Joy

Purchase beautiful crafts from these 8 female artisans at Upworthy market — save $7 with code IMPACT7

Purchase beautiful crafts from these 8 female artisans at Upworthy market — save $7 with code IMPACT7

March is Women's History Month, dedicated to honoring women all around the globe. Women are powerful and when they succeed, families, communities and economies succeed. Supporting artisans directly not only helps them financially but can help foster economic equality in general. At Upworthy Market, you can be assured that your purchases directly support artisans who craft their own products. We want to highlight some strong, female artisans and their crafts. Read their personal stories and view their collections below.

Mayra Hernandez's Story

"I've been weaving now since 1990, when I was 13, a lady gave me the opportunity to sell ceramics in her crafts shop, and then I started selling traditional clothing with another woman. That's when I discovered how much I like handicrafts, because you get to meet many people. After that, a couple I knew taught me to sell and how to talk to and treat tourists so that they buy my crafts." – Mayra Hernandez

View Artisan Collection

Matta's Story

"My name is Matta Nandrakwang, I was born and raised in Chiang Rai, the northernmost province in Thailand next to the border with Myanmar (Burma). I grew up appreciating this naturally beautiful area, home to rich and diverse cultures as well as many ancient ethnic tribes. Since the area is rich with gems and the main activity was their trade, I began to learn and develop a passion for the various gemstones. Ever since I was a young girl, I have been enamored with the hill tribe people's love of jewelry. I realized I had much to learn and decided to enroll in gemology school. There I learned all about gems and jewelry making." – Matta

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Zandra Lorena Sajbin's Story

"The first thing I ever made on my own was a pair of silver earrings. My husband taught me so I could help him. I remember watching him work on his own 'til all hours of the night and I really wanted to learn how to craft jewelry. Finally the day came when he asked me to help him and that's how I started. As I saw the jewelry I had been crafting and saw how beautiful it was I felt happy, everyone kept saying how much they liked what I had made!" – Zandra Lorena Sajbin

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

Patricia Jara's Story

Patricia embodies one of the most fundamental beliefs: that love is at the core of everything. She says it best: “What you do with love always becomes love in some way and expresses itself as such. My jewelry is an expression of love conveyed through art using nature’s influences that interact in a single design.”

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Thatsanee and Ramphan's Story

Thatsanee was born in Sankamphang, a land of beautiful and attractive handicrafts, celadon items chief among them. "I worked in a bank for quite a few years but the office work prevented me from admiring the beauty of my area's handicrafts. The advantage of working in the bank was that I could access funding resources. I got some small capital to be able to start up a little celadon kiln and workshop along with my partner, Kanda. Working with celadon was a dream of mine, and being able to focus my life in this special traditional craft of Thailand brought deep meaning to me. Soon after, I was joined by Ramphan Khumsingkaew, an extraordinary painter, and we all helped to form the base of our small team many years ago." – Thatsanee

"Dearest clients, we are artists in the celadon ceramic tradition, one of the three main ceramic styles in Thailand that dates back many hundreds of years. The traditional green tones of the glaze are intended to bring to mind the tonal qualities of jade." – Ramphan

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Arti Sharma's Story

"While working as a business professional, I've always had a deep passion for social causes, especially helping the less fortunate. I met a number of artisans and learned about their lives and how they were living. They created beautiful crafts by hand from materials like wood, cloth and threads, which I thought was phenomenal. What really moved me was that, even though this art is world-famous, the artisans were paid so little. They were earning almost nothing and yet had to make do with it to pay for rent, food, education, daily expenses and more. I decided to use my marketing experience to help these artisans market their crafts and assist them in earning what they deserve. I want all artisans to earn a fair livelihood so they can have happy and healthy lives. This is also the sole reason of why I left my previous job to start out on my own. Our artisans should earn what their work is worth, and it is my mission to help make this happen." – Arti Sharma

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Alaya Cholprasertsuk's Story

"We have been living in a small rural village for three years. Here I wanted to do something that I loved and to feel free. One day I got the opportunity to learn the process of batik and kept practicing at home afterwards. I thought it was fantastic because I could create anything on the cloth with a free mind. I would go for a walk near my home and look around; I would look at things that impressed my mind and feelings and think about them. Once back home, I would use this inspiration and get down to work with concentration and patience. At first I could not really sell anything until I joined an artistic fair where I used my husband's company stand to display my work on its walls. Unbelievably, I could sell. What really made me happy was to know that people I didn't know bought my work because they loved it, and not only to please me or out of friendship. It encouraged me to continue, which was a good thing since some shops later placed orders. This craft is my pride and my life and I think I have found my way." – Alaya Cholprasertsuk

Alaya is a parent to Kann, an energetic, autistic 16-year-old boy. She has divine patience and grace, and these traits are beautifully exemplified in her life as an artisan, a Thai batik designer, producer and mother. She and her husband are partners in the business that provide for Kann through their artistic work.

