Pop Culture

Thousands of concertgoers in Poland randomly decided to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and it was flawless

The music of Queen is a universal language.

harry styles concert
Sandra Maria/Youtube, Official Lives & Music Videos/Youtube

You can't not sing this song.

The music of Queen has a profound visceral effect on everyone. Few pieces of art can cause complete strangers to put aside their differences and come together in song, but by golly, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of them. It would be cheesy if it weren’t so absolutely beautiful.

This pertains even to non-English-speaking countries, it appears. Recently, thousands of Harry Styles concertgoers in Warsaw, Poland, began cheering as those iconic beginning piano notes penetrated the air.

It wasn’t long before the entire stadium was singing along to that beloved tune and acing every single lyric. As one person commented on YouTube, even though most people in Warsaw don’t speak English, “they sing Queen.”

The passionate impromptu performance serves as a reminder of how special both Queen and the late Freddie Mercury remain today.

“No other band will ever come close to Queen. They were lightning in a bottle and Freddie was a whale in a teardrop. Once people keep singing his words, FM will live on forever,” another YouTube viewer wrote.

Indeed, seeing an entire stadium come alive with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” you can’t help but feel Mercury’s soul return to the mortal plane, as if we’ve all been transported back to that historic Live Aid concert in 1985 when he had the entirety of Wembley Stadium wrapped around his finger for 21 glorious minutes.

Watch below, and try not to sing along. Scratch that—sing your heart out.

This article originally appeared on 7.14.23

celebrity
Planet

Easy (and free!) ways to save the ocean

The ocean is the heart of our planet. It needs our help to be healthy.

Ocean Wise

Volunteers at a local shoreline cleanup

The ocean covers over 71% of the Earth’s surface and serves as our planet’s heart. Ocean currents circulate vital heat, moisture, and nutrients around the globe to influence and regulate our climate, similar to the human circulatory system. Cool, right?

Our ocean systems provide us with everything from fresh oxygen to fresh food. We need it to survive and thrive—and when the ocean struggles to function healthfully, the whole world is affected.

Pollution, overfishing, and climate change are the three biggest challenges preventing the ocean from doing its job, and it needs our help now more than ever. Humans created the problem; now humans are responsible for solving it.

#BeOceanWise is a global rallying cry to do what you can for the ocean, because we need the ocean and the ocean needs us. If you’re wondering how—or if—you can make a difference, the answer is a resounding YES. There are a myriad of ways you can help, even if you don’t live near a body of water. For example, you can focus on reducing the amount of plastic you purchase for yourself or your family.

Another easy way to help clean up our oceans is to be aware of what’s known as the “dirty dozen.” Every year, scientists release an updated list of the most-found litter scattered along shorelines. The biggest culprit? Single-use beverage and food items such as foam cups, straws, bottle caps, and cigarette butts. If you can’t cut single-use plastic out of your life completely, we understand. Just make sure to correctly recycle plastic when you are finished using it. A staggering 3 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans annually. Imagine the difference we could make if everyone recycled!

The 2022 "Dirty Dozen" ListOcean Wise

If you live near a shoreline, help clean it up! Organize or join an effort to take action and make a positive impact in your community alongside your friends, family, or colleagues. You can also tag @oceanwise on social if you spot a beach that needs some love. The location will be added to Ocean Wise’s system so you can submit data on the litter found during future Shoreline Cleanups. This data helps Ocean Wise work with businesses and governments to stop plastic pollution at its source. In Canada, Ocean Wise data helped inform a federal ban on unnecessary single-use plastics. Small but important actions like these greatly help reduce the litter that ends up in our ocean.

Ocean Wise, a conservation organization on a mission to restore and protect our oceans, is focused on empowering and educating everyone from individuals to governments on how to protect our waters. They are making conservation happen through five big initiatives: monitoring and protecting whales, fighting climate change and restoring biodiversity, innovating for a plastic-free ocean, protecting and restoring fish stocks, and finally, educating and empowering youth. The non-profit believes that in order to rebuild a resilient and vibrant ocean within the next ten years, everyone needs to take action.

Become an Ocean Wise ally and share your knowledge with others. The more people who know how badly the ocean needs our help, the better! Now is a great time to commit to being a part of something bigger and get our oceans healthy again.

Joy

Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.

