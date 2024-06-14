Collagen and women’s health: A look at science-backed benefits
Discover how collagen can transform your health beyond skin deep.
You've probably seen hundreds of advertisements for collagen supplements and beauty products, hailing their skin health benefits. However, the relationship between women’s health and collagen goes far beyond rejuvenating the skin.
Collagen is a protein. It’s one of the most abundant proteins in the body, providing structure, strength, and support to blood vessels, skin, bones, corneas, and connective tissues, such as tendons and cartilage. Therefore, collagen is critical in many body processes, including new cell growth, wound healing, blood clotting, and organ protection. It’s also essential to skin elasticity, strength, and structure.
As we age, collagen production slows, and collagen degradation increases. The process accelerates after menopause. Lifestyle changes—such as stopping smoking, eating collagen-rich foods, and using adequate sun protection—can slow collagen loss.
Join us as we explore the types and benefits of collagen, including skin health support and enhanced bone mineral density. We’ll also talk about how making dietary changes and incorporating collagen supplements into your routine can help you maintain healthy collagen levels and possibly improve your overall wellness.
What Is collagen?
Collagen is a protein consisting of amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. As the most abundant protein in the human body, collagen accounts for approximately 30% of the body's total protein. Its structure comprises three amino acid chains, each consisting of 1,050 amino acids, tightly wound to form a triple helix that can withstand stress.
Its primary role is to provide structural support to connective tissues. Thanks to its rigidity and resistance to stretching, the collagen matrix is ideal for supporting bones, ligaments, skin, and tendons.
Collagen types
There are 28 types of collagen, each with a unique molecular structure. Types I, II, III, IV, and V are the most common collagens found throughout the body.
Type I
The most abundant protein form making up 90% of the body's collagen; type I collagen is essential for maintaining tissue integrity. Its fibers are densely packed to provide structure to bones, tendons, skin, and ligaments. Mutations in the genes for type I collagen synthesis cause osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which can negatively affect connective tissue, joint, and skin health.
Type II
Type II collagen, found in cartilage, is important in joint support. Mutations in type II collagen production can result in various forms of chondrodysplasia, which can cause early-onset osteoarthritis.
Type III
Found primarily in reticular fibers (connective tissue networks found in many organs), blood vessels, and muscles, type III collagen plays a role in the body’s inflammation response to lung injury, liver disease, hernia, and vascular disorders. Type III collagen mutations have been linked to aneurysms, poor circulation, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
Type IV
Type IV collagen in some skin cells and layers helps signal several bodily functions. Mutations in this type of collagen production can cause Alport syndrome, a chronic kidney disease.
Type V
Collagen type V is crucial in connective tissue health and forming placenta cell membranes. It’s found in some skin cells and the corneas. Type V collagen mutations are associated with diseases of the connective tissues, including Ehlers-Danos syndrome.
How does your body make collagen?
Collagen synthesis occurs primarily in specialized cells known as fibroblasts. Procollagen, a precursor to collagen made from the amino acids proline and glycine, is secreted by the cells and processed in the endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi body (two cell organelles) to create amino acid peptide chains.
Once they exit the cell, the peptide chains separate to form tropocollagen. These tropocollagen molecules bond together to form collagen fibrils, and multiple collagen fibrils form collagen fibers. In addition to amino acids, collagen production requires nutrients, including iron, zinc, vitamin C, and silicon.
Potential benefits of collagen for women's health
Collagen is a protein that provides structural support and strength to tissues throughout the body. As such, it’s associated with wound healing and various other health benefits, including:
Improved skin elasticity
Collagen is the main component of skin. As collagen levels decrease with age, the skin loses some of its structure, firmness, and elasticity.
Several studies demonstrate that oral collagen supplements can improve skin health by increasing skin elasticity, hydration, and collagen density while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
Enhanced joint health
Low estrogen levels are known to accelerate cartilage damage, which explains the increased incidence of osteoarthritis and decreased joint health after menopause.
Type II collagen is the main component of cartilage tissue and has potential as a treatment for osteoarthritis. Studies indicate that collagen peptide supplementation can support healthy joints by stimulating collagen tissue regeneration, reducing joint pain, and preventing bone loss, potentially delaying or preventing the onset of osteoarthritis.