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

Rita Addo's Story

"I am a designer by profession. I do my designing with African concepts in mind. Growing up, I loved to sketch things on paper. It was a natural talent, I guess. The carvers who collaborate with me use traditional tools. As the demand grows, I'm able to give work to more carvers, which generates more income for them and their families. It is possible one or two carvers who show a keen interest can make a career out of this. The workshop also provides local women with a constant supply of wood scraps for cooking. With the sale of my jewelry, women in the neighborhood who enjoy stringing beads also get to earn some money when there is an increase in demand. We use mainly wood, recycled aluminum sheets and recycled plastic beads." – Rita Addo

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

women's history month
Badge
CARE
CARE IWD
Sponsored

Iconic feminist speeches retold by young girls offer a powerful tribute to women’s voices

All images from CARE, used with permission

Care's 'Her Voice Campaign' seeks to amplify women's voices everywhere

True

A banshee cry … a siren song … When a woman uses her voice, it carries enough power to change the world.

America witnessed an extraordinary potency in the 19th century with the speeches of women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. And we experience it today in the poetry of Amanda Gorman. Both these women’s words teach, inspire, challenge and move us toward better days. Perhaps most important of all, they help encourage a future generation of women to speak freely, know their value and go after their dreams.

amanda gorman Amanda Gorman teaches everyone the power of poetry

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, was created to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. So it seems fitting that CARE, a global organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, just released a powerful video that echoes and magnifies the strength of the female voice.

#HerVoice | International Women's Day 2022 www.youtube.com

In the video, young girls recite the iconic words of feminist trailblazers both new and old, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem and Venus Williams, to name a few. Seeing these young girls channel those who paved the way before them is a heartwarming reminder of how far we’ve come, and how the compassionate, courageous acts of a single person can affect the lives of many. Among them are a few familiar voices; Sophia Bush, Laura Dern and Saniyya Sidney—all powerhouse actresses and feminism advocates in their own right—lend their vocal talents.

Keep Reading Show less
international women's day
Joy

Jennifer Garner shows how a random act of kindness begins with a simple Ziploc bag

via Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner's Ziploc care package.

Homelessness has been on the increase in America since 2016 and the numbers exploded in 2020. On a single night in January 2020, there were more than 580,000 individuals who were without a home.

There are many reasons for the increase in homelessness and one of the leading causes is a lack of affordable housing across the country. Housing prices have been on a steady increase and, according to PBS, we are about 7 million units short of affordable housing in the country.

So what can the average person do about this human tragedy taking place in America’s streets? Some people who would like to help don’t feel comfortable giving money to homeless people, although experts in the field say that most of the time it is OK.

“If you don’t have money or time, or capacity to donate, I still think it’s nice to be respectful and say hello,” Diane O’Connell, a community lawyer for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, told the Chicago Tribune.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Pop Culture

Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, says she hasn't 'earned the right'

Photo by Alejo Castillo/Creative Commons, Dolly Parton/Twitter

Dolly Parton is winning people's hearts yet again with her humility and class.

Few famous folks are as universally beloved as Dolly Parton. Somehow, she has managed to attract the admiration and respect of people across ages, races, regions, political persuasions and musical tastes. Even people who don't particularly like country music [raises hand] love Dolly.

Considering how much of a joke people made of her in her younger years, her broad appeal is impressive. It's also super simple. Dolly Parton is a genuinely good human being. She is generous, she is kind, she handles herself with class when people try to mess with her, and she continually does good deeds without boasting. Don't let the facade of the big hair and makeup fool you—Dolly Parton is as real as they come.

Now, once again, Dolly is winning hearts with her humility after being nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Keep Reading Show less
dolly parton
Education

Former teacher left homeless by the pandemic got a big lift after being recognized by a student

via GoFundMe

Steven Nava hugs his former teacher, José Villaruel.

For decades, José Villaruel, 78, was a substitute teacher in Fontana, California, 50 miles west of Los Angeles, where he was affectionately known in schools as “Mr. V.” But all of that changed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After schools pivoted to distance learning, the substitute teacher was out of work.

Villaruel was forced to retire and live off his social security check, but he had debts and sent a large portion of his money to Mexico to pay for care for his sick wife. To make ends meet, Villaruel was forced to live in his blue Thunderbird until his fortunes improved. But he had a strong hope they would.

Around that time, Steven Nava began to notice someone sleeping in their car every morning in a parking lot near his home.

"I noticed that he had all of his belongings in his car, and that's when I realized he was homeless," Nava told NBC Los Angeles. He also noticed that the man living in his car was his former substitute teacher, Mr. V.

Once Nava made the connection, he gave him $300 to stay in a hotel room for a few nights.

Keep Reading Show less
teachers
Trending Stories