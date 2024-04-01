Why Beyonce's 'Protector' song has parents bawling
"Beyonce you gonna need to start paying for my therapy cause the way these tears are flowing."
Not even 24 hours after its release, Beyoncé’s soulful, genre-bending “Cowboy Carter” album broke records on Spotify, becoming the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day so far this year.
With 27 tracks—ranging from thought-provoking covers to an eclectic array of originals—there’s a little something for everyone. There’s even a more whoopass version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
But there’s one tune in particular that’s striking a cord with parents. Not to mention making them shed a few tears.
In “Protector,” there’s a quick snippet of Bey’s youngest daughter Rumi asking mom for a “lullaby.” The heartfelt acoustic ballad proceeds to be just that, and more.
The tender lyrics touch on the special love oath a parent makes to their child—both to shield them from the world, and help them shine in it.
This can most clearly be seen in the chorus, which says:
"And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”
"I first saw your face in your father’s gaze,” she sings, perhaps referencing the love shared between them that helped create their child. (excuse my while I wipe a tear)
“Protector” is such an emotional bullseye that one person on X dubbed it this year’s “Mother’s Day anthem.”
Another listener agreed, “Bey gave us Protector right in time for Mother’s Day.”
Of course, there were many more reactions where that came from. Especially from new parents.
“Listening to protector while rocking my 7 month old son to sleep….. Beyonce you gonna need to start paying for my therapy cause the way these tears are flowing,” one person shared.
Another added, “Just bawled my eyes out listening to Protector… as a new mom that one hit different Beyoncé.”
But that doesn’t mean childless folks weren’t moved.“I don’t even have kids and Protector on #COWBOYCARTER has me like this on my drive to work,” read one X post.
If you’re one of the very, very few who haven’t heard it, grab some tissues and give it a listen below. Then go call your mom, if you can:
Men try to read the most disturbing comments women get online back to them.
If you wouldn't say it to their faces, don't type it.
This isn’t comfortable to talk about.
Trigger warning for discussion of sexual assault and violence.
A recent video by Just Not Sports took two prominent female sportswriters and had regular guys* read the awful abuse they receive online aloud.
Sportswriters Sarah Spain and Julie DiCaro sat by as men read some of the most vile tweets they receive on a daily basis. See how long you can last watching it.
*(Note: The men reading them did not write these comments; they're just being helpful volunteers to prove a point.)
It starts out kind of jokey but eventually devolves into messages like this:
Awful.
These types of messages come in response to one thing: The women were doing their jobs.
Those wishes that DiCaro would die by hockey stick and get raped? Those were the result of her simply reporting on the National Hockey League's most disturbing ordeal: the Patrick Kane rape case, in which one of the league's top players was accused of rape.
DiCaro wasn't writing opinion pieces. She was simply reporting things like what the police said, statements from lawyers, and just general everyday work reporters do. In response, she received a deluge of death threats. Her male colleagues didn't receive nearly the same amount of abuse.
It got to the point where she and her employer thought it best to stay home for a day or two for her own physical safety.
The men in the video seemed absolutely shocked that real live human beings would attack someone simply for doing their jobs.
Not saying it.
Most found themselves speechless or, at very least, struggling to read the words being presented.
Think this is all just anecdotal? There's evidence to the contrary.
The Guardian did a study to find out how bad this problem really is.
They did a study of over 70 million comments that have been posted on their site since 2006. They counted how many comments that violated their comment policy were blocked.
The stats were staggering.
From their comprehensive and disturbing article:
If you can’t say it to their face... don’t type it.
So what can people do about this kind of harassment once they know it exists?
There are no easy answers. But the more people who know this behavior exists, the more people there will be to tell others it's not OK to talk to anyone like that.
Watch the whole video below:
.This article originally appeared on 04.27.16