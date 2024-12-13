Parents record 'Just a Mom' song in their bathroom. The lyrics are wrecking people.
"Hit me hard, sitting in the dark, kids are sleep and I can't stop crying, I am just a mum."
When you become a mom it can sometimes feel as if you've lost your identity. Suddenly everything is about the baby when just a short 10 months prior your main concern was if you'd have time after work to grab happy hour $2 wings before it was over. There was variety to your day and adult conversations came with ease. Your life can feel like two different timelines, broken up into before motherhood and after, though you're still very much the same person.
Of course there are joys to motherhood, but there can also be a level of under appreciation or grief over your previous life. Audrey and Nathan are parents to a young daughter and the pair have taken to singing songs that they've written in the bathroom, presumably while their little one is asleep. Audrey does most of the singing while Nathan plays his acoustic guitar.
While to someone who isn't a singer it may seem weird for them to record music in the bathroom instead of a more roomy area of the house, but bathrooms have great acoustics. Even Christina Aguilera recorded her audition for the Mulan soundtrack in the bathroom, and that catapulted her career, so the bathroom recording sessions make sense. But it wasn't the bathroom that caught people's eye, it was the talent and lyrics to one of their most recent songs.
schitts creek crying GIF by CBCGiphy
The duo released, "Just a Mom" and opened a floodgate of tears from moms online feeling seen by the reality of the lyrics. Audrey's voice is soft but full of richness while her husband strums along behind her. The first lines just go over the daily routine of a mom, but in the end it reiterates the reality that some people will only see you as "just a mom."
"I filled the dishwasher, then I got the baby out of bed. I made the breakfast and got us dressed before we left. Went on a walk downtown cause I've been worried about my looks, she fell asleep when we got home. I organized all of her books. It's just another day on this little island that we made," Audrey sings before continuing with the long list of things many moms do, including making food everyone is going to say they hate.
The lyrics, the melody, the soothing sound of Audrey's voice are a perfect combination to elicit emotion from listeners who understand the struggle. The video has been listened to over 450k times on TikTok and over 2 million on Instagram, both comment sections are filed with moms who relate to the young mom's song.
"Some may say that it's life. Everyone has to get up and get dressed and make food etc. But being a mom is different. It's the mental load you carry keeping another human or two or three or more alive and happy while also trying to keep yourself afloat. It's hard but the best hardest job in the world.," one mom says.
"In the clurb, we all fam… and sobbing. Uncontrollably sobbing," another writes.
"I think what hurt most was when I realized my friends and family started seeing me as “just a mom” instead of my self," a commenter shares.
Another mom chimes in, "Wow this, I mean could there be a more perfect song to describe how invisible it feels to be a Mom, really any Mom working or not, but especially one that stays at home. Thank you for making and sharing this beautiful song."
Happy Tears Cry GIF by Farmer Wants A WifeGiphy
While the song was aimed at moms, it did reach a few dads, causing one to vow to step up more in the house after hearing the lyrics. No one is just anything. Moms have interests, hobbies, and dreams but so often those parts of themselves feel further away as they chip away at the daily mental load. So if you have a new mom in your life, be sure to continue to see her for who she is outside of motherhood, try to recognize the load she carries and send her this song, she may need to hear it.