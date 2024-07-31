+
A PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM UPWORTHY
We are a small, independent media company on a mission to share the best of humanity with the world.
If you think the work we do matters, pre-ordering a copy of our first book would make a huge difference in helping us succeed.
GOOD PEOPLE Book
upworthy
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 14 best pieces of advice he's sharing for his 77th birthday

He shared ‘77 Lessons at 77’ with his ‘Pump Club’ newsletter group.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, advice, arnold's pump club
via Arnold Schwarzenegger/WikimediaCommons

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Brazil.

There are few more remarkable examples of someone achieving the American Dream than Arnold Schwarzenegger. He had a humble upbringing in Austria, where his family struggled to make ends meet. Still, after enjoying the opportunity in America, he became a 7-time Mr. Universe, the biggest action star of the ‘80s and ‘90s and the 2-time Governor of California.

Even though Schwarzenegger is known for being a larger-than-life movie star who never had a problem flaunting his ego, he’s also a generous man who’s always spoken about the importance of giving back. He attributes much of his success to being helped by others.

“The whole concept of the self‑made man or woman is a myth,” he said in a commencement speech at the University of Houston in May 2017. “The reason why I want you to understand that is because as soon as you understand that you are here because of a lot of help, then you also understand that now is time to help others.”

July 30th was Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday, so he shared some of the wisdom he’s accumulated over the years with members of “Arnold’s Pump Club,” a daily newsletter by him and his team about nutrition, fitness and wellness. Schwarzenegger calls the club the “positive corner of the internet."

“No matter where you are in life, negativity and jealousy won’t help you get to a better place. I put together these 77 lessons from my 77 years to help you learn and dream a little more, and offer suggestions that will support you in living a better life,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the book’s intro.

Here are 14 of the most inspiring pieces of advice Schwarzenegger shared in his 77 Lessons at 77 e-book. You can download the whole book here.

1. Everything starts with vision

You have to see it before you can achieve it. You will never regret the time you spend to develop a very clear vision. When I say clear, I mean so clear that it plays in your mind like a movie. Before I stepped on a bodybuilding stage, I saw myself standing on the podium holding the trophy. It was like a memory — one that just hadn’t happened yet.

5. Decide who — not what — you want to be

Make your vision a part of your identity. Don’t say, “I want to be fit.” Say, “I want to be the type of person who can keep up with my kids and grandkids,” or “I want to be the person who everyone looks at on the beach.”

9. None of us make it alone

I am not a self-made man, even though I came to America without any money. Claiming I made it on my own would mean disrespecting my parents, the mentors and early coaches, the training

partners and friends like Franco, and every single person who reached out and gave me a hand when I needed it. No matter who you are, someone helped you or laid the groundwork for you along the way. Once you accept that, you can see the tremendous responsibility that comes with it. You have a duty to help the next generation.



12. Reps, reps, reps

You might think you only do reps in the gym, but repetitions are the key to life. Whether you want to improve at speaking in public or reading books or just eating better, you will need to do reps. Whatever you work at, it becomes easier and less uncomfortable with every rep you do.

25. Your mind can be your greatest enemy

It can be your biggest naysayer. Learning to overcome yourself is much more important than learning to overcome anyone else. Your mind will seek comfort. It will ask why you don’t just stay in bed, under the covers, when you wake up before the sun to train or to work. It will tell you that you might fail, so why even try? You need to learn to shut it off.

26. There are times for thinking, and there are times to be a machine

I start every day like a machine. Everything is on automatic pilot. I wake up, I make coffee, I feed all of my animals, then I drink my coffee, get on my bike, and ride to the gym to train. I don’t turn my brain on until I’ve biked to breakfast after the gym.

39. Sometimes, nothing f*ckin’ matters

There are other times that my team makes fun of me because I am so relaxed. We will come to someone else’s event where I’m supposed to speak, and they’ll tell me they’re sorry, but we don’t know when I’ll be on stage. I say, “It doesn’t f*ckin matter.” Because it doesn’t. We don’t have control. Trying to control something we can’t will only make all of us stressed out, and that won’t help anybody.



43. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of progress

I know a lot of people who will start a workout plan that’s supposed to be every other day, and then as soon as something comes up and they miss a day, they give up. You’re never going to be perfect. None of us are. Just accept it. Progress is about moving forward. So you can only do two workout days this week instead of three? That’s still progress compared to zero workouts. Just keep moving forward.

49. Sell, sell, sell

No matter what you do in life, you need to learn to sell. Whether you have a product or whether you are the product, we all have to sell something. Become comfortable with selling.

58. Develop a sense of humor

People love to laugh. They like being around funny people. You might think you’re either funny or you’re not. That’s not true. Like everything, you can get better with reps. When I wanted to get into Hollywood, I became friends with a very famous comedian, Milton Berle. I asked him to help me with comedy. Milton would write jokes for me, and then he would critique my timing. (He wasn’t very gentle about it, I remember a few, “Schwarzenegger, you Nazi, you fucked it up!”) The more I practiced, by getting in a joke in every TV appearance, the better I became.



62. If you ever feel stuck, pick three small things you can focus on

Make them so small it’s impossible for you to fail. If your goals are to learn a new language, get in shape, and read more, write all three things on a notecard, and write “5 minutes a day.” When you wake up, do 5 minutes of reading, 5 minutes of pushups and squats, and 5 minutes of language practice before you brush your teeth. Make a tally for each habit on the notecard, and keep it on your nightstand. No matter what, you get that tally every day. Even if you’re about to climb into bed and you realize you didn’t do all three things, you do it and then go to sleep.

68. Find joy, not happiness

I think one of the nicest things anybody ever said about me came from Jim Lorimer. He said, “If I needed one word to describe Arnold, it’s ‘joy.’ When he’s working, there is joy, when he’s with his friends, there is joy, when he’s with his family, there is joy. I’ve never seen someone have joy in everything they do.” Now, I believe joy is different than happiness. Joy is deeper. People chase happiness, but I think they should chase joy. Happiness is fleeting. You can feel joy when you’re struggling. You can feel joy when you’re grieving the loss of a dear friend. Joy, to me, is having a sense of purpose. It’s what gives meaning to life.