Heart health support
Clinical studies indicate that hydrolyzed collagen supplements may help improve blood pressure. One study suggests a significant reduction in diastolic blood pressure in hypertensive patients taking collagen supplements daily for three months.
Early research demonstrates that collagen peptide supplementation can improve the ratio of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (good cholesterol) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol), which can help reduce the risk of developing atherosclerosis and other heart conditions.
Improved gut health
Among their many health benefits, collagen peptides have potential as prebiotics and can help regulate the composition of the gut microbiome. Furthermore, collagen peptide supplements can positively impact metabolism and gastrointestinal balance by influencing barrier function and immune responses.
Collagen peptides can help reduce the symptoms of metabolic disorders by supporting and maintaining the balance of gut microorganisms and stimulating anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Increased bone mass
Another common women's health concern is osteoporosis. Bone density starts to decrease around the time of menopause due to lower levels of estrogen, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.
Human and animal studies suggest collagen peptides can increase bone mass, strength, and density. As such, collagen supplements may benefit osteoporosis patients.
Furthermore, diet-induced weight loss is associated with reduced bone mineral density and health, possibly mitigable with collagen supplementation.
Weight loss aid
High-protein diets can assist with weight loss and maintenance in medically overweight individuals, and collagen supplements can increase protein intake.
A study in high-fat diet-induced obese mice given fish collagen peptides found a reduction in many obesity signs, including abdominal fat, weight gain, and high blood glucose levels. These changes are attributed to the effect of collagen peptides on gut microorganisms.
Increased muscle mass
Sarcopenia, a reduction in muscle mass and muscle function due to age or inactivity, can occur when estrogen levels decline around menopause. This decrease in muscle mass can also increase cellulite.
A study on the impact of specific bioactive collagen peptides on cellulite morphology indicates that women between 24 and 50 years old who take collagen supplements every day for six months increase muscle mass and decrease cellulite.
Brain health support
The role of collagen in brain health is a relatively new area of research. It's theorized that collagen's amino acid profile could benefit the brain. For example, glycine is believed to have a calming effect on the brain, which may help promote sleep.
A pilot study reported that daily hydrolyzed collagen administration for four weeks improved cognitive function by changing brain structure.
Boosted hair and nail strength
The impact of collagen supplements on skin health has been extensively researched, but less is known about the link between collagen and hair and nails.
Although primarily comprised of keratin, some small studies indicate that a collagen supplement could help improve nail growth and strength, benefiting those with brittle nails. For example, an observational study reported daily collagen supplementation resulted in a 42% decrease in broken nail frequency and a 12% increase in nail growth. However, more research and larger-scale studies are needed to establish a definitive link between collagen supplements and nail strength.
The influence of collagen supplements on hair growth and health is also limited, but there is some supporting evidence. According to a 2021 study, taking collagen supplements daily for 16 weeks resulted in a 31% increase in the growth of new hair follicle cells and a significant increase in hair thickness in healthy women between 39 and 75 years old.
How to get more collagen
The body makes its own collagen; however, collagen production slows down with age (particularly after menopause), and existing collagen breaks down faster. Fortunately, there are ways to potentially boost collagen levels in the body, such as eating foods high in collagen—like pork skin and eggs—and collagen supplementation.
Eating collagen-rich foods
Contemporary diets often lack collagen, a key nutrient essential to overall health and various bodily processes. By incorporating high-protein, collagen-rich foods into your diet as part of a healthy lifestyle, you may be able to improve your skin health and bone mineral density and enjoy other benefits of collagen.
When consumed, collagen is broken down into amino acids in the stomach. These amino acids are then absorbed and distributed throughout the body where protein is needed. Some collagen-abundant, protein-rich foods include:
- Tough cuts of meat with a high concentration of connective tissue (e.g., brisket and chuck steak)
- Pork skin (also known as pork rinds)
- Bone broth
- Gelatin
Foods that contain the raw ingredients for collagen synthesis—such as peptides and free amino acids—are recommended as part of a balanced diet, such as:
- Fish
- Red meat
- Poultry
- Dairy
- Eggs
- Legumes
- Soy
Collagen production also requires zinc and vitamin C. Good sources of zinc include nuts, seeds, shellfish, legumes, and whole grains; vitamin C can be found in leafy greens, bell peppers, citrus fruits, and berries.
