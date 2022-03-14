Joy

Purchase beautiful crafts from these 8 female artisans at Upworthy market — save $10 with code SPRING10

Purchase beautiful crafts from these 8 female artisans at Upworthy market — save $10 with code SPRING10

March is Women's History Month, dedicated to honoring women all around the globe. Women are powerful and when they succeed, families, communities and economies succeed. Supporting artisans directly not only helps them financially but can help foster economic equality in general. At Upworthy Market, you can be assured that your purchases directly support artisans who craft their own products. We want to highlight some strong, female artisans and their crafts. Read their personal stories and view their collections below.

Mayra Hernandez's Story

"I've been weaving now since 1990, when I was 13, a lady gave me the opportunity to sell ceramics in her crafts shop, and then I started selling traditional clothing with another woman. That's when I discovered how much I like handicrafts, because you get to meet many people. After that, a couple I knew taught me to sell and how to talk to and treat tourists so that they buy my crafts." – Mayra Hernandez

View Artisan Collection

Matta's Story

"My name is Matta Nandrakwang, I was born and raised in Chiang Rai, the northernmost province in Thailand next to the border with Myanmar (Burma). I grew up appreciating this naturally beautiful area, home to rich and diverse cultures as well as many ancient ethnic tribes. Since the area is rich with gems and the main activity was their trade, I began to learn and develop a passion for the various gemstones. Ever since I was a young girl, I have been enamored with the hill tribe people's love of jewelry. I realized I had much to learn and decided to enroll in gemology school. There I learned all about gems and jewelry making." – Matta

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Zandra Lorena Sajbin's Story

"The first thing I ever made on my own was a pair of silver earrings. My husband taught me so I could help him. I remember watching him work on his own 'til all hours of the night and I really wanted to learn how to craft jewelry. Finally the day came when he asked me to help him and that's how I started. As I saw the jewelry I had been crafting and saw how beautiful it was I felt happy, everyone kept saying how much they liked what I had made!" – Zandra Lorena Sajbin

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

Patricia Jara's Story

Patricia embodies one of the most fundamental beliefs: that love is at the core of everything. She says it best: “What you do with love always becomes love in some way and expresses itself as such. My jewelry is an expression of love conveyed through art using nature’s influences that interact in a single design.”

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Thatsanee and Ramphan's Story

Thatsanee was born in Sankamphang, a land of beautiful and attractive handicrafts, celadon items chief among them. "I worked in a bank for quite a few years but the office work prevented me from admiring the beauty of my area's handicrafts. The advantage of working in the bank was that I could access funding resources. I got some small capital to be able to start up a little celadon kiln and workshop along with my partner, Kanda. Working with celadon was a dream of mine, and being able to focus my life in this special traditional craft of Thailand brought deep meaning to me. Soon after, I was joined by Ramphan Khumsingkaew, an extraordinary painter, and we all helped to form the base of our small team many years ago." – Thatsanee

"Dearest clients, we are artists in the celadon ceramic tradition, one of the three main ceramic styles in Thailand that dates back many hundreds of years. The traditional green tones of the glaze are intended to bring to mind the tonal qualities of jade." – Ramphan

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Arti Sharma's Story

"While working as a business professional, I've always had a deep passion for social causes, especially helping the less fortunate. I met a number of artisans and learned about their lives and how they were living. They created beautiful crafts by hand from materials like wood, cloth and threads, which I thought was phenomenal. What really moved me was that, even though this art is world-famous, the artisans were paid so little. They were earning almost nothing and yet had to make do with it to pay for rent, food, education, daily expenses and more. I decided to use my marketing experience to help these artisans market their crafts and assist them in earning what they deserve. I want all artisans to earn a fair livelihood so they can have happy and healthy lives. This is also the sole reason of why I left my previous job to start out on my own. Our artisans should earn what their work is worth, and it is my mission to help make this happen." – Arti Sharma

View Artisan Collection

www.novica.com

Alaya Cholprasertsuk's Story

"We have been living in a small rural village for three years. Here I wanted to do something that I loved and to feel free. One day I got the opportunity to learn the process of batik and kept practicing at home afterwards. I thought it was fantastic because I could create anything on the cloth with a free mind. I would go for a walk near my home and look around; I would look at things that impressed my mind and feelings and think about them. Once back home, I would use this inspiration and get down to work with concentration and patience. At first I could not really sell anything until I joined an artistic fair where I used my husband's company stand to display my work on its walls. Unbelievably, I could sell. What really made me happy was to know that people I didn't know bought my work because they loved it, and not only to please me or out of friendship. It encouraged me to continue, which was a good thing since some shops later placed orders. This craft is my pride and my life and I think I have found my way." – Alaya Cholprasertsuk

Alaya is a parent to Kann, an energetic, autistic 16-year-old boy. She has divine patience and grace, and these traits are beautifully exemplified in her life as an artisan, a Thai batik designer, producer and mother. She and her husband are partners in the business that provide for Kann through their artistic work.