70. The world isn’t as broken as your phone makes it seem

Read your social media feed. Now imagine going to a gym, or a bar, or church, and hearing

people talk like that. You’d say, “It’s enough already — stop fucking whining.” But that’s normal on social media! Get out there in the real world as often as you can. Talk to real people, not avatars. You will not find joy on social media.

76. Leave the world better than you found it

That’s it. If every one of us tries to live up to that simple rule, imagine the world we’ll leave to our grandkids.

From Your Site Articles
arnold schwarzenegger
Family

People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party

Dad to the rescue.

via TheEllenShow / YouTube

Mark Wahlberg on "The Ellen Show."

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor.

"I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off. And she said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me."

No matter who your dad is, especially if you're a 10-year-old-girl, you have zero desire to see him dance in front of your friends.

But the parents at the dance probably would have had a blast seeing Wahlberg bust out some of his old-school '90s Marky Mark moves.

However, Wahlberg couldn't help but leave his mark on the music being played at the dance.

Let's not forget, he didn't get famous for his acting but for showing off his abs in the "Good Vibrations" video.

Being that Wahlberg's time as a pop star was three decades ago, he couldn't believe it when he heard the music being played at the dance.

"[Grace] sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, 'This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good,'" he said.

"I told the DJ and he's like, 'Oh, I thought it was.' I said, 'What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that's not okay," Wahlberg said.

He's right. There's no place for music with explicit lyrics at a dance for 10-year-old children.

Wahlberg says the DJ didn't know he wasn't playing the edited version, but it's probably more likely that he didn't even realize the song was a problem. Pop music these days is filled with a numbing amount of violent and misogynistic lyrics.

A recent study from the University of Missouri found that nearly one-third of pop songs contain lyrics that degrade or demean women by portraying them as submissive or sexually objectified.

Currently, three of the top five songs on the Billboard Top 40 contain the word "bitch." One of them is sung in Korean.

It's odd that Americans have become more sensitive to misogyny in pop culture in films, television, and comedy, but still have a huge cultural blind-spot when it comes to music.

That's not a good thing, especially when pop music is marketed to teenagers.

"We know that music has a strong impact on young people and how they view their role in society," said Cynthia Frisby, a professor in the Missouri School of Journalism.

"Unlike rap or hip-hop, pop music tends to have a bubbly, uplifting sound that is meant to draw listeners in," Frisby continued. "But that can be problematic if the lyrics beneath the sound are promoting violence and misogynistic behavior."

Let's face it, pop stars are role models. Their examples show young people what to wear and how to behave. That's not to say that kids will blindly follow someone just because they like their music. But it has an undeniable effect.

Wahlberg, and any parent who monitors what their kids are listening to, deserve credit for protecting the minds and hearts of their kids.

Frisby has some great advice for parents concerned about negative imagery in pop music.

"Ask your daughters and sons what songs they like to listen to and have conversations about how the songs might impact their identity," Frisby said.

"For example, many songs might make young girls feel like they have to look and act provocative in order to get a boy to like them, when that isn't necessarily the case. If children and teens understand that what they are hearing isn't healthy behavior, then they might be more likely to challenge what they hear on the radio."

He's right. There's no place for music with explicit lyrics at a dance for 10-year-old children.

Wahlberg says the DJ didn't know he wasn't playing the edited version, but it's probably more likely that he didn't even realize the song was a problem. Pop music these days is filled with a numbing amount of violent and misogynistic lyrics.

A recent study from the University of Missouri found that nearly one-third of pop songs contain lyrics that degrade or demean women by portraying them as submissive or sexually objectified.

Currently, three of the top five songs on the Billboard Top 40 contain the word "bitch." One of them is sung in Korean.

It's odd that Americans have become more sensitive to misogyny in pop culture in films, television, and comedy, but still have a huge cultural blind-spot when it comes to music.

That's not a good thing, especially when pop music is marketed to teenagers.

"We know that music has a strong impact on young people and how they view their role in society," said Cynthia Frisby, a professor in the Missouri School of Journalism.

"Unlike rap or hip-hop, pop music tends to have a bubbly, uplifting sound that is meant to draw listeners in," Frisby continued. "But that can be problematic if the lyrics beneath the sound are promoting violence and misogynistic behavior."

Let's face it, pop stars are role models. Their examples show young people what to wear and how to behave. That's not to say that kids will blindly follow someone just because they like their music. But it has an undeniable effect.

Wahlberg, and any parent who monitors what their kids are listening to, deserve credit for protecting the minds and hearts of their kids.

Frisby has some great advice for parents concerned about negative imagery in pop music.

"Ask your daughters and sons what songs they like to listen to and have conversations about how the songs might impact their identity," Frisby said.

"For example, many songs might make young girls feel like they have to look and act provocative in order to get a boy to like them, when that isn't necessarily the case. If children and teens understand that what they are hearing isn't healthy behavior, then they might be more likely to challenge what they hear on the radio."


This article originally appeared on 03.03.20

From Your Site Articles
mark wahlberg scolds dj
Joy

An Olympian lost his wedding ring in the Seine. His apology to his wife is perfection.

High jump champ Gianmarco Tamberi was serving as Italy's flag bearer during the opening ceremonies when his ring slipped off and bounced into the river.

Photo credit: Canva (left) filip bossuyt from Kortrijk, Belgium (right)

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi had an oopsie with his wedding ring during the opening cermonies.

A wedding ring is supposed to be a symbol of lifelong commitment that you never take off—but what about if it falls off? Into a 30-foot-deep moving river no less?

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi was proudly serving as Italy's flag bearer during the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremonies on the Seine when a terrible mishap occurred. As Tamberi tells it on Instagram (auto-translated from Italian), "too much water, too many kg lost in the past few months or maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing," led to his ring flying off his finger while he was waving Italy's flag.

