an adorable clip on Instagram of herself dancing with her father as a young girl while listening to “Sing a Song of Sixpence.” The clip is beautiful to behold because Bowie clearly loves spending time with his daughter and has a big smile while singing along to the tune with his instantly-recognizable voice.
He also plays a classic “I got your nose” game with his daughter, just like every other dad would.
Bowie passed away in 2016 from liver cancer when Alexandria was just 15 years old.
“My forever sunshine," Jones captioned the video. “Never fell for that ‘I got your nose’ shiet,” she added.
“My goodness, this is priceless—he’s singing and playing to his best audience, you. You have his infectious smile and laughter. Thank you for this," brendamcnallytwistik wrote in the comments.
The video shows Bowie as a normal, down-to-earth guy. The image of him in Carhartt pants with white middle-aged-guy sneakers runs counter to his multiple public personas. Throughout his career, he embraced some other-worldly personas such as Ziggy Stardust, the Thin White Duke and the Blind Prophet. Here, he's just Dad.
According to people close to him, Bowie was a very nice, humble and funny guy in real life.
“Sometimes, because he was my friend, I forgot that he was David Bowie,” comedian Ricky Gervais told The Telegraph. “He was David Jones, a normal bloke. I think people assume he sits around in a silver suit with orange hair. But he’s just a guy who was brilliant at what he did and never stopped creating. He never let me down.”
People did a piece on Bowie’s neighbors after he died, and they shared Gervais' thoughts. “He was a very reserved person, very kind in the eyes,” Danilo Durante, who owns local Italian café Bottega Falai, told People. “He would sit here and write, scribbling away in a little notebook. Considering how he was singing and acting on stage — a rockstar, you know — he was a normal guy.”
“He was startlingly nice,” Allison Glasgow, who worked at his local bookstore, added. “He just looked like this friendly Irish guy. I was always struck by how completely unassuming [he was]. He would walk into the space, and you wouldn’t know it was him until he opened his mouth.”
Bowie and Iman worked hard to keep Alexandria out of the public eye for most of her life. But now, in her early 20s, she’s put herself out there publicly through Instagram. She has a personal account and one where she shares her artwork.
"Art has always been a rock in my life for as long as I remember," she wrote on her Instagram page. "As a kid, I was always doodling and painting in art class and during my free time. It wasn't until my mid-teens that I became serious and started finding and refining my style. That's when I developed a deeper passion and I knew I wanted to create and share my pieces with the intent to encourage others to create their own."