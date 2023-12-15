+
These two tricks will clear your stuffy nose instantly

Both tricks take less than two minutes

via Prevention Magazine/YouTube)

How to clear a stuffy nose instantly.

With cold season upon us, there's no better time to learn a couple of awesome and easy tricks that will clear up the dreaded and annoying stuffy nose.

Prevention magazine created a short video showing two easy ways to get you breathing free again no matter how stuffed up you might be.

Both tricks take less than two minutes and are certainly worth trying out when it feels like that runny nose might never go away.


Watch the YouTube video below:

This article first appeared on 9.8.17.

5 ways hydrogen water can transform your wellness routine

Please note: We may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

True

If you're on a quest for wellness, you've likely heard about the latest buzzword in hydration: hydrogen water. It's not just a trend among health enthusiasts; this cutting-edge concept is gaining traction for its remarkable health benefits.

Enter the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition, a frontrunner in this revolutionary movement. The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition takes hydration to a new level, infusing water with hydrogen and promising a plethora of health advantages. It includes everything you need to both drink and breathe molecular hydrogen in one amazing machine.

In the next few paragraphs, we’ll dive into how this innovative, lab-tested, and certified machine is not just quenching thirst but is transforming daily wellness routines as we uncover the unique benefits that set the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition apart in the world of advanced hydration.

1. Enhanced Hydration for Peak Performance

You know staying hydrated is key for feeling your best, but not all water is created equal. The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition is like the superhero of water, taking hydration to a whole new level.

How? Infusing water with hydrogen delivers hydration that's more effective than your standard H2O. This means your body gets more of what it needs to function at its peak, both physically and mentally.

Imagine feeling more alert, energetic, and ready to tackle whatever comes your way – that's the power of enhanced hydration. It's not just about drinking water; it's about drinking water that works harder for you.

So, whether you're crushing it at the gym or powering through a workday, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition has your back, keeping you hydrated and on top of your game.

2. Superior Purity and Safety

In a world where purity is paramount, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition stands out with its commitment to delivering water in its purest form. This isn't filtration; it's transformation.

Through a sophisticated process that steers clear of harmful chemicals and metals, this machine ensures every sip you take is clean and safe. It's like having a personal water guardian ensuring that what you drink contributes positively to your health. This commitment to purity means you're not just staying hydrated – you're nurturing your body with water that's as safe as it is rejuvenating. Engineered and hand-built in Japan, it utilizes superior polymer technology and is BPA and BHPF-free. Best of all, no plated/coated metals, chemicals, or lye are used to produce hydrogen.

In the long run, this means fewer health worries and more peace of mind because when it comes to your well-being, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition doesn’t just meet standards – it sets them.

3. Cutting-Edge Technology for Maximum Health Benefits

Diving into the heart of the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition, we find a treasure trove of technological marvels. The machine boasts the MFPM (Multi-Layer Fibriform Polymer Membrane) Film Technology, a mouthful to say but a breakthrough in producing hydrogen-rich water.

Think of it as the secret sauce that makes this water so potent. Then, there's the NEMCA Effect, a technological gem that amplifies the health benefits of hydrogen water, boosting its antioxidant properties and giving your metabolism a leg-up. It's like a high-tech wellness lab in your kitchen, quietly working to supercharge your water. These aren't just fancy terms; they're the cogs in a machine designed to revolutionize your health, sip by sip.

4. Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective

Embracing the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition isn't just a win for your health; it's a victory for the planet, too. This machine is a testament to eco-friendliness, reducing waste and environmental impact compared to bottled hydrogen water.

But that's not all. It's also kind to your wallet in the long run. Think about it: investing in the Hydrofix is investing in your health, potentially cutting down future medical costs. Plus, the durability and efficiency of this machine mean you're not just saving money, you're also making a sustainable choice. It's a holistic approach to wellness that takes care of you and Mother Earth – now that's what we call a smart investment!

5. Convenience and Ease of Use

The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition isn't just about advanced hydration and health benefits; it's also a champion of convenience. Designed with user-friendliness, this machine is a breeze to set up and even easier to maintain. It's like having a personal hydration assistant that doesn't take up space or require constant attention.

Versatile enough to fit into any lifestyle, whether you're a busy parent, a fitness enthusiast, or just someone who loves their water extra healthy, the Hydrofix slots into your daily routine without a hitch. It's the kind of convenience that makes healthy choices effortless, proving that taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be complicated.

