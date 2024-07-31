Best collagen for women: 5 collagen supplements that are great for women
Top 5 collagen supplements for women: boost skin, joints, and overall health.
You're probably familiar with collagen when it comes to skin health, but did you know that collagen is involved in many more parts of your body? From bones and joints to hair and nails —all benefit from collagen. However, collagen production decreases as we age, leading to all kinds of health issues. That's where collagen supplements come in—to help with skin elasticity, relieve joint pain, improve bone mineral density, and more.
Looking for the best collagen for women? Start with our favorite collagen powders, below.
Are dietary supplements safe?
Dietary supplements, including collagen supplements (like collagen powders and collagen peptides), aren't approved by the FDA like medicines are, but that doesn't mean they're unsafe. Before taking any kind of supplement, research the company and the product and ensure it doesn't interact with any other medications you're taking. And when in doubt, ask your doctor.
1. Best Overall Collagen Powder for GI Health: BIOptimizers Microbiome Breakthrough
What we love
This collagen peptides supplement combines prebiotics and probiotics to improve gastrointestinal health. Benefits of taking this collagen powder include reduced gas and bloating, a strong gut barrier, and increased nutrient absorption.
What customers love
Users note daily iimorvement in gut health with this collagen powder, and love the chocolate flavor. One customer said that the collagen peptides supplement helps satisfy their hunger, so they don't overeat.
About BIOptimizers
BIOptimizers sells a variety of supplements for almost any health concern.
Pros:
- Delicious chocolate flavor collagen peptides
- Helps reduce bloating
- Promotes a strong gut barrier
- Improves gut health
Cons:
- Not intended for people with gastritis
Specs:
- Size: 5.29 ounces (150 grams)
- Active Ingredients: IgY Max, Lactobacillus blend, bovine collagen, bovine bone broth
Learn more about BIOptimizers Microbiome Breakthrough today
2. Best Collagen Powder for Joint Support: Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen
What we love
The Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen is made with two collagen peptides to increase collagen production and improve connective tissues. With just two natural ingredients, you know exactly what's in this collagen powder.
What customers love
One reviewer noted the collagen peptides helped improve their range of motion in just a few days. Another said the collagen powder reduced arthritis pain in their hands.
About Utzy Naturals
Utzy Naturals provides supplements to help with various health concerns, from joint pain to sleep problems.
Pros:
- Made with natural ingredients
- High concentration of collagen peptides
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Not vegetarian or vegan
Specs:
- Size: 4.4 ounces (124.8 grams)
- Active Ingredients: Gelatin hydrolysate, UC-II® Collagen
Learn more about Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen today
3. Best Flavored Collagen Powder: SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides + Organic Boabab + Probiotics
What we love
This collagen powder is packed with healthy ingredients, including five types of collagen, to benefit almost every part of your body. And these collagen supplements are fun to take, thanks to the tropical fruit punch flavor.
What customers love
Reviewers gave the SkinnyFit Super Youth collagen peptides nearly 2,200 five-star ratings, saying they love the "refreshing" taste of the collagen powders’ Tropical Punch flavor. One shopper said they feel younger since taking the collagen powder, while others have praised how the collagen peptides have improved their skin and hair.
About SkinnyFit
SkinnyFit offers collagen peptides in five different flavors, gummy supplements, detox teas, and more.
Pros:
- Collagen peptides in a variety of flavors
- Five types of collagen
- Hyaluronic acid for skin hydration
Cons:
- Not vegetarian or vegan
Specs:
- Size: 12.7 ounces (360 grams)
- Active Ingredients: Collagen blend, Probiotic blend, Organic Baobab, Apple cider vinegar, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C
Learn more about SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides + Organic Boabab + Probiotics today
4. Best Unflavored Collagen Powder: Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens
What we love
If you want collagen peptides that are completely flavorless, try this option. The collagen powder is made with real food sources (beef, chicken, fish, and eggshell) and third-party tested for safety. With the addition of vital proteins, collagen peptides may deliver enhanced benefits.
What customers love
Users love the taste-free collagen supplement and how it mixes with any drink more effectively than other collagen powders they've tried.
About Annie Mak
Annie Mak sells all kinds of serums, creams, and supplements to support skin health, improve skin hydration, and minimize signs of aging.
Pros:
- Five types of collagen peptides
- Cruelty-free collagen powders
- Sulfate-, paraben-, gluten-, and GMO-free
- Flavorless
Cons:
- Not vegetarian or vegan
Specs:
- Size: 6 ounces (170 grams)
- Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, bovine and chicken bone broth, eggshell membrane collagen, acerola cherry, camu camu silica, zinc gluconate, pyroxidine hydrochloride
Learn more about Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens today
5. Best Collagen Powder for Skin, Hair, and Nails: Organifi Collagen
What we love
The Organifi collagen peptides increase collagen production to support skin health, minimize the appearance of fine lines, strengthen nails, and improve hair growth. These unflavored collagen peptides easily mix into coffee, water, yogurt, and more.
What customers love
After taking this Organifi collagen supplement, customers noticed their hair grows faster and their nails break less often.
About Organifi
Along with collagen supplements, Organifi also provides supplements for other health concerns.
Pros:
- Dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free collagen peptides
- Flavorless collagen peptides
- Only four real food ingredients
Cons:
- Not vegetarian or vegan
Specs:
- Size: 10.79 ounces (306 grams)
- Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, eggshell membrane collagen, chicken bone broth protein
Learn more about Organifi Collagen today
How To Find The Best Collagen Supplements for You
Form
Collagen supplements come in various forms, including collagen powders and capsules; consider what’s best for you.
Intended benefit
Before you try it, look at the supplement's intended benefit. Many collagen supplements are formulated with specific collagen peptides to target different concerns.
Ingredients
Check the ingredients of collagen supplements to ensure the collagen powders don’t contain anything you're allergic to, could interact with other medications, or contain aritfical ingredients. Examine the types of collagen peptides are used (bovine hydrolyzed collagen vs. marine hydrolyzed collagen, for example).
Collagen Powders & Collagen Peptides For You
Collagen production slows down as we get older, you'll probably start noticing joint pain, reduced skin elasticity, brittle nails, and other signs as you age. Collagen supplements can help improve many of those issues and help you feel younger and healthier.