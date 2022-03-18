Joy

Upworthy's Spring collection—purchase beautiful crafts this season and save with code SPRING10

Happy spring from all of us at Upworthy. This season, soak in the sun with longer days, see flowers in bloom and treat yourself or your loved ones to some beautiful crafts from our store to make your spring extra special. At Upworthy Market, you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products. We have curated a list of some spring favorites from our store just for you.

1. Spring Awakening Beaded Bracelet

Beautiful gemstones celebrate the earth's awakening in springtime. Knotted by hand on silk strands, dyed dark red and natural white pearls combine with peridot and citrine. Sasina creates this feminine bracelet. The clasp and extender chain are bathed in sterling silver.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com


2. Apatite Gemstone Tree

Displaying oceanic blue hues, the leaves of this petite gemstone tree are made from apatite. Joias do Rio offers this Brazilian gemstone tree, which is handcrafted with a trunk and branches made from gleaming brass wire. The tree stands atop a natural amethyst geode.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

3. Flower Earrings From Bali

Hand-carved from bone, two jepun, otherwise known as frangipani flowers, adorn these earring. Balinese artisan Made Wardika creates these stud earrings on posts of sterling silver.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

4. Hibiscus Flower Batik Rayon Shawl From Bali

Against a body of stark white is a garden of hibiscus flowers in a rainbow of colors. Bali's Mayda presents this luxurious rayon shawl, decorated using the batik method, where the fabric is hand-stamped with a wax resist before being treated with the colorful dyes. This accessory is further enhanced with beaded accents that are applied by hand.


cdn11.bigcommerce.com

5. Silver Twin Palm Design Pendant Necklace

A dreamy tropical paradise with untouched white sand beaches and crystalline lagoons is perfectly symbolized by the twin palms of this pendant necklace from Aoy of Thailand. Artisan-crafted from sterling silver, the pendant shines with a high polish finish while the hints of dark oxidation enhance the palms' details. A ball chain with a spring-ring clasp completes the necklace.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

6. Cotton Blend Hooded Cardigan From Peru

As delightful as it is simple and cute, this lightweight cotton blend hoodie is perfect for spring and summer. Peruvian artisan Violeta Pacheco designs this zip-up top, which features a solid color in viridian. A ribbed hemline accentuates this hoodie.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

7. Blue Magnesite Sterling Silver Beaded Flower Charm Bracelet

Brimming with the vibrancy of a clear blue sky, this bracelet is designed by Siranya. Aqua magnesite gems are alternated with variegated 950 silver beads to create a striking contrast. An exquisite Karen silver flower charm dangles below, handcrafted by Thailand's hill tribe silversmiths.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

8. Round Woven Bamboo Shoulder Bag

Javanese artisan Nell crafts a shoulder bag that is just right for spring and summer. The round bag is hand-woven of bamboo stalks and ate grass in a warm brown shade. Brown faux leather makes up the strap and clasp. The bag is fully lined in cotton.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

9. Peridot Flower Earrings

Blossoming daisies in Bandung, known as the City of Flowers, inspire Rosalia Tarigan in the design of these earrings. Centered by glistening peridots, the filigree flower earrings are handcrafted of sterling silver.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

10. Green Pinewood Desk Organizer

This handsome desk organizer is made of pinewood and stained a rich green with handpainted flowers of various colors on nearly every outward-facing surface. The organizer has a compartment for notepads or sticky notes; a tall, narrow pencil holder; and a short, square receptacle for paper clips or other small essentials. This desk organizer was handcrafted by members of the God's Seed cooperative of El Salvador.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

11. Lotus Flower Hoop Earrings

Crafted of sterling silver with elegant openwork, two padma, or lotus flowers, form beautiful hoops below the ears. Putu Putri presents this floral accessory.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

12. Beaded Amethyst and Peridot Bracelet From Thailand

Spring-green peridot combines harmoniously with amethyst in this bracelet from Thailand's Sasina. The artisan knots the gems by hand on golden silk threads. The beaded bracelet is secured by a sterling silver plated brass clasp with an extender chain for adjustable length.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

13. Sea Turtle Silver Earrings

Posed on sterling posts, baby sea turtles are safe in the protected waters of Koh Phra Thong. Wadarat Supasirisuk presents these handcrafted earrings from Thailand.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com

Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Family

Parents, please start talking to your kids about periods as early as humanly possible

Photo via Canva

Some parents are taking issue with "Turning Red" talking about periods.

Let's talk about periods.

Some parents have taken issue with the Pixar movie "Turning Red" for several scenes in which the subject of a 13-year-old getting her period—even though she didn't, actually—is discussed and used for humor. There's nothing graphic in any way, unless you consider seeing boxes of menstrual pads graphic, but some parents thought that menstruation itself was an inappropriate topic for young kids.

I'm a fan of letting parents parent. None of us has a manual for this stuff and it's hard to know if you're making the right choices for your kids. Different families have different priorities, values and beliefs, and I think there are a million ways to raise conscientious, contributing humans.

I'm also a fan of choosing age-appropriate content for kids when it comes to things that they're not ready to process yet. My kids are teens and young adults now, but when they were younger I was picky about what they consumed media-wise. There is some content young kids simply aren't ready to process and that can have a negative impact on their developing psyches, which is why sex and violence are screened for in age-based movie and TV ratings.

Periods, however, are an entirely different story.

Keep Reading Show less
menstruation
Joy

She swam for 3 hours to escape the war in Syria before competing in the Olympics

en.wikipedia.org
File:Yusra-ig.jpg - Wikipedia

For Yusra Mardini, swimming means life. In more ways than one.

What started out as a passion became a saving grace, then a claim to fame, and finally…a higher purpose. As her story became a symbol for hope for refugees, it is clear that Mardini’s real superpower isn’t swimming, it’s resilience.

In 2015, when Mardini was only a teenager, her very survival depended on her ability to swim.

Mardini and her sister spent their childhood being trained in the pool by their father Ezzat, a former competitor for Syria’s national swimming team. Daily shootouts caused by the Syrian Civil War forced training to come to a stop. And after their father had been arrested and beaten by soldiers, it was clear the sisters would have to flee their home.

It was by no means an easy journey.

Keep Reading Show less
teenager swam from syria in olympics
Education

People are sharing the one 'simple rule that would fix the world if people actually followed it'

via Pexels

A teacher lists his class rules.

The world would be a much better place if humans weren’t so … human. We all fall short of perfection. Common sense is, sadly, not too common. And there’s one guy out there who always manages to screw things up when things start getting good.

Call it Murphy’s law. Call it the great “reason we can’t have nice things.” Call it entropy. It feels like a whole lot of pain could be avoided if we all had just a little bit more sense.

But what if there was one rule that we all agreed to follow to make everyone’s life better? What would this magical rule be?

A Reddit user who goes by the name P4insplatter came to this realization and asked the AskReddit subforum, “What simple rule would fix the world if everyone actually followed it?” They received dozens of simple rules that if everyone got behind would make the world drastically better.

It’s no shock that most of them felt like a variation of the Golden Rule. It’s funny that a lot of folks believe the world would seriously improve if we could just abide by a simple saying that we all learned in kindergarten.

Also known as the “ethics of reciprocity,” the Golden Rule is so innate to humans that versions of it have been found in religions and cultures throughout the world.

Here are 17 of the best responses to P4insplatter’s simple, but world-altering question.

Keep Reading Show less
wisdom