He had a "glimmer of hope" when he saw it bounce off the inside of the boat, but alas, "the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air I saw her dive into the water like that was the only place she wanted to be."

"A few moments that lasted an eternity," he wrote. One can only imagine the mix of emotions he must have experienced in those moments.

But whatever despair he felt seems to have turned to positive acceptance as he said he "couldn't imagine a better place" for his wedding ring to be lost.

"It will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while I tried to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sporting event in the world," he wrote. Aww, seriously.

But then it got even better as he made a suggestion to his wife, Chiara Bontempi Tamberi.

"I think there might be a huge poetic side to yesterday's misdeed, and if you want, we'll throw yours into that river, too, so they'll be together forever, and we'll have one more excuse to, like you've always asked, renew our vows and get married anew."

Come on. Throwing her ring in the river too so that they would be together forever and they could get married all over again? That's like a scene out of a romcom you want to hate but just can't.

People loved how he handled the lost ring dilemma in such a romantic way:

"This guy is literally straight out of a romance novel."

"This is a man who knows how to say... honey, I lost my ring.without ending up in the dog house."

"That Italian charm is undefeated."

"Bro won the Olympic gold medal for romance damn."

"Dude is smoother than Reese’s peanut butter. Well done bruh."

Tamberi wrapped up his public apology with "I love you my love ❤️ May it be auspicious to come home with even bigger gold!!!"

The high jumper has some experience with both Olympic gold and viral fame, as he and his closest competitor tied for gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Rather than do a jump off to determine a single winner, the two decided to share the gold medalin a beautiful display of sportsmanship. (Tamberi is also known for shaving half his beard before competitions, hence the half-bearded "Lord of the Rings" reference in the final Instagram slide.)

Here's to amor

From Your Site Articles
love
Health

Motivation expert explains how two simple words can free you from taking things personally

You don't need to take responsibility for everything and everyone.

via TEDx SF/Flickr and TEDx SF/Flickr

Mel Robinson making a TED Talk.

Towards the end of The Beatles’ illustrious but brief career, Paul McCartney wrote “Let it Be,” a song about finding peace by letting events take their natural course. It was a sentiment that seemed to mirror the feeling of resignation the band had with its imminent demise.

The bittersweet song has had an appeal that has lasted generations and that may be because it reflects an essential psychological concept: the locus of control.

“It’s about understanding where our influence ends and accepting that some things are beyond our control,” Jennifer Chappell Marsh, a marriage and family therapist, told The Huffington Post. “We can’t control others, so instead, we should focus on our own actions and responses.”

This idea of giving up control, or the illusion of it, when it does us no good, was perfectly distilled into 2 words that everyone can understand as the “Let Them” theory. Podcast host, author, motivational speaker and former lawyer Mel Robbins explained this theory perfectly in a vial Instagram video.

“I just heard about this thing called the ‘Let Them Theory,’ I freaking love this,” Robbins starts the video.

“If your friends are not inviting you out to brunch this weekend, let them. If the person that you're really attracted to is not interested in a commitment, let them. If your kids do not want to get up and go to that thing with you this week, let them.” Robbins says in the clip. “So much time and energy is wasted on forcing other people to match our expectations.”

“If they’re not showing up how you want them to show up, do not try to force them to change; let them be themselves because they are revealing who they are to you. Just let them – and then you get to choose what you do next,” she continued.

The phrase is a great one to keep in your mental health tool kit because it’s a reminder that, for the most part, we can’t control other people. And if we can, is it worth wasting the emotional energy? Especially when we can allow people to behave as they wish and then we can react to them however we choose.

Stop wasting energy on trying to get other people to meet YOUR expectations. Instead, try using the “Let Them Theory.” 

@melrobbins

Stop wasting energy on trying to get other people to meet YOUR expectations. Instead, try using the “Let Them Theory.” 💥 Listen now on the #melrobbinspodcast!! “The “Let Them Theory”: A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About” 🔗 in bio #melrobbins #letthemtheory #letgo #lettinggo #podcast #podcastepisode

How you respond to their behavior can significantly impact how they treat you in the future.

It’s also incredibly freeing to relieve yourself of the responsibility of changing people or feeling responsible for their actions. As the old Polish proverb goes, “Not my circus, not my monkeys.”

“Yes! It’s much like a concept propelled by the book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k.’ Save your energy and set your boundaries accordingly. It’s realizing that we only have “control” over ourselves and it’s so freeing,” 60DaysToLive2012 wrote.

“Let It Be” brought Paul McCartney solace as he dealt with losing his band in a very public breakup. The same state of mind can help all of us, whether it’s dealing with parents living in the past, friends who change and you don’t feel like you know them anymore, or someone who cuts you off in traffic because they’re in a huge rush to go who knows where.

The moment someone gets on your nerves and you feel a jolt of anxiety run up your back, take a big breath and say, “Let them.”


This article originally appeared on 3.4.24

From Your Site Articles
psychology

Best CBD for dogs: 5 CBD oils and CBD dog treats to help your pup relax

Top 5 CBD oils and treats to help your dog relax: Expert picks for a calm pup.

If your dog is often anxious or nervous, the best CBD for dogs may help it relax. CBD is a natural substance found in hemp, with many potential health benefits. Humans have long used it to manage anxiety, stress, and pain. More recently, CBD has become a common remedy for dogs, too. Some owners give their dogs CBD before stressful vet visits, and others give their pups a daily dose to keep them calm and content.

If you're interested in giving your dog CBD oil, it's important to make sure you buy from a reputable company. The best brands make CBD oil specifically for dogs. They carefully source their ingredients and formulate their pet CBD oil to be effective, well-absorbed, and enjoyable. So, what brands best fit this mold? Here are five top products we recommend you consider.

Best CBD Products for Dogs

  1. Best CBD Oil Overall: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs
  2. Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD for Stressful Experiences: R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews
  3. Best CBD Hemp Oil Chews for Joint Support: Chou2 Pharma Comfort
  4. Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Soft Chews for Anxious Dogs: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews
  5. Best CBD Oil for Picky Dogs: Soul CBD Oil for Pets

Potential Benefits of CBD for Dogs

  • Stress Relief: Dogs often become stressed due to changes in their environment or schedule. CBD oil may help dogs relax and adapt to these changes more quickly.
  • Fewer Anxiety Behaviors: Does your dog chew, pace, or bark excessively? These behaviors are often due to anxiety, and CBD oil can help manage them.
  • Pain Management: In addition to relieving anxiety, CBD may also help relieve pain. It's quite effective for dogs with joint pain due to arthritis or other conditions.
  • Calmer Digestion: Dogs who experience frequent diarrhea and gassiness may benefit from CBD oil. It can help relieve inflammation throughout the digestive tract, leading to fewer symptoms.

Best CBD Products for Dogs

1. Best CBD Oil Overall:CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs


How Well It Works:

CBDfx Pet Tincture is a broad-spectrum CBD oil with a potent bacon flavor that dogs love. Although it is made for dogs, this CBD oil is made with human-grade ingredients. Plus, despite its bacon flavor, it is entirely vegan. CBDfx has this and its other pet CBD products medically reviewed by a veterinarian so you can have confidence in its safety and effectiveness.

Pet owners find that their dogs seem calmer and less nervous within an hour of being given this CBD oil. Some customers occasionally give their dogs this CBD oil, such as before a stressful vet visit or fireworks show. Others give it to their dog once or twice a day to manage ongoing anxiety. Reviewers say they notice their dogs barking and chewing less after a few days of consistently using this CBD oil.

CBDfx Pet Tincture can also be used for dogs with pain or neurological conditions. Owners of arthritic dogs often find their pups seem more energetic and agile after being given this broad-spectrum CBD oil for a few days.

CBDfx is a leader in the CBD industry, putting care into their products. This CBD oil for dogs is not only made in the U.S. but has also been lab-tested and found to be solvent-free.

Pros:

  • Vegan and Cruelty-Free
  • Lab-tested and solvent-free
  • Medically reviewed by a veterinarian
  • Made with human-grade ingredients derived from the hemp plant

Cons:

  • Only available in one flavor

Specs:

  • CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD
  • Size: 30 mL per bottle
  • Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2000 mg CBD per bottle
  • Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs today.


2. Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD for Stressful Experiences: R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews


How Well It Works:

For dogs who struggle with stressful experiences, we recommend trying R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews. These full-spectrum hemp extract CBD chews contain 5 mg CBD apiece. The recommended serving is 1 chew for dogs weighing 1-25 pounds and 2 chews for dogs weighing 26+ pounds. Chews are very convenient when your dog is already anxious and on edge. Feeding them CBD dog treats is often easier than administering liquid CBD oil.

Since R&R Multifunctional Dog Chews are made with full-spectrum CBD, they contain not just CBD but also traces of CBC, CBN, and CBG. These other cannabinoids have their own relaxing and pain-relieving properties and also amplify the effects of CBD. So, your dog will get plenty of relief from these chews. Many customers find their dogs appear calmer and less worried within 30 minutes of taking a chew. Just like their “people products,” they do note that consistency is key for more visible benefits, and it may take up to 5 days of consistency to allow the compound to build and to begin noticing positive changes in your dog.

The other ingredients in R&R Multifunctional Dog Chews are healthy, whole-food ingredients, including sweet potato, flax seed, and chicken liver. These ingredients have their own health benefits, including healthy digestion and improved energy levels. R&R specially formulated them for a low refusal rate - meaning, it is one of the best tasting chews on the market that even the pickiest of dogs will like!

Reviewers say their dogs enjoy the flavor of these treats and eat them willingly. Many customers use these treats when their dogs are nervous about fireworks displays, guests in the home, or new pets. R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews are lab-tested, and the results are available on the company's website. They hold nearly perfect 5-star reviews on their site and on Google for this product.

Pros:

  • Made with whole-food ingredients like chicken and sweet potato
  • Recommended for dogs of all sizes
  • High in antioxidants and minerals
  • Lab-test results available

Cons:

  • Due to their soft profile, a few chews may break apart during shipping in the jar

Specs:

  • CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
  • Size: 60 treats per jar
  • Strength: 5 mg CBD per treat
  • Flavor(s): Chicken

Learn more about R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews today.


3. Best CBD Hemp Oil Chews for Joint Support:Chou2 Pharma Comfort


How Well It Works:

Chou2 (shu-tu) Pharma Comfort Hip & Joint Support is a CBD product designed specifically to support joint health and mobility in dogs. Using targeted cannabinoids, these soft chews provide CBD and CBG (and no THC), making them even more potent and effective than treats containing broad-spectrum CBD. They are also formulated with MSM, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine, all of which are shown to help keep joints healthy, loose, and limber.

Owners of athletic dogs like using these chews to help keep their dog’s tendons, ligaments, and joints comfortable. These treats are also popular for older dogs starting to develop hip and joint concerns. Customers say their aging dogs become more interested in running and playing after a few days on these treats.

Chou2 Pharma Comfort Hip & Joint Support treats are designed for maximum absorption. The cannabinoid molecules are specially processed to be more bioavailable and better absorbed. These treats are also made with organic ingredients and are entirely grain-free and soy-free, making them suitable for dogs with sensitive digestive tracts.

These CBD dog treats are THC-free and veterinarian-approved. They have also been tested in a third-party lab, which gives pet owners confidence in their purity and potency. But still make sure to talk to your vet about any changes to your dog’s health routing and diet.

Pros:

  • Contains targeted, pure cannabinoid molecules
  • 0% THC
  • Contains MSM, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine for joint health
  • Formulated for maximum bioavailability
  • Grain-free and soy-free
  • Veterinarian-approved

Cons:

  • Bag can be hard to reseal

Specs:

  • CBD type: blend of pure CBD and CBG
  • Size: 30 chews per bag
  • Strength: 5 mg CBD/CBG per chew
  • Flavor(s): Savory Beef

Learn more about Chou2 Pharma Comfort Hip and Joint Support today.


4. Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Soft Chews for Anxious Dogs: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews


How Well It Works:

We suggest Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews for dogs who pace, bark excessively, or show other signs of serious anxiety. These bacon-flavored chews are specifically formulated to be relaxing. Reviewers say they notice a positive change in their dogs' demeanor after consistently feeding these treats for a few days. Hyperactive dogs tend to calm down and spend more time resting.

Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews are USDA Organic. They're formulated by veterinarians, which gives us confidence in their safety and effectiveness. These soft chews are made with full-spectrum hemp extract. So, in addition to CBD, they contain plenty of beneficial terpenes and flavonoids from hemp. Organic chamomile and passion flower provide additional calming benefits.

Aspen Green makes these treats and their other products with hemp grown in Colorado. They use an eco-friendly CBD extraction method called Supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces very pure CBD oil. Their CBD products are all third-party lab-tested and confirmed free of mold, salmonella, and heavy metals. You can scan the QR code on any package to see the lab test results for that batch.

Pros:

  • Enhanced with calming chamomile and passion flower
  • Formulated by veterinarians
  • Lab-confirmed free from common contaminants
  • CBD extracted using eco-friendly, Supercritical CO2 method

Cons:

  • Large dogs need 4 chews per serving

Specs:

  • CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
  • Size: 60 soft chews
  • Strength: 10 mg CBD per chew
  • Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews today.


5. Best CBD Oil for Picky Dogs: Soul CBD Oil for Pets


How Well It Works:

Soul CBD Oil for Pets is a great choice for dogs who turn up their noses at other CBD oil for dogs. It has a tempting bacon flavor, and many customers find their dogs lap it willingly from the dropper. This CBD oil for dogs is also made with CBD isolate, so it has far less hemp flavor than broad spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil. If your dog is not a fan of the taste of hemp, they'll probably like this CBD oil for dogs.

Soul CBD Oil for Pets has a simple ingredient list. It's made with sunflower oil as a carrier oil. The product has been lab-tested to ensure it's safe and potent. Customers also like that it comes in a plastic bottle, so they don't have to worry about it breaking if their dog knocks it on the floor.

Some customers use this CBD oil for dogs who are anxious or overly hyperactive. They find that CBD oil helps their dogs stay calmer and more focused during training. Other customers give this CBD oil to their older dogs. They find it helps ease arthritis symptoms so their dogs can run and play more comfortably. The suggested dose is one dropper of oil, but customers with smaller dogs often find they only need half a dropper to enjoy substantial relief.

Pros:

  • Made with CBD isolate; little to no hemp taste
  • Simple ingredient list
  • Comes in a plastic bottle
  • Lab-tested

Cons:

  • Some customers find the bacon aroma unpleasant

Specs:

  • CBD type: CBD isolate
  • Size: 30 mL per bottle
  • Strength: 250 mg CBD per bottle
  • Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Soul CBD Oil for Pets today.


How We Picked The Best CBD for Dogs

As more and more dog owners have discovered CBD, the market has become flooded with CBD dog treats and CBD oil for dogs. Unfortunately, not all products are of the same high quality. It's important to make sure the CBD products you give your dog are safe, pure, and effective. We were careful in our analysis to ensure we selected only the best CBD oils and treats to recommend in this article. Here are the main criteria we considered in our analysis.

Lab-Testing Protocols

CBD oil for dogs should always be lab-tested. This testing demonstrates two things. First, it can show that the CBD oil is free from contaminants like heavy metals and bacteria. Second, it shows how much CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids the CBD oil contains. Dogs are very sensitive to THC and cannot have very much of it. So, in this article, we only included CBD oil that has been lab-tested and found to have THC levels that are safe for dogs.

Ingredient Sources and Quality

The quality of the ingredients really matters in CBD oil for dogs. First, we made sure the hemp was sourced responsibly from producers within the U.S. We also looked into other ingredients. We often preferred products made with organic ingredients and those with short, simple ingredient lists.

Company Reputation

How long has the company been in business? While there are some promising newcomers on the market, we tended to prefer companies that have been in the CBD industry for a while. We also looked for companies with good guarantees and shipping policies.

Reviewer Opinions

We spent a lot of time reading reviews from dog owners who purchased and tried each product. Overall, we selected high-quality CBD oil products that reviewers consistently found effective. We also selected CBD oils that dog owners said their dogs ate willingly. After all, nobody wants to fight with their dog to get them to take CBD oil!

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Dog

There are many great brands of CBD oil for dogs, but not every brand will be suitable for your dog. We suggest making a short list of CBD oils you're most interested in. Then, read more about each of those oils to determine how well it fits your pup's needs. Here are the key features and characteristics to focus on as you shop for CBD oil for dogs.

Strength or Potency

CBD oil for dogs comes in many different potencies. Some brands only contain 2 mg CBD per mL, while others contain 5 or 10 mg CBD per mL. You generally want a stronger product for larger dogs and a weaker product for smaller dogs. You may also want a stronger CBD oil for dogs if your pup has really serious anxiety or pain symptoms. Such dogs sometimes need a larger dose of CBD, and it's easier to give a big dose when you have a more concentrated CBD oil. CBD interacts with a dog’s endocannabinoid system, the same as yours, so stronger chews might have more anti-inflammatory properties.

Flavor

Some CBD oil for dogs is unflavored, while others are flavored, with flavors like beef, chicken, or bacon among the most common. If you plan on mixing your dog's CBD oil into their food, then an unflavored product may work best. On the other hand, if you plan to give your dog CBD oil straight from a dropper, you'll probably have better luck with a flavored product. Choose a flavor you already know your dog loves. For example, if they go crazy every time you give them bacon, then a bacon-flavored CBD oil for dogs is likely a good choice.

Other Active Ingredients

Some CBD oil for dogs contains other active ingredients, in addition to CBD. If a CBD product is intended mainly for joint pain relief, as some are, here are some additional ingredients you might see:

  • MSM: MSM is an anti-inflammatory agent that can help ease arthritis symptoms. It's a common ingredient in joint supplements for dogs and is sometimes added to CBD products for pets.
  • Glucosamine: Glucosamine is an amino acid that may help keep ligaments, tendons, and connective tissue healthy. It may also help prevent arthritis in active dogs and prevent it from worsening in older dogs.
  • Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is a natural fluid component that lubricates joints. It can help keep joints loose, limber, and pain-free.

If you're looking for a CBD oil with potentially calming benefits, here are some additional ingredients you might see:

  • Chamomile: Chamomile is a calming herb often used to promote sleep. If you give your dog CBD oil when you want it to rest, a formula with chamomile extract may be a good choice.
  • Passion Flower: Passion flower can help calm an anxious dog's mind. It is thought to lower the activity levels of brain cells involved in the anxious response. If you're using CBD to help calm anxious behaviors like pacing or panting, then a formula with passion flower should work well.
  • Valerian Root: Valerian root may be helpful for dogs who struggle with insomnia or anxiety. If you plan on giving your dog CBD in the evening, a formula with valerian may help them drift off peacefully.

Dietary Suitability

Look at the other inactive ingredients the CBD product contains, and make sure you pick one suitable for your dog's unique dietary needs. For instance, if your dog is allergic to chicken, choose CBD oil or CBD treats that do not contain chicken.

Most CBD oil for dogs has a relatively simple formula, so you should be able to find a good one, even for a dog with allergies or food sensitivities. However, this can be a little harder to achieve with CBD treats, which tend to contain more ingredients than CBD oils.

CBD Product Type

It's best to decide early on whether you'd prefer a CBD oil or CBD treats. This way, you can focus only on products in your chosen category.

Both CBD oils and CBD treats have their pros and cons.

CBD Oils

CBD oils make it easy to control your pup's amount of CBD. You draw the desired serving up into a dropper or syringe; you can always draw up a little less or a little more to suit your dog's needs. The ingredients for CBD oil are pretty simple, too. Most just contain CBD, a carrier oil, and some natural flavors. CBD oil is a good choice for dogs with food sensitivities and allergies.

One downfall of CBD oil for dogs is that it can be messy. If you knock the bottle over, it may spill. You may squirt a little on the floor or dribble it down your dog's neck. Some dogs also don't like the taste of CBD oil, which makes it harder to administer. You can mix it into your dog's food, but they may still turn up their nose if the oil has a more potent hemp scent.

CBD Treats

CBD treats are certainly easier for pets to consume than CBD oil for dogs. There's no measuring involved. Picky dogs also tend to like them better. However, if you have an older dog with poor teeth, pay close attention to the texture of the treats you choose. Your dog may be unable to chew crunchy hard treats, so you'll want to pick soft chews.

It is a little harder to control your dog's dose of CBD with treats than with oil. You can divide a treat in half or quarters, but this is hard to do precisely, and some treats do crumble when broken apart.

If you have a dog who is picky about treats, you may prefer to give them an unflavored CBD isolate oil instead of CBD treats. You can hide the CBD isolate oil in their wet food, and they're more likely to eat it.

Types of CBD Products for Dogs

CBD products for dogs can be divided into three different types based on the kind of CBD they contain. The three types are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Which type is best for your dog depends on the symptoms you're trying to treat, your dog's palate, and how sensitive your dog is to CBD and other cannabinoids. Here's a closer look at each CBD product type and their differences.

Full-Spectrum CBD

When CBD is extracted from hemp, several other compounds come along with it. Most of these compounds are other cannabinoids, like THC and CBN. Others are terpenes, aromatic compounds that give hemp its scent. Some common terpenes you may have heard of include pinene and limonene. This hemp extract also contains flavonoids, antioxidants, and various other beneficial compounds.

This total substance extracted from a hemp plant is called full-spectrum hemp extract. If it is added as-is to a carrier oil, you get full-spectrum CBD oil.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the most potent type of CBD. There are two reasons for this. First, many of the other compounds in full-spectrum CBD, such as terpenes and cannabinoids, may have their own calming and pain-relieving benefits. Second, some of these compounds interact with CBD and enhance its effects.

So, if your dog has really serious anxiety or pain symptoms, a full-spectrum CBD oil is likely to offer them the most health benefits. The downside to full spectrum products is that they have a really strong hemp aroma due to their high terpene content. This can be off-putting to some dogs. They also contain traces of THC.

CBD oil for dogs has presumably been tested to ensure the amount of THC it contains is safe. However, if your dog consumes more full-spectrum oil than intended, they could end up ingesting more THC than is safe. This can lead to THC toxicity, the symptoms of which include nausea, lethargy, and seizures.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD is another potent option for dogs that may need a stronger CBD option. This type of CBD also contains terpenes, other cannabinoids, and flavonoids from hemp. However, any traces of THC that were found in the hemp extract have been removed. Broad-spectrum CBD is essentially full-spectrum CBD that has had the THC removed.

Broad-spectrum CBD products still work very well for anxiety and pain in dogs. They may not make your dog quite as tired and relaxed since they don't contain any THC.

You can also expect broad-spectrum CBD products to have a strong hemp aroma. So, they may be off-putting to pickier dogs. However, they can be a good choice if you're worried about your dog breaking into their treats or eating more than recommended. You won't have to worry about them accidentally consuming too much THC.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is quite different from full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. All CBD isolate contains is CBD. It contains no other terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, or antioxidants.

Pet CBD oil made with CBD isolate can certainly be effective in managing anxiety, pain, and other symptoms. However, since your dog will only be getting CBD and no other active compounds, you may need to use more of it to get the relief you seek.

One major benefit of CBD isolate is that it has barely any hemp scent or flavor. So, picky dogs who turn up their noses at broad-spectrum and full-spectrum pet CBD oil will often eat CBD isolate products willingly. Some of the best CBD brands offer CBD isolate products that taste like bacon, chicken, or beef. If you're buying CBD oil for a pup with a particular palate, this is usually a good place to start.

FAQs

Is CBD safe for dogs?

CBD is safe for dogs as long as the product you're giving your dog does not contain any contaminants and is low enough in THC to be safe for dogs.

CBD itself won't harm your dog and is unlikely to cause serious side effects. Sometimes, dogs become a bit drowsy after taking CBD, and they may experience some mild dry mouth that causes them to drink more than normal, but these effects wear off when the CBD wears off within a few hours.

To make sure the CBD hemp oil you buy is free from contaminants, look at the lab test results. They should show that the CBD oil is free from heavy metals, mold spores, bacteria, and pesticide residues. The best CBD brands all have their CBD dog health products lab-tested. If a product has yet to be lab-tested, don't buy it.

How do I give my dog CBD?

If you are giving your dog CBD treats, check the back of the bag to see how many treats your dog should have based on their weight. Then, give your dog the suggested number of treats. Most dogs will willingly eat CBD chews; just watch to make sure your pup does not hide the treat in the couch or drop it on the floor.

Giving your dog CBD oil is harder than giving them CBD chews. First, you need to decide how much CBD oil to give your dog. Check the bottle for recommendations. Most CBD oil is formulated so that about 1mL of oil is a single serving. However, if you have a really small dog or a really large dog, you may need to give them a larger or smaller volume to reach the desired dose.

Once you've drawn up the desired amount of CBD oil into your syringe or dropper, there are two ways you can give it to your dog. The easiest option is usually to mix it into some wet food. Or, if your dog only eats dry food, you can dribble it carefully over their kibble. Just make sure the oil absorbs into the kibble nuggets and doesn't end up on the bottom of the bowl. The other way to give your dog CBD oil is to squirt it into their mouth. Use one hand to gently open their mouth and the other hand to deposit the CBD oil into their tongue. It helps to have someone else hold your dog while you do this.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD?

What happens when you give your dog too much CBD depends on the type of CBD product they consume. If it is a CBD isolate product or a broad-spectrum CBD product, you don't have to worry. Due to the high dose of CBD, they will probably be really tired or drowsy for a while, but it will wear off within a few hours, and they should return to their normal behavior then.

If your dog consumed too much of a full-spectrum CBD product, then there may be cause for concern. Full-spectrum CBD products contain traces of THC. If your dog consumes more of these products than the suggested dose, they'll likely consume more THC than is safe. Dogs are really sensitive to THC, and when they consume too much of it, they can develop a number of symptoms such as:

  • Extreme fatigue and lethargy
  • Urinary incontinence
  • Drooling
  • Seizures
  • Vomiting
  • Dilated pupils

Most dogs recover from THC toxicity, but it is best for them to receive veterinary care to help manage the symptoms and prevent further consequences down the road. So, if you suspect your dog has consumed too much full-spectrum CBD or has otherwise consumed too much THC from any other source, contact your vet ASAP.

Can dogs have human CBD oil?

No, it is not a good idea to give your dog CBD oil or any other CBD product designed for humans. Many of these products are full-spectrum CBD products that contain more THC than is safe for dogs to consume. Dogs are far more sensitive to THC than humans. CBD products made for humans may also contain flavors, colors, or other additives that are unsafe for dogs or cause allergy symptoms in some dogs. Stick to CBD pet products only for your furry companion.

Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil for dogs?

No, hemp seed oil and CBD oil are two different products. CBD oil is extracted from the flowers and sometimes hemp leaves. It is a therapeutic substance or remedy usually given to dogs to ease pain or anxiety.

Hemp seed oil is pressed from the seeds of the hemp plant. It does have some health benefits because it is high in omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats. For instance, it may help reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. Some hemp seed oil products for dogs promise these benefits, but they are not the same as CBD oil products for dogs.

Can you give a large dog CBD oil for small dogs?

Some brands offer different CBD oil formulas for dogs of different sizes. If you have a large dog and a small dog, you may not want to buy two separate formulas. Luckily, you don't have to.

Typically, the only difference between large dog and small dog products is the amount of CBD they contain. For example, CBD oil for large dogs may contain 10 mg of CBD per mL, whereas one for small dogs may contain 2 mg per mL. So, you can give your large dog a CBD product made for small dogs; you'll just have to give them a larger dose.

You can usually give a small dog a CBD product made for larger dogs, too. However, it can be harder to measure the dose precisely. If a large dog's dose of a certain oil is 1 mL, a small dog may only need 0.25 mL, which is a pretty small amount to measure. Ensure you have an accurate, well-marked syringe if you decide to go this route.

Find The Best CBD for Dogs Today!

CBD is a safe, effective remedy for dogs who struggle with anxiety, anxiety behaviors, pain, and even some neurological problems. There are many good brands available, but the five brands recommended in this article are true stand-outs in the industry. Read a little more about each one, and order the one you think will bring your dog the most relief. They're sure to thank you with a tail wag and maybe with an appreciative bark, too.

Best collagen for women: 5 collagen supplements that are great for women

Top 5 collagen supplements for women: boost skin, joints, and overall health.

You're probably familiar with collagen when it comes to skin health, but did you know that collagen is involved in many more parts of your body? From bones and joints to hair and nails —all benefit from collagen. However, collagen production decreases as we age, leading to all kinds of health issues. That's where collagen supplements come in—to help with skin elasticity, relieve joint pain, improve bone mineral density, and more.

Looking for the best collagen for women? Start with our favorite collagen powders, below.

Best Collagen Supplements for Women

1. Best Overall Collagen Powder for GI Health: BIOptimizers Microbiome Breakthrough

2. Best Collagen Powder for Joint Support: Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen

3. Best Flavored Collagen Powder: SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides + Organic Boabab + Probiotics

4. Best Unflavored Collagen Powder: Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens

5. Best Collagen Powder for Skin, Hair, and Nails: Organifi Collagen

Are dietary supplements safe?