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

Rita Addo's Story

"I am a designer by profession. I do my designing with African concepts in mind. Growing up, I loved to sketch things on paper. It was a natural talent, I guess. The carvers who collaborate with me use traditional tools. As the demand grows, I'm able to give work to more carvers, which generates more income for them and their families. It is possible one or two carvers who show a keen interest can make a career out of this. The workshop also provides local women with a constant supply of wood scraps for cooking. With the sale of my jewelry, women in the neighborhood who enjoy stringing beads also get to earn some money when there is an increase in demand. We use mainly wood, recycled aluminum sheets and recycled plastic beads." – Rita Addo

View Artisan Collection

market.upworthy.com

women's history month
Badge
Fresh Cravings
Fresh Cravings
Sponsored

Family-owned Fresh Cravings 'Salsabrates the Good' and supports youth changemakers

Courtesy of Fresh Cravings

Fresh Cravings Salsa has donated $250,000 to 50 grassroots non-profits with a focus on youth-led initiatives.

True

There's no question that we live in challenging times. But along with challenges come opportunities for change—and for changemakers to rise up.

When the world feels dark, we naturally crave the light. We look for torches of goodness, people who create and shed light on positive change in their communities and in society, as a whole. Sometimes we find these wonderful humans in the most unlikely of places—for instance, in the "Salsabrations" of a beloved snacking brand known for chilled salsas and hummus dips.

Family-owned Fresh Cravings says that its motto, "Crave Goodness," is about inspiring people to seek the best for themselves, their friends and family and their communities. It’s not just lip service; the company puts its money where its mouth is, giving back to the communities it serves. In 2021, Fresh Cravings launched a national giveback campaign to "Salsabrate™ The Good" by donating $5,000 a week—$250,000 total—to 50 grassroots, non-profit organizations with an emphasis on youth change-makers. And it's continuing its commitment to amplify and support the good in 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
community
Joy

Jennifer Garner shows how a random act of kindness begins with a simple Ziploc bag

via Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner's Ziploc care package.

Homelessness has been on the increase in America since 2016 and the numbers exploded in 2020. On a single night in January 2020, there were more than 580,000 individuals who were without a home.

There are many reasons for the increase in homelessness and one of the leading causes is a lack of affordable housing across the country. Housing prices have been on a steady increase and, according to PBS, we are about 7 million units short of affordable housing in the country.

So what can the average person do about this human tragedy taking place in America’s streets? Some people who would like to help don’t feel comfortable giving money to homeless people, although experts in the field say that most of the time it is OK.

“If you don’t have money or time, or capacity to donate, I still think it’s nice to be respectful and say hello,” Diane O’Connell, a community lawyer for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, told the Chicago Tribune.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Joy

A boy in Louisiana goes the extra mile to make sure his foster dog gets a forever home

Photo credit North Shore Animal League America

Roman Duncan and his mom, with Maggie the foster pup.

Puppies are cute, rambunctious and have a way of worming themselves into your heart, and that’s exactly what happened to Roman Duncan when his family fostered a sweet pit bull mix named Maggie. Roman’s mom stepped up to foster Maggie and get her accustomed to what family life would be like. Being a puppy is hard—it requires learning all the rules that you’re not familiar with and a patient human to teach them to you.

The Duncan family helped Maggie learn the ropes of puppy life to prepare her for her new post-rescue family. The Duncans live in Louisiana and the rescue shelter, North Shore Animal League America, is in Port Washington, New York, which meant Roman’s new cuddle buddy would have to be transported a long way. Six-year-old Roman wanted to do what he could to make sure his best friend was adopted, so he devised a plan. He decided to write letters to Maggie’s potential adopters to let them know that she’s the goodest of girls.

Maggie sleeping.Photo Credit: North Shore Animal League America


Keep Reading Show less
pet adoption
Science

The 2021 World Nature Photography Award winners were announced and the pictures are stunning

Tom Vierus/World Nature Photography Awards

The World Nature Photography Awards announced the winners of its 2021 photo contest and Amos Nachoum from the United States won the top cash prize award of $1,000 for his image of a leopard seal about to capture a defenseless gentoo penguin.

Getting the photo was no easy task. Nachoum had to wait for hours on the remote island of Plano, off the Antarctic Peninsula, for the right moment at low tide when the seals entered a lagoon to catch their prey.

Unfortunately, the photo is one of the last moments of the young penguin’s life. “The terrified penguin tried to escape as the game continued. But soon, the end came,” Nachoum said in a statement.

Other winners include a remarkable shot of a humpback whale just outside New York City, a majestic photo of an orangutan in a river and an arctic fox braving the frozen tundra in Iceland.

The photographs are a wonderful example of the dedication and care taken by nature photographers, but they’re also a reminder of our duty to care for the environment.

“The World Nature Photography Awards were founded in the belief that we can all make small efforts to shape the future of our planet in a positive way and that photography can influence people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet. 2021’s competition saw entries come in from 20 countries across 6 continents,” the World Nature Photography Awards said in a press release.

Here are all 13 of the photographers who won gold in the 2021 contest.

Keep Reading Show less
nature photography
Trending Stories