The safe was stolen 22 years ago.

via Wikimedia Commons

It's incredible what a double-sided magnet can do.


A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.

The hobby has caught the attention of law enforcement and government agencies because urban waterways are a popular place for criminals to drop weapons and stolen items after committing a crime. In 2019, a magnet fisherman in Michigan pulled up an antique World War I mortar grenade and the bomb squad had to be called out to investigate.


good samaritan
Identity

10 common phrases that are actually racist AF

All language has a history.




As much as we'd like to pretend every phrase we utter is a lone star suspended in the space of our own genius, all language has a history. Unfortunately, given humanity's aptitude for treating each other like shit, etymology is fraught with reminders of our very racist world.

Since I have faith that most of you reading want to navigate the world with intelligence and empathy, I figured it'd be useful to share some of the everyday phrases rooted in racist etymology.

Knowledge is power, and the way we use and contextualize our words can make a huge difference in the atmospheres we create.

racist language
Science

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

30 dump truck loads and two years later, the forest looks totally different.

assets.rebelmouse.io

One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded.

So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.

climate change

Elevate your dining: Plank+Beam's tables marry timeless elegance with meticulous craftsmanship

Experience dining room furniture that's as much about craftsmanship and quality as it is about sustainability and style.

When it comes to furniture, the essence of true value transcends mere affordability. It's also about the craftsmanship, the meticulous attention to detail, and the rich stories behind the finished piece. And with dining room furniture from Plank+Beam, every grain of wood, every finish, and every design element is a vivid testament to an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

Now, think about the furniture that graces your dining spaces. Does it elevate every meal, every gathering, every moment shared? In an era where dining and entertaining are central to our lifestyles, there's a growing emphasis on selecting furniture that stands as a testament to quality and timeless elegance. A truly modern dining space is as much about the experience as it is about aesthetics. And with brands like Plank+Beam setting the gold standard, curating that perfect dining ambiance has never been more attainable.

The Plank+Beam Story

At the heart of Plank+Beam lies a simple yet profound belief that it's entirely possible to meld the allure of solid wood furniture with unmatched value. This isn't just about crafting a piece of furniture; it's about creating art that's accessible. Every curve, every finish, every texture is a testament to their commitment to quality without the exorbitant price tag. With Plank+Beam, you're not just buying furniture; you're embarking on a journey where every step, from browsing to delivery, is crafted with you in mind.

European Roots, Charleston Craftsmanship

When you think of Plank+Beam, imagine a dance between German precision and Danish artistry. It's a blend that brings forth the meticulousness of German engineering and the flair of Danish design. This European influence isn't just a nod to the past; it's a forward-thinking approach to furniture crafting, ensuring each piece is both functional and a work of art.

But the story doesn't end in Europe. Charleston, a city renowned for its legacy of artisans and craftsmen, plays muse to Plank+Beam. Drawing from Charleston's rich tapestry of design and craftsmanship, the brand weaves a narrative that's as much about honoring tradition as it is about setting new standards in furniture design.

Quality That Resonates

Every Plank+Beam creation is a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship. The heart of their work lies in the solid New Zealand pine wood, chosen for its enduring strength and captivating grain patterns. This wood forms the canvas upon which the brand paints its masterpiece.

Beyond the wood, the brand's dedication to durability shines through in the metal-on-metal connections, ensuring each piece stands firm through countless gatherings and celebrations. The finishing touch? A meticulous multi-step process that not only accentuates the wood's inherent beauty but also guarantees its longevity.

For Plank+Beam, quality is more than just a benchmark—it's a narrative woven into the very fabric of their brand. It's evident in the precision engineering, the thoughtful design, and the promise that each table, chair, or bench will not only be a visual delight but also a lasting companion for memorable dining experiences. In every detail, from the choice of materials to the final delivery, Plank+Beam commits to elevating the essence of dining, one exquisite piece at a time.

Modern Solid Wood Dining Table Set with 2 Benches

Imagine a dining set that's more than just a place to eat; it's a statement, a conversation starter. The Modern Solid Wood Dining Table Set with 2 Benches from Plank+Beam is precisely that. Its textured wire-brush finish exudes a contemporary charm, while the knot-free New Zealand pine wood ensures durability and a premium feel. But what truly sets it apart is its transformative power. Whether it's a casual family dinner or a festive gathering, this set elevates any dining space, making every meal feel like an event.

