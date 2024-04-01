+
Pop Culture

Why Beyonce's 'Protector' song has parents bawling

"Beyonce you gonna need to start paying for my therapy cause the way these tears are flowing."

beyonce, beyonce cowboy carter, cowboy carter protector
Beyoncé/Youtube

Brb, grabbing tissues.

Not even 24 hours after its release, Beyoncé’s soulful, genre-bending “Cowboy Carter” album broke records on Spotify, becoming the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day so far this year.

With 27 tracks—ranging from thought-provoking covers to an eclectic array of originals—there’s a little something for everyone. There’s even a more whoopass version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.

But there’s one tune in particular that’s striking a cord with parents. Not to mention making them shed a few tears.

In “Protector,” there’s a quick snippet of Bey’s youngest daughter Rumi asking mom for a “lullaby.” The heartfelt acoustic ballad proceeds to be just that, and more.

The tender lyrics touch on the special love oath a parent makes to their child—both to shield them from the world, and help them shine in it.

This can most clearly be seen in the chorus, which says:

"And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”

"I first saw your face in your father’s gaze,” she sings, perhaps referencing the love shared between them that helped create their child. (excuse my while I wipe a tear)

“Protector” is such an emotional bullseye that one person on X dubbed it this year’s “Mother’s Day anthem.”


Another listener agreed, “Bey gave us Protector right in time for Mother’s Day.”

Of course, there were many more reactions where that came from. Especially from new parents.

“Listening to protector while rocking my 7 month old son to sleep….. Beyonce you gonna need to start paying for my therapy cause the way these tears are flowing,” one person shared.

Another added, “Just bawled my eyes out listening to Protector… as a new mom that one hit different Beyoncé.”

But that doesn’t mean childless folks weren’t moved.“I don’t even have kids and Protector on #COWBOYCARTER has me like this on my drive to work,” read one X post.

If you’re one of the very, very few who haven’t heard it, grab some tissues and give it a listen below. Then go call your mom, if you can:

