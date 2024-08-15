Best menopause supplements: 5 top products for hot flashes, night sweats, and more
Find relief with these top-rated supplements for managing menopause symptoms naturally
Menopause can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms, but the best menopause supplements can provide serious relief. Whether you're struggling with night sweats, hot flashes, mood swings, or all of the above, supplements can be an effective, natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy.
We understand your need for high-quality ingredients and expert formulations. We recommend these high-quality products to help manage menopause symptoms.
Best Menopause Supplements
- Best Overall Menopause Supplement: Cornbread CBD Sleep Gummies
- Best Way to Absorb Vitamin D for Mood Swings: BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Drink
- Best Traditional Chinese Medicine for Libido: Beam Drive
- Best Black Cohosh for Hot Flashes: Aura Essential Menopause Gummy
- Best for Pre-Menopause Symptoms: Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance Bundle
Are dietary supplements safe?
Dietary supplements are safe if the ingredients they contain, like omega 3 fatty acids, are safe. However, evaluate the safety and efficacy of the active ingredients of your chosen supplements, and always ask your doctor first. Also, check that the supplement has been lab-tested and found free of common contaminants, like heavy metals and mold spores.
1. Best Overall Menopause Supplement: Cornbread CBD Sleep Gummies
How Well It Works:
Although research about the effectiveness of CBD on menopause symptomsis limited, the sleep-supporting benefits of CBD are well-known. Better sleep often reduces menopause symptoms. Cornbread CBD Sleep Gummies are some of the best on the market. Enhanced with chamomile, reviewers say they effectively support sleep, mental health, and physical health during menopause.
Pros:
- USDA Organic
- Third-party lab tested
- Made with relaxing chamomile and valerian root
Cons:
- Contains THC
Specs:
- Size: 30 gummies per jar
- Key Ingredient(s): CBD, THC, chamomile, lavender, and valerian
2. Best Way to Absorb Vitamin D for Mood Swings: BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Drink
How Well It Works:
Women who struggle with mood swings find BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough very helpful in managing this and their other menopausal symptoms. This powdered supplement contains eight types of magnesium to help calm your mind, support bone health, and promote better sleep. Magnesium helps your body absorb more vitamin D, which in turn can alleviate menopausal symptoms. Reviewers love the flavor of this vegetarian powder, which is sweetened with natural Katemfe fruit extract.
Pros:
- Comes in three fruity flavors
- Vegetarian, organic, and sugar-free
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Some customers find it too sweet
Specs:
- Size: 156 g per jar
- Key Ingredient(s): Magnesium Proprietary Blend
3. Best Traditional Chinese Medicine for Libido: Beam Drive
How Well It Works:
Women who struggle with low libido, vaginal dryness, and related menopausal symptoms find Beam Drive helpful. This encapsulated supplement is a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy. It's formulated with maca root (studies suggest it may balance estrogen levels in menopausal women). Reviewers note increased libido within weeks. Post-menopausal women also benefit from this complementary and integrative health supplement.
Pros:
- Suitable for men and women
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Made with natural herbs
Cons:
- Results can take several weeks to develop fully
Specs:
- Size: 60 capsules per jar
- Key Ingredient(s): Organic Maca Root Powder, L-Arginine, Epimedium, Saw Palmetto Extract, Longjack, and Shilajit
4. Best Black Cohosh for Hot Flashes: Aura Essential Menopause Gummy
How Well It Works:
The Aura Essential Menopause Gummy is a clean, all-natural choice for hot flashes. These gummies are made with black cohosh and chasteberry, the most common herbs for easing hot flashes and balancing estrogen levels. Reviewers note feeling physically and mentally comfortable after a few days of taking them.
Pros:
- Made with U.S.-sourced ingredients
- Fast-acting
- Vegan and Cruelty-Free
Cons:
- Strong herbal aftertaste
Specs:
- Size: 60 gummies per jar
- Key Ingredient(s): Magnolia Bark Extract, Black Cohosh, Chasteberry Extract
5. Best for Pre-Menopause Symptoms: Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance Bundle
How Well It Works:
To ease initial menopausal symptoms, try Ladywell Daily Hormone Balance Bundle. It comes with Daily Hormone Balance capsules and an adaptogenic latte mix. Made with functional mushrooms, B vitamins, and herbs, this bundle may reduce hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and other menopausal symptoms.
Pros:
- Formulated with clinically proven ingredients
- Plant-based and natural
- No artificial flavors or fillers
Cons:
- Only available in one flavor
Specs:
- Size: Capsules: 60 capsules per jar; Latte Mix: 8 ounces per bag
- Key Ingredient(s): Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Chasteberry, Wild Yam, Dong Quai, Black Cohosh, Saffron, B Vitamins, and Amino Acids
How To Find The Best Dietary Supplements for Your Menopausal Symptoms
Our top factors to consider when shopping for supplements to ease menopause symptoms:
- Ingredients: Evaluate active ingredients to determine whether it’s been clinically shown to ease menopausal symptoms.
- Lab-Testing: Has the product been lab-tested for purity and potencyto ensure it’s safe?
- Reported Effects: Do reviewers report experiencing the benefits you're most interested in?
- Company Policies: The best supplements to reduce menopause symptoms come from companies with good customer service and excellent guarantees.
Potential Benefits of Taking Menopause Supplements
- Fewer Hot Flashes: Better temperature regulation, day and night.
- Steady Moods: Balance mood swings and prevent irritability.
- Better Sleep: Improved sleep leads to fewer menopausal symptoms.
- Bone Health: Supplements withmagnesium, calcium, and vitamin D significantly help maintain healthy bones.
- Overall Wellness: Some supplements may protect against breast cancer and heart disease.
Potential Side Effects of Taking Menopause Supplements
- Nausea: If you experience nausea, try taking your supplement with a snack.
- Drowsiness: Ingredients likeCBD andAshwagandha make some people tired.
- Headaches: Some women have minor headaches when adapting to a new supplement.
FAQs
Can I take menopause supplements with other medication?
Maybe. If you take other medications for your menopausal symptoms, check with your doctor before taking supplements.
How often should I take menopause supplements?
Most supplements for menopausal symptoms are designed to be taken once a day; check each supplement label for dosage instructions.
Finding The Best Menopause Supplements for You
If you've been struggling with menopausal symptoms, the supplements featured here can help. We have confidence in the products recommended here, and hope they bring you relief from hot flashes and more.