Plank+Beam
Modern Solid Wood Dining Table Set with 2 Benches
$749 at Plank+Beam


Classic Solid Wood Dining Table

There's something timeless about a classic, and the Classic Solid Wood Dining Table is no exception. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, its solid pine wood construction stands as a testament to Plank+Beam's commitment to quality. But it's not just about looks. This table is a chameleon, seamlessly fitting into a cozy breakfast nook, a bustling kitchen, or even a chic office space. Its versatility ensures that no matter where it's placed, it becomes the room's centerpiece, drawing admiration and compliments alike.


Plank+Beam
Classic Solid Wood Dining Table
$349 at Plank+Beam


Solid Wood Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Chairs are often the unsung heroes of a dining space, but with Plank+Beam's Solid Wood Dining Chair set, they take center stage. Marrying modern neutral finishes with a sleek, minimalist design, these chairs epitomize understated elegance. But they're not just about aesthetics. Designed with comfort in mind, they offer a seating experience that's as delightful as the meals you'll enjoy on them. Whether paired with a Plank+Beam table or standing alone, they bring a touch of style and sophistication to any dining area.


Plank+Beam
Solid Wood Dining Chair (Set of 2)
$269 at Plank+Beam


The Plank+Beam Shopping Experience

Plank+Beam stands out, not just for its exquisite pieces but for its unwavering commitment to the customer. They've reimagined the entire process, putting you, the customer, at the forefront. Gone are the days of endless browsing and uncertainty. With Plank+Beam, you're in control, choosing pieces that resonate with your style, all at your own pace. It's a refreshing take on furniture shopping, where your needs and preferences take center stage.

But it's not just about selection; it's about getting your chosen pieces to you with minimal fuss. Plank+Beam has revolutionized the shipping process, ensuring that from the moment you click 'buy' to the moment your furniture graces your space, the journey is smooth and swift. Compact packaging, fast deliveries, and a commitment to getting it right the first time mean you spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your new pieces.

And if ever you're in a quandary, wondering which piece would best suit your space, Plank+Beam's US-based Expert Team is just a chat away. These folks live and breathe furniture, ready to guide you, offer suggestions, and ensure that your Plank+Beam experience is nothing short of exceptional. It's not just about selling furniture; it's about building relationships, one happy customer at a time.

Discover the Plank+Beam Difference

In the quest for furniture that truly transforms your dining experience, Plank+Beam emerges as the clear choice. Delve into their curated collections and witness firsthand the fusion of artistry and engineering. Let each piece not just adorn your space, but also narrate tales of impeccable craftsmanship. Because with Plank+Beam, it's not just about furniture—it's about creating moments, memories, and milestones. With Plank+Beam, you're choosing timeless elegance. Dive in and redefine your dining narrative. Click here to explore more.

Mental Health

The fascinating reasons why anger and irritability may be disguising your depression

Sometimes anger is hiding something bigger than a fleeting emotion.

Therapy in a Nutshell|YouTube

How anger and irritability can disguise depression

Anger is such a weird emotion and it's totally not anger's fault. It's just existing for valid reasons but shows up when we feel like it shouldn't. The thing with anger is that in many cases it acts as a coat for an underlying emotion hiding that for some reason or another isn't ready to be revealed.

But sometimes anger is hiding something bigger than a fleeting emotion. Emma McAdam, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and host of the YouTube channel, Therapy in a Nutshell, posted a video explaining how anger and irritability can actually be a symptom of depression.

The video really breaks down how the media portrays depression versus some of the lesser known symptoms of depression. When people think of depression, they often imagine someone that's extremely sad all the time and struggling to do basic skills. But depression can show up hidden behind other symptoms like irritability, insomnia, loss of appetite, and lack of focus.

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health

How to end hunger, according to the people who face it daily

Here’s what people facing food insecurity want you to know about solving the hunger problem in America

Even though America is the world’s wealthiest nation, about 1 in 6 of our neighbors turned to food banks and community programs in order to feed themselves and their families last year. Think about it: More than 9 million children faced hunger in 2021 (1 in 8 children).

In order to solve a problem, we must first understand it. Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, released its second annual Elevating Voices: Insights Report and turned to the experts—people experiencing hunger—to find out how this issue can be solved once and for all.

Here are the four most important things people facing hunger want you to know.

Keep ReadingShow less