The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition is more than just a hydration solution; it's a wellness revolution. From peak performance to unmatched purity, cutting-edge technology, and ultimate convenience, it's redefining what water can do for you.

Ready to transform your health game? Dive into the Hydrofix experience and see the difference yourself. Click here to visit their website today and get ready to elevate your hydration!

Pop Culture

UPS driver shares his weekly paycheck, and now everyone wants to apply

People are shocked to find out how much delivery drivers make.

@skylerleestutzman/TikTok

People were shocked to find out how much Skyler Stutzman earned as a UPS driver

People are seriously considering switching careers after finding out how much can be made as a UPS delivery driver.

Back in October, Skyler Stutzman, an Oregon-based UPS delivery driver went viral after sharing his weekly pay stub on TikTok.

In the clip, Stutzman showed that for 42 hours of work, and at a pay rate of $44.26 per hour, he earned $2,004 before taxes, and ultimately took home $1,300 after deductions.

This both shocked the nearly 12 million viewers who saw the video…not to mention it stirred their jealousy a bit.

More than a career: How two project managers are driving environmental change

True

Do you ever feel like you could be doing more when it comes to making a positive impact on your community? The messaging around giving back is louder than ever this time of year, and for good reason; It is the season of giving, after all.

If you’ve ever wondered who is responsible for bringing many of the giving-back initiatives to life, it’s probably not who you’d expect. The masterminds behind these types of campaigns are project managers.

Using their talents and skills, often proven by earning certifications from the Project Management Institute (PMI), project managers are driving real change and increasing the success rate on projects that truly improve our world.

To celebrate the work that project managers are doing behind the scenes to make a difference, we spoke with two people doing more than their part to make an impact.

In his current role as a Project Management Professional (PMP)-certified project manager and environmental engineer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joshua Williard oversees the cleanup of some of America’s most contaminated and hazardous waste sites.

Courtesy of Joshua Williard

“Recently, I was part of a four-person diving team sent to collect contaminated sediment samples from the bottom of a river in Southeastern Virginia. We wanted to ensure a containment wall was successfully blocking the release of waste into an adjacent river,” Williard says.

Through his work, Josh drives restoration efforts to completion so contaminated land can again be used beneficially, and so future generations will not be at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals.

“I’ve been inspired by the natural world from a young age and always loved being outside. As I gained an understanding about Earth's trajectory, I realized that I wanted to be part of trying to save it and keep it for future generations.

“I learned the importance of using different management styles to address various project challenges. I saw the value in building meaningful relationships with key community members. I came to see that effective project management can make a real difference in getting things done and having on-the-ground impact,” Williard says.

In addition, Monica Chan’s career in project management has enabled her to work at the forefront of conservation efforts with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US). She most recently has been managing a climate change project, working with a diverse team including scientists, policy experts, data analysts, biologists, communicators, and more. The goal is to leverage grants to protect and restore mangroves, forests, and ecosystems, and drive demand in seaweed farming – all to harness nature's power to address the climate crisis.

Courtesy of Monica Chan

“As the project management lead for WWF-US, I am collaborating across the organization to build a project management framework that adapts to our diverse projects. Given that WWF's overarching objectives center on conserving nature and addressing imminent threats to the diversity of life on Earth, the stakes are exceptionally high in how we approach projects,” says Chan.

“Throughout my journey, I've discovered a deep passion for project management's ability to unite people for shared goals, contributing meaningfully to environmental conservation,” she says.

With skills learned from on-the-job experience and resources from PMI, project managers are the central point of connection for social impact campaigns, driving them forward and solving problems along the way. They are integral to bringing these projects to life, and they find support from their peers in PMI’s community.

PMI has a global network of more than 300 chapters and serves as a community for project managers – at every stage of their career. Members can share knowledge, celebrate impact, and learn together through resources, events, and other programs such as PMI’s Hours for Impact program, which encourages PMI members to volunteer their time to projects directly supporting the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“By tapping into PMI's extensive network and resources, I've expanded my project management knowledge and skills, gaining insights from seasoned professionals in diverse industries, including environmental management. Exposure to different perspectives has kept me informed about industry trends, best practices, and allowed me to tailor my approach to the unique challenges of the non-profit sector,” Chan says.

“Obtaining my PMP certification has been a game-changer, propelling not only my career growth, but also reshaping my approach to daily projects, both personally and professionally,” Chan says. Research from PMI shows that a career in project management means being part of an industry on the rise, as the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030 and the median salary for project practitioners in the U.S. is $120K.

PMI’s mission is to help professionals build project management skills through online courses, networking, and other learning opportunities, help them prove their proficiency in project management through certifications, and champion the work that project professionals, like Joshua and Monica, do around the world.