Taking collagen supplements
Eating foods high in amino acids and collagen isn’t enough for some individuals to maintain healthy collagen levels. In such cases, taking collagen supplements can be beneficial. Some popular choices for collagen supplementation include collagen drinks and powders. Many consumers opt for the convenience of collagen capsules.
Collagen first appeared in skin care products, many of which claimed to improve skin health by boosting elasticity and moisture. However, collagen fibers are too large to penetrate the skin, and current research does not suggest that shorter chains of collagen—known as collagen peptides—can penetrate the deeper layers of the skin. That said, it is questionable whether these topical collagen products are as effective as other types of collagen supplements.
Oral collagen supplementation is more likely to result in effective absorption and utilization by the body. As such, collagen drinks, pills, and powders are becoming increasingly popular for those seeking collagen benefits. Most collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen or collagen peptides, broken-down collagen types that are easier to absorb.
Sources of collagen in collagen supplements
Collagen peptides are smaller, simpler forms of collagen, easier for the body to absorb. As such, it is no surprise that most collagen supplements contain collagen peptides. Here are some of the most common sources of collagen peptides used in the production of collagen supplements:
Bovine collagen
Rich in glycine and proline, bovine collagen contains two types—type I and type III—and is believed to be good for joint, bone, and gut health.
Marine collagen
High in glycine and proline, marine collagen is typically derived from fish skin and contains type II collagen. It promotes bone, joint, and gut health and can boost skin hydration and elasticity. Marine collagen is more bioavailable than bovine collagen, which is absorbed more quickly and efficiently.
Plant collagen
Suitable for vegans and vegetarians, plant collagen is not technically collagen. Rather, it contains ingredients that support collagen production, such as vitamin C, zinc, copper, and amino acids.
Risks of taking collagen supplements
Like all supplements, a collagen supplement can have adverse effects and safety concerns.
Potential side effects of collagen supplements
Most individuals enjoy the benefits of collagen through oral collagen supplements without experiencing any ill effects. However, there are some potential side effects to be aware of when taking collagen supplements, including:
- Nausea
- Flatulence
- Indigestion
Although collagen is generally considered safe, collagen supplements can contain additional ingredients that may cause adverse reactions, so it is wise to consult a healthcare professional before you take a collagen supplement.
Potential safety concerns of collagen supplements
Just because collagen supplements have minimal reported side effects does not mean they are completely safe. Some people may have an allergic reaction to the ingredients in collagen supplements. For example, individuals allergic to shellfish can experience anaphylaxis if they take marine collagen supplements.
Collagen supplementation also carries a slight risk of disease transmission. Collagen supplements formulated with porcine and bovine collagen carry a small risk of transmitting zoonotic illnesses like bovine spongiform encephalopathy (also known as “mad cow disease”).
Before taking collagen supplements, it is important to check the ingredients of your chosen collagen supplement and consult your doctor to minimize safety risks and potential drug interactions.
Conclusion
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and is the building block of bones, connective tissues, skin, and muscles. For decades, collagen peptides have been applauded for their potential to improve skin elasticity and overall skin health. However, the benefits of collagen are not limited to skin hydration and health. This key structural protein provides strength and support to many tissues throughout the body. As such, collagen's potential health benefits are not merely skin-deep.
Collagen benefits cannot be overstated. It can increase muscle mass and improve overall muscle health, strengthen blood vessels, support healthy joints and reduce joint pain, increase skin moisture, enhance bone health, strengthen hair and nails, and so much more.
However, collagen production slows, and existing collagen breaks down as we age—particularly after menopause. In addition to eating collagen-rich foods like bone broth, incorporating collagen peptide supplements into your routine can help you maintain healthy levels of this key nutrient.
Just remember to shop around for the best collagen supplement for your needs and check the ingredient labels for common allergens and any ingredients that conflict with your dietary restrictions or preferences. Also, be sure to consult your healthcare provider before taking collagen supplements, especially if you have medical conditions or are taking medications.