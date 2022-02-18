Family

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

cute kids tiktok
@zeth/TikTok

Zeth "called" his daughter Saylor as Goofy and blew her 3-year-old mind.

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.

Speaking of adorableness, meet 3-year-old Saylor and her dad Zeth, who are entertaining millions with their conversations on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. It's really just a dad and his daughter chillin' together with a couple of microphones, shooting the breeze and doing little activities together. It doesn't sound like much, but their sweet, wholesome interactions have garnered them 10 million followers on TikTok alone.

When you see their videos, you'll see why.

Like many kids her age, Saylor loves Disney characters. Here's a brief clip showing how she likes to pretend to have them on the phone:

@zeth

Got the whole Mickey Mouse clubhouse coming over

But little Saylor had her mind completely blown when Zeth left her with a walkie-talkie and then called her from outside the room to talk to Goofy. I dare you not to smile watching this. (Hold onto your ovaries if you have them, folks. I'm serious.)

@zeth

I don’t know if we can top this reaction 😂

Her hyperventilating excitement, though. Too cute, right? And the "And he answered!" at the end. I love how kids this age mix things that really happened with things that they think happened, as well as things they totally imagined happening. The lines between reality and fantasy are so blurry at age 3, and having dad play along with that sense of wonderment is just awesome.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, Zeth has been a content creator for about 10 years, but most of it revolved around his love of extreme sports. When he bought some podcasting equipment, Saylor helped him break it in, and when he looked at the footage later, Zeth realized they were onto something. Now he gets to live the dream of sharing his preschooler's cuteness with the world.

Zeth said that they'll continue making videos together until it's not fun for Saylor any longer, but for now they're both clearly having a blast. And millions of us are having a blast watching right along with them.

OK, one more for good measure. Guaranteed, you don't see the last line coming.

@zeth

Meet the newest member of our family, Sassy Bassy.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Science

You've been threading needles wrong your whole life

For years, you have been squinting, licking your fingers, or doing whatever you can do get a really tiny end of a thread into an even tinier hole, and thinking, [infomercial host voice] "THERE'S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY!" Well, kids, there is, and you're about to feel both relieved and dumb.

Twitter user John Bick shared a video from a crafting site that went viral for being extremely helpful.

Keep Reading Show less
advice
Family

People are sharing the parenting trends that absolutely ‘need to end now’

via Pexels

Not all trends in parenting are a good thing

It’s tough to quantify whether today’s parents are stricter or more permissive than previous generations, but the overall sentiment seems to be that parents are more lenient than they were a few decades back.

A poll by YouGov found that younger Americans are more likely than their elders to have been raised by “not very strict” or “not at all strict” parents. Thirty-nine percent of under-30s say that their parents weren't very strict or not strict at all, compared to only 15% of over-65s.

Nicola Kraus, author of “The Nanny Diaries,” believes that it’s a natural outgrowth of the fact that we know a lot more about children than we did in the past.

“We are deeply aware that our children are cognizant, conscious humans in a way previous generations weren't aware. Children were treated like pets or-worse-release-valves for their parents' stresses and fears, then expected to magically transform into healthy, functional adults,” she writes.

Keep Reading Show less
parenting
Democracy

Video explains the surprisingly cool way U.S. highways are numbered

CGP Grey/YouTube

How U.S. highways are numbered is surprisingly systematic.

A bunch of years ago, our family traveled around the United States as nomads for a year, driving thousands of miles through dozens of states. And throughout the entirety of that kind of epic road trip, I never once learned that there's a system for how our highways are numbered. It always seemed random, but it's so very not.

A viral Facebook post sharing just two basic principles of interstate highway numbering blew my mind, and also the minds of approximately 196,000 other people who shared the post in the past few days. Rich Evans included two images showing the East-West interstate highways and the North-South interstate highways with this explanation:

"I always knew there was a logic to it, but I never saw it explained so well until I stumbled upon this delightfully informative short video on how the US interstates are numbered.

Keep Reading Show less
u.s. highways
Trending Stories