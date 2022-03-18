Upworthy's Spring collection—purchase beautiful crafts this season and save with code SPRING10
At Upworthy Market, you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products.
1. Spring Awakening Beaded Bracelet
Displaying oceanic blue hues, the leaves of this petite gemstone tree are made from apatite. Joias do Rio offers this Brazilian gemstone tree, which is handcrafted with a trunk and branches made from gleaming brass wire. The tree stands atop a natural amethyst geode.
Hand-carved from bone, two jepun, otherwise known as frangipani flowers, adorn these earring. Balinese artisan Made Wardika creates these stud earrings on posts of sterling silver.
4. Hibiscus Flower Batik Rayon Shawl From Bali
Against a body of stark white is a garden of hibiscus flowers in a rainbow of colors. Bali's Mayda presents this luxurious rayon shawl, decorated using the batik method, where the fabric is hand-stamped with a wax resist before being treated with the colorful dyes. This accessory is further enhanced with beaded accents that are applied by hand.
5. Silver Twin Palm Design Pendant Necklace
A dreamy tropical paradise with untouched white sand beaches and crystalline lagoons is perfectly symbolized by the twin palms of this pendant necklace from Aoy of Thailand. Artisan-crafted from sterling silver, the pendant shines with a high polish finish while the hints of dark oxidation enhance the palms' details. A ball chain with a spring-ring clasp completes the necklace.
6. Cotton Blend Hooded Cardigan From Peru
As delightful as it is simple and cute, this lightweight cotton blend hoodie is perfect for spring and summer. Peruvian artisan Violeta Pacheco designs this zip-up top, which features a solid color in viridian. A ribbed hemline accentuates this hoodie.
7. Blue Magnesite Sterling Silver Beaded Flower Charm Bracelet
Brimming with the vibrancy of a clear blue sky, this bracelet is designed by Siranya. Aqua magnesite gems are alternated with variegated 950 silver beads to create a striking contrast. An exquisite Karen silver flower charm dangles below, handcrafted by Thailand's hill tribe silversmiths.
8. Round Woven Bamboo Shoulder Bag
Javanese artisan Nell crafts a shoulder bag that is just right for spring and summer. The round bag is hand-woven of bamboo stalks and ate grass in a warm brown shade. Brown faux leather makes up the strap and clasp. The bag is fully lined in cotton.
Blossoming daisies in Bandung, known as the City of Flowers, inspire Rosalia Tarigan in the design of these earrings. Centered by glistening peridots, the filigree flower earrings are handcrafted of sterling silver.
10. Green Pinewood Desk Organizer
This handsome desk organizer is made of pinewood and stained a rich green with handpainted flowers of various colors on nearly every outward-facing surface. The organizer has a compartment for notepads or sticky notes; a tall, narrow pencil holder; and a short, square receptacle for paper clips or other small essentials. This desk organizer was handcrafted by members of the God's Seed cooperative of El Salvador.
11. Lotus Flower Hoop Earrings
Crafted of sterling silver with elegant openwork, two padma, or lotus flowers, form beautiful hoops below the ears. Putu Putri presents this floral accessory.
12. Beaded Amethyst and Peridot Bracelet From Thailand
Spring-green peridot combines harmoniously with amethyst in this bracelet from Thailand's Sasina. The artisan knots the gems by hand on golden silk threads. The beaded bracelet is secured by a sterling silver plated brass clasp with an extender chain for adjustable length.
13. Sea Turtle Silver Earrings
Posed on sterling posts, baby sea turtles are safe in the protected waters of Koh Phra Thong. Wadarat Supasirisuk presents these handcrafted earrings from Thailand.