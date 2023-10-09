Teachers discover Beyonce's 'mute challenge' is the perfect way to quiet their classrooms
Works like a charm, every time.
Gone are the days of shrill whistles and obnoxious bullhorns to demand a classroom’s attention. Instead, teachers are opting for more creative calls-to-action, usually involving some kind of musicality. Clapping rhythms, singsongy phrases, even throwback song lyrics are fun ways to get distracted, rambunctious kids to quiet down and focus. No matter which delivery style a teacher uses, it has to appeal to their young audience.
So of course, a call-to-action inspired by Beyoncé is the perfect choice.
If you haven’t heard of the “mute challenge” taking over social media, it stems from a viral moment that happened during Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance tour.After Beyoncé would sing the lyrics, “Look around, everybody on mute,” for her song “Energy,” her backup performers and everyone in the crowd would freeze.
@super_negra Atlanta Night 1 are still the “On Mute Challenge” champions. (8-11-23) ✨ #Atlanta #OnMute #Beyonce #Music #RWT ♬ original sound - Super_Negra
A few seconds of silence would go by, and then the song would resume.
You can probably see why this trend would work really well with some rowdy students. Former teacher, now actress Jackée Harry certainly did as she posted “I hope teachers start using “look around everybody on mute” to quiet their classrooms” to X (formerly Twitter).
Let’s just say—teachers were more than willing to complete their assignment. And their classes aced it with flying colors.
Check out how well they did below. Watching the look of sheer delight on each teacher’s face during the sweet silence is truly priceless.
@aminahtiyee Gotta keep the kids hip 🤣 #mutechallenge #beyonce #firstgrade #teacherlife #viral #fyp #foryou #firstgradeteacher #teachers #teachersoftiktok #classroommanagement ♬ original sound - Aminah Tiyee @yourfavemusicteacher17 #mutechallenge #musicteachersoftiktok #chorus #singing #beyonce ♬ original sound - Adria Gainer-Smith
Part of the call-to-action’s success is that young students are equally invested in Beyoncé as the teachers are, so it’s a fun bonding moment. In a way it’s bringing the popular concert to the classroom. And it makes the kids super passionate.
Aminah Muhammad, a first grade teacher in Lawrenceville, Georgia, told Today that her kids even give a “big gasp” before they do it.
But even the super young kiddos who weren’t part of the Beyhive, and had no idea who Beyoncé was (can you believe it?) responded well to the challenge, and only needed a quick explainer of how to do it.
All in all, what’s great about this is that teachers are getting to infuse a bit of their own unique personalities into their job, and that it’s getting a great response from their students. Structure is important, but that doesn’t mean rigid formality is required.
Now—will these teachers be able to get their students to wear all silver outfits, just like Queen Bey did for her tour? Stay tuned.