For those interested in pursuing a career in project management to help make a difference, PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification could be the starting point to help get your foot in the door.

Identity

Southwest praised for 'customer of size' policy that gives larger passengers priority

Southwest believes that no one should be charged for taking up an extra seat.

via Bill Abbott/Flickr and DiamondPaintingLover/TikTok

Southwest's inclusive 'customer of size' policy.

Flying on an airplane can be highly stressful for people of size. Navigating through the tiny aisles and finding comfort in the extra-small bathroom can be challenging. But one of the biggest problems is getting an extra seat if necessary. Every airline has its own policy, and most charge for additional seats.

To make things easier for people of size, plus-size travel influencer Jae’Lynn Chaney has petitioned the FAA to standardize fare policies for plus-sized travelers. The need for some standards across the airline industry makes sense in a country where airplane seats are getting smaller and obesity is on the rise.

The petition requests that airlines require larger passengers to be “provided with an extra free seat, or even multiple seats, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort and safety, as well as those around them, during the flight.”

Science

This glacier was featured on a postcard in 1900. A camera captured where it is today.

Whoa.


116 years ago, the Pasterze glacier in the Austria's Eastern Alps was postcard perfect:

Snowy peaks. Windswept valleys. Ruddy-cheeked mountain children in lederhosen playing "Edelweiss" on the flugelhorn.

But a lot has changed since 1900.

Much of it has changed for the better! We've eradicated smallpox, Hitler is dead, and the song "Billie Jean" exists now.

On the downside, the Earth has gotten a lot hotter. A lot hotter.

The 15 warmest years on record have all occurred since 1998. July 2016 was the planet's hottest month — ever.

Unsurprisingly, man-made climate change has wreaked havoc on the planet's glaciers — including the Pasterze, which is Austria's largest.

Just how much havoc are we talking about? Well...

Pop Culture

Former car dealership employee reveals the best way to get a cheaper price on your vehicle

Buying a new car can be an overwhelming process. But Roxy Stylez has a few tricks of the trade to help it go in the buyer's favor.

@roxystylezz/TikTok

A former car dealership employee shares some tip to get a fair price

Buying a car is, as we know, can be overwhelming. Especially during that inevitable moment the salesperson goes away for 15 minutes (which feels more like an hour) and comes back with, supposedly, the best deal available.

When in reality, that “best deal” includes all kinds of sneaky charges that most customers don’t know they can counter. So by the end of the draining process, they leave exhausted and paying more than they technically should.

And even those that do know dealerships aren’t upfront with their cheapest prices might not always have the confidence to negotiate for themselves. Which makes this bit of advice so helpful for car buyers everywhere.
Identity

TV anchor admits she 'smiled inside' after the subtle way she came out on live TV

She just kinda snuck it in there.

via TaylorBruckTV/TikTok

Taylor Bruck comes out live on TV.

Weekend morning news anchor for Spectrum News 1 Ohio, Taylor Bruck, came out of the closet on live TV recently and the big moment happened on a whim. She was discussing Thanksgiving plans with her co-anchor, Alexa Maslowski, when she casually mentioned she was planning on visiting her “girlfriend” in Cleveland.

She told People it was a “spur-of-the-moment" thing.

“I told myself, ‘Just say it,’” she said. “When I finally said it out loud, I smiled inside because it was a big moment for me." She posted a clip of the milestone across her social media profiles, where it has been seen hundreds of thousands of times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

The most popular baby names of 2023 include some interesting trends

Half of the top 10 boys' names start with the letter "L," for starters.

Photo by Daniel Thomas on Unsplash

Naming a baby is a big decision.

Few things prompt people's interest—and approval or disapproval—as quickly as what someone decides to name their child. It's this weird phenomenon where the tension between traditional-but-not-too-traditional, popular-but-not-too-popular, and unique-but-not-too-unique all blend together to push the evolution of naming humans forward.

It's always interesting to look at trends in baby names, as the question of how the ubiquitousness of Jennifer and Angela shifted to Emma and Olivia remains. It's not like society decides as a whole that some names are out and others are in; it just seems to happen organically.

However, as BabyCenter's annual baby names report shows, there are sometimes specific reasons certain names climb in the chart while others dip. Sometimes it's a hit television show. Sometimes it's a beloved celebrity or public figure. Sometimes it's a resurgence of naming kids after grandparents or great-grandparents, bringing back names that had long fallen out of favor.

Keep ReadingShow less