Dietary supplements, including collagen supplements (like collagen powders and collagen peptides), aren't approved by the FDA like medicines are, but that doesn't mean they're unsafe. Before taking any kind of supplement, research the company and the product and ensure it doesn't interact with any other medications you're taking. And when in doubt, ask your doctor.

Best Collagen Supplements for Women

1. Best Overall Collagen Powder for GI Health: BIOptimizers Microbiome Breakthrough


What we love

This collagen peptides supplement combines prebiotics and probiotics to improve gastrointestinal health. Benefits of taking this collagen powder include reduced gas and bloating, a strong gut barrier, and increased nutrient absorption.

What customers love

Users note daily iimorvement in gut health with this collagen powder, and love the chocolate flavor. One customer said that the collagen peptides supplement helps satisfy their hunger, so they don't overeat.

About BIOptimizers

BIOptimizers sells a variety of supplements for almost any health concern.

Pros:

  • Delicious chocolate flavor collagen peptides
  • Helps reduce bloating
  • Promotes a strong gut barrier
  • Improves gut health

Cons:

  • Not intended for people with gastritis

Specs:

  • Size: 5.29 ounces (150 grams)
  • Active Ingredients: IgY Max, Lactobacillus blend, bovine collagen, bovine bone broth

Learn more about BIOptimizers Microbiome Breakthrough today


2. Best Collagen Powder for Joint Support: Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen


What we love

The Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen is made with two collagen peptides to increase collagen production and improve connective tissues. With just two natural ingredients, you know exactly what's in this collagen powder.

What customers love

One reviewer noted the collagen peptides helped improve their range of motion in just a few days. Another said the collagen powder reduced arthritis pain in their hands.

About Utzy Naturals

Utzy Naturals provides supplements to help with various health concerns, from joint pain to sleep problems.

Pros:

  • Made with natural ingredients
  • High concentration of collagen peptides
  • Third-party tested

Cons:

  • Not vegetarian or vegan

Specs:

  • Size: 4.4 ounces (124.8 grams)
  • Active Ingredients: Gelatin hydrolysate, UC-II® Collagen

Learn more about Utzy Naturals Coll-U-Gen today

3. Best Flavored Collagen Powder: SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides + Organic Boabab + Probiotics


What we love

This collagen powder is packed with healthy ingredients, including five types of collagen, to benefit almost every part of your body. And these collagen supplements are fun to take, thanks to the tropical fruit punch flavor.

What customers love

Reviewers gave the SkinnyFit Super Youth collagen peptides nearly 2,200 five-star ratings, saying they love the "refreshing" taste of the collagen powders’ Tropical Punch flavor. One shopper said they feel younger since taking the collagen powder, while others have praised how the collagen peptides have improved their skin and hair.

About SkinnyFit

SkinnyFit offers collagen peptides in five different flavors, gummy supplements, detox teas, and more.

Pros:

  • Collagen peptides in a variety of flavors
  • Five types of collagen
  • Hyaluronic acid for skin hydration

Cons:

  • Not vegetarian or vegan

Specs:

  • Size: 12.7 ounces (360 grams)
  • Active Ingredients: Collagen blend, Probiotic blend, Organic Baobab, Apple cider vinegar, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C

Learn more about SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides + Organic Boabab + Probiotics today


4. Best Unflavored Collagen Powder: Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens


What we love

If you want collagen peptides that are completely flavorless, try this option. The collagen powder is made with real food sources (beef, chicken, fish, and eggshell) and third-party tested for safety. With the addition of vital proteins, collagen peptides may deliver enhanced benefits.

What customers love

Users love the taste-free collagen supplement and how it mixes with any drink more effectively than other collagen powders they've tried.

About Annie Mak

Annie Mak sells all kinds of serums, creams, and supplements to support skin health, improve skin hydration, and minimize signs of aging.

Pros:

  • Five types of collagen peptides
  • Cruelty-free collagen powders
  • Sulfate-, paraben-, gluten-, and GMO-free
  • Flavorless

Cons:

  • Not vegetarian or vegan

Specs:

  • Size: 6 ounces (170 grams)
  • Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, bovine and chicken bone broth, eggshell membrane collagen, acerola cherry, camu camu silica, zinc gluconate, pyroxidine hydrochloride

Learn more about Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens today


5. Best Collagen Powder for Skin, Hair, and Nails: Organifi Collagen


What we love

The Organifi collagen peptides increase collagen production to support skin health, minimize the appearance of fine lines, strengthen nails, and improve hair growth. These unflavored collagen peptides easily mix into coffee, water, yogurt, and more.

What customers love

After taking this Organifi collagen supplement, customers noticed their hair grows faster and their nails break less often.

About Organifi

Along with collagen supplements, Organifi also provides supplements for other health concerns.

Pros:

  • Dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free collagen peptides
  • Flavorless collagen peptides
  • Only four real food ingredients

Cons:

  • Not vegetarian or vegan

Specs:

  • Size: 10.79 ounces (306 grams)
  • Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, eggshell membrane collagen, chicken bone broth protein

Learn more about Organifi Collagen today


How To Find The Best Collagen Supplements for You

Form

Collagen supplements come in various forms, including collagen powders and capsules; consider what’s best for you.

Intended benefit

Before you try it, look at the supplement's intended benefit. Many collagen supplements are formulated with specific collagen peptides to target different concerns.

Ingredients

Check the ingredients of collagen supplements to ensure the collagen powders don’t contain anything you're allergic to, could interact with other medications, or contain aritfical ingredients. Examine the types of collagen peptides are used (bovine hydrolyzed collagen vs. marine hydrolyzed collagen, for example).

Collagen Powders & Collagen Peptides For You

Collagen production slows down as we get older, you'll probably start noticing joint pain, reduced skin elasticity, brittle nails, and other signs as you age. Collagen supplements can help improve many of those issues and help you feel younger and healthier.

Related Content

Trending Stories